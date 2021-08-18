A Beginner’s Guide On Trading Cryptocurrencies!

Many people are becoming billionaires by investing and trading cryptocurrencies. Surely, many people are attracted to the crypto world. You may also be excited to trade cryptocurrencies, but there are multiple things that you should note down before you start trading bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies. You can download an all inclusive guide to bitcoin mining pools here to learn investing strategies to invest accurately in bitcoin. Let us have a look at those things:

Secure Your Accounts

Digital currencies have a high risk of malware and hacks, and once your account or wallet is hacked, you will lose access to it and ultimately lose all your coins. Because the government doesn’t regulate digital currencies like bitcoin, there is no one who guarantees that your coins are safe. Additionally, there is no way to recover your coins, and therefore the security of the wallet is extremely important. Every user must ensure to take good practices like a strong and random password, two-factor authentication, backup and more.

You must create a backup of your wallet at different places and make sure to encrypt them. Make sure to take all necessary steps to ensure the security of your crypto wallet and accounts.

Understand About Order Types

If you are planning to trade cryptocurrencies on an exchange, you need to understand order types. You must understand the difference between a market order and a limit order. Also, make sure to learn how stops work. Every trader must understand the concept of slippage. As we all know, the crypto market isn’t highly liquid, so you must be careful while placing big orders.

The Crypto Market Is Extremely Volatile.

Many people have become millionaires with crypto trading, but many have also lost their entire savings. This is because the crypto market is insanely volatile, and there are many risks related to trading bitcoin. Every trader must consider hedging, mitigating risks and learning technical analysis. Never trade crypto coin based on its value and always consider the market capitalization of crypto coins before investing or trading it.

Most importantly, you should grab knowledge of each and everything before trading cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Let us now learn to trade cryptocurrencies step by step that is as follows:

Open An Account With A Reliable Cryptocurrency Exchange.

The first step is to find a reliable crypto exchange. Do proper researches online, check reviews and take recommendations from crypto experts and then pick the best exchange. You must find the exchange by considering different factors like transaction fees, price, security, and more. The crypto exchange must be reliable and trustworthy. All you need to do is to provide the required information or documents to the crypto exchange. It takes few days to open an account with the exchange as your identity is verified. The most popular exchanges across the world are Coinbase, Binance and more.

Add Funds To Your Exchange Account.

The second step requires traders to add funds to their exchange account using any payment method. Not all the exchanges provide multiple options like bank transfer, debit/credit card, and therefore you must check the payment options of the exchange beforehand. Each exchange is different and offers different payment options. Once you have funded your account, you can now buy crypto coins of your choice through a crypto exchange online.

Start Trading Cryptocurrencies

Once you have purchased crypto coins, you can now start trading them. Trading can make you a billionaire if done accurately. It is important to have the complete and right knowledge of the crypto market to trade cryptocurrencies.

It is for sure that not every trader wants to trade with traditional cryptocurrency exchanges. Well, if you are one of those, there are multiple indirect options also to trade cryptocurrencies like bitcoin that include: