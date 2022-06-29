What can I use instead of Contact solution?

If you have sensitive eyes and cannot use standard contact lens solutions to clean your contact lenses, you may wonder what you can use instead. Many people with sensitive eyes find that standard solutions are too irritating and end up abandoning their contact lens usage altogether. Luckily, there are several great alternatives for cleaning your contacts that won’t irritate your eyes. Here are some things you can use instead of a contact solution:

How To Clean Your Contacts Without A Contact Solution

Water and a soft cloth are the most common ways to clean your contacts without a contact solution. The reason why many opt for these methods is that they are relatively inexpensive and easy to use. You can use a water bottle with some warm water, or you can use any kitchen cleaning product that has been diluted with water. Lemon juice is another great way to clean your contacts without contact solution as well. Lemon juice will not only disinfect your contacts but also help in removing any smudges or stains that might be on your lenses. You can simply squeeze some lemon juice onto a cotton ball, wipe it over the lens, then rinse it off with water. Alternatively, you can also use pure lemon juice directly on the lens to disinfect them while leaving them in their natural state (i.e., not smudged). Vinegar is another great alternative for cleaning your contacts without contact solution as well! Vinegar has antiseptic properties that will help prevent infections from forming on your lenses as well as prevent bacteria from growing in them as well. To disinfect your lenses with vinegar, take 1/4 cup of vinegar and mix it with 1/4 cup of warm water in a spray bottle before using it on your contacts every day for one week (or until you no longer see any type of infection). Make sure to rinse the lens using a soft cloth after each application of vinegar so that no residue remains on them after washing them out! Baking Soda is another great alternative for cleaning your contacts without contact solution as well! Baking soda is a natural disinfectant that will help to remove any smudges or stains from your lenses. Simply mix 1/4 cup of baking soda with 1/4 cup of warm water in a spray bottle and use it to clean your lenses every day for one week (or until you no longer see any type of infection). Make sure to rinse the lens using a soft cloth after each application of baking soda so that no residue remains on them after washing them out!

Soft Contact Lens Case And Cleaner

One of the most effective ways to clean your contact lenses is to use a soft contact lens case and a soft contact lens cleaner. These can be purchased from your local drug store or online. The soft lens case is for storing and cleaning the lenses, while the soft lens cleaner is for cleaning them.

Water Soluble Contact Lens Solution

Another way to clean your contacts without irritating your eyes is to purchase a water-soluble contact solution. This can be purchased from an online retailer as well as many drug stores. The water-soluble solution will not only help you clean your contacts, but also remove any debris that may have formed on the lenses over time.

Water

The final alternative that many people use is to simply use plain old water! You can rinse off your contacts with a little bit of water, wipe them down with some tissue paper or gauze, dry them off and then store them in their soft case until they are ready to wear again!

Baking Soda

If you are not comfortable with using the above methods, you may also choose to use a baking soda solution. This can be purchased as a home remedy for cleaning your contacts. Simply take a small amount of baking soda and mix it with water until it becomes a paste-like consistency. Then, apply this to the lenses and leave them for about 10 minutes until they are completely dry. After the 10 minutes have passed, wipe the lenses clean with a soft cloth and store them in their soft case until they are ready to wear again!

Distilled Water And A Soft Cloth

A soft cloth dipped in distilled water is an excellent way to clean your contacts. You can use this method with any solution you choose, whether it be saline, the solution of your choice, or even tap water. It is important that you use distilled water when cleaning your contacts and not tap water because tap water contains minerals that will cause irritation and infection in the eyes. The cloth must be soft and damp or dampened with distilled water. Do not use a dry cloth as it will cause irritation and infection in the eyes as well as dry out the contact lenses. If you are using a soft cloth without being dampened, then you are using too much force and could potentially scratch your contacts lens surface which could lead to damage or even infection of the eye’s cornea. You may also want to consider using a small amount of baby shampoo or soap (as long as it’s mild) instead of regular soap to clean your contacts because this will help moisturize them while still being gentle on sensitive eyes as well as prevent them from drying out too quickly.

Natural And Organic Solutions For Cleaning Your Contacts

Baking Soda

Mix 1 tsp. of baking soda with 1 cup of warm water and rinse your contacts in the solution.

White Vinegar

Using a cotton swab, dip it into a solution of white vinegar and water, then rub the solution over your contacts. Rinse well with clean water to remove any residue.

Lemon Juice and Salt

Mix equal parts of lemon juice and salt in a bowl, then pour enough boiling water to make it into a paste-like consistency (about 2 tbsp.) Use this mixture as a contact lens cleaning solution by rubbing it into the surface of your contacts before rinsing them clean with warm water. It’s best not to use this method if you have sensitive eyes, though, because lemon juice can be irritating to people who are allergic to it.

Neem Oil

Neem oil is widely used in Ayurvedic medicine as an effective anti-bacterial agent and can be used as a contact lens cleaner without causing irritation due to its anti-inflammatory properties (1). Simply mix 1/4 tsp. Neem oil with 1 tbsp. Coconut oil or olive oil and rub onto the surface of your contacts before rinsing them clean with warm water (2). The neem oil helps prevent eye infections caused by bacteria such as Pseudomonas Staphylococcus epidermis, Klebsiella pneumonia, and Acinetobacter baumannii.

Conclusion

Contact lenses are an amazing technology that millions of people use daily to improve their vision. Unfortunately, many people who wear contacts find that they irritate their eyes and can’t use them because of the pain and discomfort. If you are one of those people, it might be because of the solution you are using to clean your contacts. There are lots of solutions that you can use instead of contact solutions to clean your contacts so you won’t irritate your eyes. These solutions are gentle on your eyes, won’t cause irritation, and will help keep your contacts clean so you can see better. There are lots of great alternatives that you can use to clean your contacts, and you should experiment with several of the cleaning solutions to see what works best for you.