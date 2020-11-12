5 Handy Tips On Preparing A+ Worth Essays

Essays and other writing assignments remain the main means of student knowledge evaluation for teachers. It is not ideal since it is quite subjective. However, it is still the most effective compared to other types of assignments.

For example, tests and exams may only fact check the knowledge received from the course. Essays allow students to demonstrate their critical thinking and analytical skills as well as dig deeper and process more information on the topic.

Thus, the ability to write well and submit papers that meet academic standards is often definitive for students’ success at school. Therefore, writing A+ worth essays becomes essential if the goal is to have an excellent academic record.

To help you get better in writing, we’ve asked a few tips from professional writers working for writepaper.com, an online essay writing service. Here they go:

Research Your Topic Properly

Even if you think that you are quite knowledgeable about your topic, essay writing requires you to look into it more closely. There are details that you may not know. They can be very well incorporated into your essay canvas.

Also, while researching, you build your list of primary and secondary sources to reference. Having lots of sources that qualify academically is essential for successful essay writing. 30 minutes of the topic investigation will provide you with 4-5 reliable sources. Should your essay word count requirement be around 1,000 words, this list is sufficient to get to writing.

Work On Attention-Grabbing Introduction

People understand whether they want to continue reading or not within the first 8 seconds. This is enough for them to evaluate the quality of your introduction. Teachers, obviously, continue reading even if they do not feel engaged. However, it’s in your interest to make your introduction and thesis statement inspiring.

The recommendation is to go back to this part when you are done writing the whole essay. Sometimes, interesting ideas pop up when the work is finished. Also, your friends or family can help you see the weaknesses if they proofread your paper.

Rely On Solid Arguments

The quality and scientific contribution of your essay is determined by the strength of ideas and evidence you use. If your suggestions and opinions are vague and unclear, it hardly deserves a good mark. At the same time, if your ideas lack evidence and support from external sources, it cannot be seen as a solid argument, too.

Therefore, teachers are so picky about referencing not only because this is a mere requirement. This is their effort in teaching you to back your thoughts. There is definitely somebody in the scientific community who worked on a similar problem. Use their ideas to support your position now.

Pay Attention To Format And Style

Nothing affects your final grade for an essay more than formatting and style. Academic writing is a special kind of writing that has its rules and requirements. You are not free to choose the structure, vocabulary, and style. It all is pre-defined.

First of all, make sure your paper meets the requirements of one of the referencing styles. Choose one of the suggested fonts and font sizes, adjust the spacing, etc. Use advanced vocabulary and refrain from using the first person.

These are merely a few basic suggestions, but students often fail to follow them. However, your ability to play the game following the rules can help you prepare A+ worth essays.

Avoid Plagiarism At All Costs

The worst thing you can do to your essay is to plagiarize it. Even if you fail all the tips mentioned above, it does not affect your grade so much as plagiarism does. It is not only about this particular essay. Plagiarizing once, you earn yourself problems for the time undefined.

Academia actively advocates against any type of plagiarism. If a teacher suspects you of ‘borrowing’ others’ ideas, your only defense is to guarantee proper in-text referencing. Failure to provide an original paper may end really bad for students.

A Few Extra Tips

Obviously, these are not the only tips you should know when writing, but they are definitely the main ones. Professional writers suggest building an outline for every paper you are writing. This helps to stick to the topic and the structure.

Moreover, before you get to write an essay, double-check the instructions provided by your teacher. They may include a few useful tips as well as explain changes to the default academic writing rules. In addition, they may list suggested sources. Referencing them will show that you followed the instructor’s advice and did your best to meet their requirements.

Also, editing and proofreading are essential for every essay that gets submitted. You need to ensure you used proper grammar, did not make any spelling errors, and chose vocabulary that met academic writing requirements.

Following all these tips and general academic writing rules will guarantee that your essay meets the standards. The rest depends on the depth and clarity of your ideas and thoughts.