In this blog we have gathered all the information that will help you gain understanding about the perks of getting the DevOps Foundation Training certification. The DevOps Foundation Training course is brought to you by the KnowledgeHut, an immersive learning platform among its other all-inclusive courses.

This DevOps Foundation training is a comprehensive course designed with an aim to empower you gets equipped with job-ready DevOps skills. The training program is curated so that you gain required skills to aid in organizational efforts with increased agility and reduced costs. It inculcates skills that support in bringing development and operations together, thus reducing the lead times and ship better work faster. The course is great opportunity for experiential learning of DevOps skills with case studies, engaging activities, real-world success stories, etc.

1. Grow Your DevOps Skills

In this two-day DevOps Foundation entry-level training course, the attendees will get to learn the introduction of common DevOps practices into their work organization in order to bring out frequent deployment with reduced lead times, and high-quality software production.

It will help you discover fundamental principles behind DevOps and inculcate the in-demand skills to put the principles in action. The foremost thing is that you get to know how most of the leading companies around the world approach automatic infrastructure, team dynamics, and breakdown organizational silos. Upon the completion of the training course, you will have a foundational understanding about the core practices used in DevOps teams, for example: the essential concepts of Continuous Delivery, Continuous Integration, testing, security, and the Three Ways and finally by the end you’ll also be able to contribute value in scaling DevOps across the organization.

This in-demand DevOps Foundation® certification is a designation which is offered by DevOps Institute to those practitioners who’ll demonstrate their knowledge by acing the exam. The certification in DevOps skills will validate your expertise as a DevOps professional. KnowledgeHut is a Premier Partner of the DevOps Institute and has brought this course just for you to enroll in and get equipped with DevOps skills.

Let’s have a look at the benefits you will have after DevOps Foundation Certification.

2. Reasons You Should Get The DevOps Foundation Certification

The value of DevOps skills is immense. As per the 2020 DevOps Trends Survey, almost all like 99% of the respondents has affirmed that development in DevOps has had a quite positive impact for their organization.

It is seen that the DevOps global market has significantly grown over years and according to Grand View Research, it is continuously expected to grow at a 25% CAGR by the end of year 2025. There are various industries nowadays including the Banking, E-commerce, Finance, IT, Healthcare, and Retail which are opting for DevOps for frequent deployment reduction in lead time, and higher-quality software production. Some of the top companies like Autodesk, Capital One, Intuit, Informatica, SAP, and IBM are some of the major companies who are recruiting DevOps professionals with an average pay of $700k per annum (Glassdoor).

Aforesaid are the major reasons why you should get DevOps certification, build skills in it, and capitalize on the growing demand.

3. Skills You’ll Learn In The DevOps Foundation Training Course

Get understanding behind the Philosophy in DevOps and remove the barriers between development and operations, the two traditionally siloed teams. Learn all the key DevOps Concepts and Terminology to get on the same page as your teams You’ll know the use of core principles of DevOps like the continuous integration, deployment, delivery, testing, and monitoring in order to reduce the lead time, costs, and running risks. Learn the direction of Key DevOps Practices like the development, testing, and operations in achieving a common goal and working with inputs across teams. Learn about the involved Business Frameworks in DevOps to help strengthen collaboration between lines of business, development, and IT frameworks. Get experiential learning in technology Frameworks and CALMS Framework like Agile (Lean Development) and Leveraging Culture, Automation, Lean, Measurement, and Sharing to assess the progress

Final Remarks

The DevOps Foundation training course has been tactfully designed to introduce you to the foundation world of DevOps and equip the required skills in you to get teams across the IT organization work together and benefit your organization.

There are no prerequisite to take the course as anyone interested to discover DevOps culture in organization can attend the course and deliver high value with faster innovation to the business. So, enroll now and get master in DevOps skills today at Knowledgehut.