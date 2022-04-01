There could be many reasons you wake up still tired. The number one cause of poor sleep is a low-quality mattress. To have a good night’s sleep, you must invest in a good mattress. This includes figuring out the size and type of mattress that would suit you. However, there might be some additional requirements that you need to consider if you weigh above average.

We took it upon ourselves and scoured the internet to help you find the best mattress. So, keep reading this article to find out our top 10 recommendations before buying a mattress for heavy people. We’ve put together a guide on purchasing quality mattresses for heavyset people to get you started.

Top 10 Recommendations Before Buying A Mattress For A Heavy Person

Consider Your Sleeping Position

Before you head on buying a mattress, you need to figure out the right size and type. The type of mattress dramatically depends on your sleeping position. A foam mattress is best for you if you are a side sleeper. If you prefer to sleep on your stomach, a hybrid mattress will keep your hips and spine aligned correctly. On the other hand, a hybrid or innerspring mattress will work best for a back sleeper.

You should also keep in mind the size of the mattress. Always have some room to move around, and consider your height and available space. Generally, a queen mattress is ideal since it is pretty spacious and can fit most places. For recommendations on quality mattresses for heavy people, visit Sleepingocean.com.

Aim for Firm Support

If you buy a mattress for a heavy person, firmness is the most important thing you should consider. If the mattress is too soft, it will start sinking over time. This will not only make your sleep uncomfortable but can induce body pain, especially lower back pain. So, make sure that the mattress you choose is firm and supportive. Look for a mattress with a spring or coil layer; these additional layers will make your mattress extra supportive and stable.

Opt For More Thickness

While on the same subject of support, you should look for a slightly thicker mattress if you weigh more than average. A thin mattress won’t be able to provide you with much support. Over time, it might sink in, and you will be left with a mattress just above the bed frame with no support at all. So, it is better to invest in a thicker mattress. Opt for a mattress with more layers. This will keep you comfortable, and your mattress will last longer.

Prioritize Durability

Typically, a mattress can last anywhere between five to twelve years. However, if you are overweight, you need to factor in sagging at a much higher rate. The way to minimize this and increase the lifetime of your mattress is by choosing a mattress made up of materials that can accommodate the heavyweight. This includes high-density materials and more comfort layers. Natural latex or innerspring mattresses are excellent options if you’re looking for additional support.

Consider Body Temperature

Heavier people often wake up at night due to higher body temperatures. The mattress plays a sizable part in determining one’s body temperature at night. To avoid this, you should opt for cooling mattresses. These mattresses have a layer of springs or coils that make them breathable. You could also go with a mattress with gel infusion, which will cool you off throughout the night.

Get a Sturdier Bed Frame

Suppose you are in the market for a heavy mattress to accommodate more weight. In that case, you should consider getting a sturdier bed frame as well. Your bed doesn’t only have to support your weight, but the mattress’ as well. So, at this point, it is recommended that you re-evaluate your existing frame and figure out whether you need a new one or not.

Buy a Mattress Topper

If you can’t buy a new mattress for some reason but are struggling to get a comfortable sleep, you can invest in a mattress topper instead. This will temporarily do the job. A latex or memory foam mattress will work the best for people who weigh more. Ensure that the mattress topper is at least two to four centimeters thick. It will provide you with enough support and prevent sagging or sinking for a while.

Do You Have a Sleeping Partner?

When buying a mattress, make sure you take all of your sleeping partners into account. Whether it’s your partner, spouse, child, or pet, you need to accommodate everyone. Ensure the mattress is sturdy enough to support the weight and has enough space for everyone to sleep comfortably.

Does the Mattress Rotate or Flip?

You might have heard about rotating or flipping a mattress. Each mattress has its terms, whether it can rotate, flip, or both. Flipping the mattress allows you to sleep on a brand-new side, preserving the mattress quality over time. However, if your mattress has a lot of comfort layers, you might not be able to flip it. Rotation, however, is reasonably simple: rotate your mattress 180 degrees. In other words, the space at your head will now be at your feet. Rotating a mattress helps prevent sagging, improving your sleep.

Warranty

Lastly, always look for mattresses with a warranty. Consult the salesperson or a professional if you have to and ask them for recommendations on supportive mattresses. That way, if the mattress sags early, you can get some of your money back. Even better, you might be able to get a replacement free of charge.

Conclusion

To wrap everything up, when you are shopping for a mattress for a heavy person, you should opt for a firm and supportive mattress. A mattress that sinks in or sags early won’t do you any good. Instead, a thin, unsupportive mattress can cause severe body pain and rapidly deteriorate your sleep quality. Remember to take your time when shopping for a mattress. Do your research, and don’t hesitate to consult a professional if you are unsure about something.

We hope this article helped you in making the decision easier. Hopefully, you will land a mattress to improve your sleep and health.