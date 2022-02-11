How To Avoid Overspending On Home Warranty Coverage

Buying a house is terrifying enough. But after all has been said and done and the deal has finally been inked, you can rest and enjoy your new home, right? Well, not really. All homeowners know that maintaining the house is sometimes more complicated than the actual process of buying it.

House maintenance means money, time, effort, and resources. Many homeowners learn how to do things themselves because it is expensive to call technicians and repairmen for whatever problem happens in the house. But what if you don’t have the time to learn these things? That’s why home warranties exist. Reading home warranty reviews will show you why this is important.

Of course, don’t just pick the first home warranty plan that lands on your lap. You need to consider coverage, budget, conditions, and service providers. You can sleep soundly at night knowing your appliances and home systems have warranty coverage. But again, picking the right home warranty is just half the battle. The other half involves making sure you are not overspending on them.

Determine The Age Of Your Appliances And Home Systems

Some of your appliances might still be under the manufacturer’s warranty. For example, a refrigerator usually has a warranty on the inverter for 10 years. Some appliances may even come with a lifetime warranty on parts. This is why it’s important to keep the warranty booklets. You need them to determine what appliances and home systems you should get coverage for.

It is a waste of money to have appliances under the manufacturer’s warranty covered by another home warranty plan. When these appliances break down, the practical thing to do is to call the manufacturers. So, you’ll be paying for a plan you wouldn’t even use.

Make Sure You’re Getting A Home Warranty, And Not Home Insurance

Some homeowners think that home insurance and home warranty are the same. They are not. Home insurance covers your home from unexpected damages due to flood, fire, tornado, and typhoon. On the other hand, a home warranty protects vital systems in your house, such as electrical wiring, plumbing, heating, and air-conditioning. Generally, they also include provisions for large appliances such as washing machines, dryers, dishwashers, and refrigerators.

Look At The Coverage

Home warranties don’t only cover major appliances and home systems. You can also choose to add garbage disposals, septic tanks, stoves, ovens, bathtubs, showers, ductwork, and more. What do you want the home warranty to cover? There is no formula to determining what appliances you want the warranty to cover.

If you have been a homeowner for a long time and you’re just getting a home warranty now, you probably have an idea of what appliances you want the warranty to cover. For example, you know how to fix a plumbing problem, while electric wires are confusing. You can talk with the home warranty company and get the electric wires covered but not the plumbing problem.

Before picking the right coverage, you can also do a cost-benefit analysis. What is the likelihood of some systems and appliances breaking down? You can start checking the cost of repairs and weigh it against the warranty’s cost. If the warranty’s cost is still lower than the expected costs of having the appliances repaired yourself, then the warranty is a good choice.

Shop Around For The Best Plans

The best plans will not arrive in your email if you don’t make an effort to read about them and reach out. Ask your family and friends for recommendations. Talk with your agent. Read up on reviews in online forums. These days, people are talking about everything under the sun. They can discuss the merits of each home warranty plan.

You can only avoid overspending if you compare the plans and find cost-effective coverage. This means that whatever you spend on the plan will be proportional to your home’s needs. So, take time to find out as much as you can about the home warranties and crunch the numbers.

Read The Fine Print

The fine print is where the hidden charges are always lurking around. It will also contain provisions on the scope and limitations of the coverage. It may exclude some appliances from the warranty because they are too old or may not meet the right conditions and requirements. Much of what’s in the fine print can be negotiated, so take time to read it and talk it over with the agent.

The Takeaway

Some homeowners scoff at the thought of home warranties because they think it is a waste of money. You wouldn’t think that if you realized how much you need to spend on a broken-down dishwasher. While home warranties are not always perfect, you can maximize their potential by ensuring you’re not spending more than you should on them.