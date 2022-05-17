8 Best Ideas For 16 Birthday Party Decorations

It’s so easy to be an adult: all you need to do is make a guest list, pay for the ticket to the club or rent the premises, and order some food and drinks. But if you’re a teenager and you’re about to become 16, the only thing you want is to stand out from the crowd and make this day extremely special!

Remember that creating amazing decorations is half the battle! Buy candles, get flashing party lights, hang bright garlands, and arrange a composition of high-quality beautiful number balloons like these https://balloons.online/numbers-balloons/. If you want this day to be special, you’ll have to let your imagination run wild!

Use Balloon Numbers & Letters

To emphasize the age of your birthday person, buy some shiny foil balloon numbers. Also, you can order some Mylar balloon letters and use them to create your teenager’s favorite quote!

Place these decorations in the most prominent place, make a beautiful garland of balloons, hang it above your letter and number composition, decorate it with fresh flowers and greenery or multi-colored ribbons and tinsel.

Make A Cherry-Inspired Balloon Garland

If you were lucky enough to be born in spring and summer, then this decor will come in handy! All you need to create this cute composition is red latex balloons, fishing line, and green paper.

Believe us: this garland will immediately add some spring vibes to your party decor!

Create A Wonderful Confetti Wall

When preparing for a modern celebration, you will surely want to create an amazing photo booth that your guests will love. Rest assured, this idea will help you create knock-out Instagram shots!

You will need the following:

a Fiskars circle cutter;

some multi-colored cardstock;

a masking tape.

Opt For Confetti Balloons

Dazzling confetti balloons will easily help you make your decor even more eye-catching! There are relatively small balloons that fit on sticks that you can use as a gift or huge ones that you can use as full-fledged centerpieces of your party.

The whole point of confetti balloons is that you can pop them at the end of the party, showering your guests with a colorful confetti rain!

Use Candles

Candles are relevant at evening parties, especially if you have a garden party. They add cozy, flickering lighting, and if you use candle holders with creative shades, candles will cast fancy shadows on the walls!

You can arrange candles on tables and the floor, hang ready-made or DIY candle holders on trees, decorate the perimeter of the pool, etc.

Create A Stunning Photo Wall

We can say one thing for sure: everyone loves surprises, both adults and children. Therefore, if you are in charge of organizing the party, print out a photo of the birthday person and all the guests to create the most stunning photo wall ever!

Attach the photos to a wooden stand and install it in the most prominent place, where you want to make your photo zone, decorate it around the perimeter with colorful balloons and greenery.

Use Flower Decor

To decorate the party area, you can use both fresh and artificial flowers. The wall decor, made of textile and paper roses, water lilies, and peonies, always looks impressive. You can use kraft paper or plain colored paper as the main material, and decorate your flowers with rhinestones, buttons, or beads.

Also, you can use fresh flowers to decorate some areas: arrange compositions on the floor and tables in the most prominent places, hang tiny flower pots on a fishing line above the table, decorate your photo zone with flowers, and attach buds to curtains.

Make Your Dessert Table The Main Party Centerpiece!

If you don’t have time to come up with some unique ideas, or if you’re on a budget, then just use what you have and get creative!

Buy modern colorful plates and beautifully lay out your favorite sweets such as cupcakes, oriental sweets, marshmallows, homemade cookies, and candies on them. Next, decorate your candy bar with fresh flowers, candles, and tinsel. Don’t forget to fill glass vases with fresh fruit slices for your guests.