Where Now For Maine’s Brett Brown?

The Philadelphia 76ers endured a familiar tale of failure in the post-season under the tenure of Maine’s own Brett Brown, crashing out of the playoffs after being swept by the Boston Celtics in the first round. The Sixers were touted as the favourites to emerge from the Eastern Conference before the start of the campaign. Brown boasted the deepest roster in the East led by Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, while the signing of Al Horford and a trade for Josh Richardson were supposed to add the experience and guild needed to take the franchise over the top.

However, Brown failed to get his team playing to their potential throughout the campaign. They finished the season as the sixth seed and were drawn against the Celtics with an injured Simmons on the sideline. Brown’s men were unable to compete with the speed of Boston on the court as Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Kemba Walker outshone their counterparts.

The Celtics are behind the Milwaukee Bucks and the Toronto Raptors in the odds to win the Eastern Conference by Funbet Canada – highlighting the fact that it might be an opportunity lost by the Sixers and Brown. At the start of the term they were the leading contenders, but they failed to live up to the billing and crashed out at the hands of a team they would have been hopeful of besting with ease at the start of the term.

The defeat could spell the end for Brown’s tenure as head coach of the franchise. He remains a well-respected figure in the game, but there’s a feeling that he has taken the team as far as he can in seven years. His achievement in rebuilding the Sixers should not be understated, dragging the team through some dark times on the court. When Brown arrived in Philadelphia, the-then general manager Sam Hinkie was committed to a complete overhaul. Evan Turner, Jrue Holiday and Thaddeus Young were among the names to apart, leaving Brown with an inexperienced side.

The results in the early stage of ‘The Process’ were alarming to say the least. The Sixers won 47 games in three seasons, including their infamous 10-72 campaign in the 2015/16 term – falling only one short of their own franchise record for the worst performance in a single season and the third worst in the history of the league. At that point in his reign Brown was under severe pressure, but the building blocks were in place and he proved that the methods were justified with shoots of recovery even without Simmons in the 2016/17 season by winning 28 games. Those early terms were plagued with misfortune as draft picks such as Jahlil Okafor, Embiid and Simmons were sidelined due to a spate of injuries.

Once Embiid and Simmons were on the court in the 2017/18 season together the Sixers started to find their rhythm. Under Brown’s tenure they won over 50 games for the first time in 17 years. However, after overcoming the Miami Heat in the first round of the post-season – the 76ers were crushed by the Celtics in the Semi-Finals. It was not Brown’s best moment as he was outcoached by Brad Stevens – something which has plagued his time in Philadelphia.

The Sixers returned to the post-season once again in 2019 after another 50-win campaign. This time they played out a thriller with the Toronto Raptors, with the Semi-Finals being decided by a seventh game. Only the brilliance of Kawhi Leonard at the buzzer prevented the contest from reached overtime, although it was another nearly moment for Brown and his men.

After the additions of Horford and Richardson along with securing Tobias Harris to a long-term deal there was an expectation that the Sixers would dominate the Eastern Conference. Embiid and Simmons were impressive, but either not good enough when it mattered the most or once again on the sidelines. Brown was visibly frustrated during the series against the Celtics, and although he held the team together during difficult times, it may be the end of the road for him like past general managers Hinkie and Bryan Colangelo. Brown certainly has not disgraced himself and should certainly have another chance to prove that he can lead a team to glory in the NBA.

