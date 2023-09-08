A Game Plan For Dream Purchases

Everyone’s got that dream purchase. It could be that sleek crimson sports car that purrs like a tiger, or that cozy bungalow perched atop a hilly expanse. These dreams often get locked away in the attic of our minds, only to see the light of the day when one stumbles upon a fortune. What if I told you that you could unlock these dreams faster by shaping up and reshaping your spending habits? Get ready, because we’re setting sail on a voyage to the island of budgeting.

Budgeting – A Magic Beanstalk To Your Castle In The Sky

If you’ve got a treasure chest with infinite gold coins, skip this section. But if you’re like the rest of us, budgeting isn’t optional—it’s essential.

Financial guru, Dave Ramsey, once said, “A budget is telling your money where to go instead of wondering where it went.” It’s time you took charge and hired your dollars for the tasks that matter. Apps like Mint, YNAB, and PocketGuard act as your money telescope, tracking every cent like a hawk, providing you with insights, and helping you steer your money in the right direction.

Automate – Let The Bits And Bytes Do The Heavy Lifting

Establish a monthly savings goal, then set up automatic transfers to a savings account every payday. Your bank’s app or a FinTech app like Digit can be your digital wizard automating savings for you. But remember–Rome wasn’t built in a day; it’s the little drops of water that make a mighty ocean. So practice practice and discipline to the best of your ability.

The 50-30-20 Rule – Make Your Pie And Eat It Too

This is quite simple (but you have to put your mind to it), it involves breaking your income into:

-50% towards needs (rent, groceries, bills, etc)

-30% towards wants (that trendy jacket you’ve been eyeing, dining out, etc)

-20% towards savings and debt repayment.

This may seem impossible at first, especially in this day and age, but try to do your best with what you’ve got–you’re not just wearing down the grindstone, but ensuring you get the joy of watching your savings grow.

Increase Your Streams – Unleash Your Inner Entrepreneur

Renting out an extra room using Airbnb, selling handmade crafts on Etsy, or freelancing after hours are some effective ways to fatten your wallet. As the old adage goes, “Don’t put all your eggs in one basket.”

How Much Can I Save?

In a study by GoBankingRates, respondents shared that on average, they managed to save around 20% of their monthly income by making conscious, frugal decisions. Amazing, isn’t it? With a focused mindset, the impossible becomes possible; and that luxury car that you’ve been eyeing for a while can truly be yours in no time.

Budgeting is a journey, not a destination. It’s not as terrifying as encountering a dragon in a fairy tale. Embrace technology, stick to your plan, come rain or shine; eventually, your ‘savings’ seed will sprout into the beanstalk to your castle.