5 Best Instagram Activity Trackers

With more than 2.35 billion monthly users, Instagram has cemented its place as one of the most popular social media platforms across the globe. This app mainly appeals to the youth because of its exciting features. However, online imposters and bullies could use this app to lure teenagers into their deadly traps. Using an app to track someone’s Instagram activity could come in handy if you’re looking to safeguard your kids.

In this article, we will discuss how to see someone’s activity on Instagram.

Top 5 Instagram Activity Trackers

If you’re searching for a tried-and-true app that allows you to monitor Instagram activity remotely, the following trackers will help.

- Advertisement -

1. mSpy

One of mSpy’s most intriguing features is its Instagram Tracker. This tool allows you to read your target user’s sent and received chat conversations on Instagram’s Direct Messages. If they share inappropriate content or links to adult sites, you’ll view that as well.

If you’re wondering what’s better mSpy vs Cocospy, mSpy is regarded as one of the best tracking tools on the market, thanks to its vast array of monitoring features that include social media tracking, GPS location monitoring, and ambient recording.

mSpy offers several subscription plans, all of which are affordably priced. This means anyone can install it and start tracking their loved ones. In addition, this app operates in stealth mode, so your target won’t know that they’re being monitored.

2. Eyezy

Eyezy is a dedicated tracking app that’s equipped with a superb Instagram tracker, making it an excellent option for both Android and iOS users. With the Social Spotlight feature, you’ll see every message sent and received through apps like WhatsApp, Facebook, and of course, Instagram. It doesn’t stop there, it can also show you deleted texts and messages from secret chats. All thanks to the Screenrecording feature, which can even capture pics and vids sent through the app.

You can use this feature to view your loved one’s secret IG chats and go through their shared photos. Impressively, Eyezy provides timestamps showing when every message was received or sent.

Installing Eyezy on the target device is quite easy if you utilize its Friendly Installer. This solution allows you to install Eyezy via local Wi-Fi, iCloud Sync, or directly on the target device.

3. uMobix

If you don’t mind tracking Instagram’s basic features, such as chats and sent media devices, uMobix might help. This app provides full access to your target’s Instagram account. You can conveniently track your children’s IG activities and restrict any unwanted content using this app.

Unfortunately, uMobix is quite buggy, and you might occasionally experience delays getting their sent and received messages.

4. FlexiSPY

FlexiSPY is a handy spy app that can monitor all your loved one’s Instagram activities in real-time. This app is compatible with most devices, including iPhones, Android phones, iPads, desktop computers, and laptops.

You can use FlexiSPY to track Instagram user activity, monitor their live GPS location, read their emails, view their call logs, and more. Clearly, this all-in-one monitoring app offers many additional features that may come in handy.

5. Glassagram

Having an app that can hack someone’s Instagram account and reveal their IG stories could help parents discover what their children are up to. Glassagram allows users to closely supervise their kids’ IG activities.

Its anonymous Instagram story viewer shows users who viewed their IG content. Although this app is quite discreet, it’s difficult to set up on an iPhone. Glassagram also causes the target device to drain battery power quicker than usual.

What Makes Instagram So Popular?

Remarkably, more than a quarter of the world’s population uses Instagram. This app allows individuals to share pictures, videos, and reels, making it a great place to engage with others.

Instagram is a great place to grow your brand, mainly because it provides better target audience penetration than its rivals. It’s a well-known fact that 60% of all internet users aged 18 to 29 possess an Insta account. Anyone can use Instagram. In fact, Instagram is one of the best platforms for making money! Businesses, influencers, freelancers, marketers, and bloggers use it to advertise their products, build relationships with potential customers, or build brand awareness.

However, Instagram has kept adapting to new trends and changing its focus over time. Today, it’s not just a photo-sharing app anymore. Instead, it has become a platform where anyone can share their message and lifestyle with people around the world. Anyone can become an Instagram influencer if they follow the right steps. Influencers are now the central element of Instagram’s dynamic, and the platform thrives on its diverse content.

You’re also able to display your content more professionally on IG, making it a highly effective digital marketing tool.

Thanks to rapid advancements in technology, it’s easy to see someone’s Instagram activity discreetly. You may need to utilize a reliable Instagram activity tracker for the following reasons:

To check someone else’s messages for security purposes;

To see other people’s shared media and links;

To track someone’s location.

So, How to Track Instagram Activity?

Without a doubt, the activity of the platform is growing and considering the number of people people follow, this interaction is increasing. We may have a contact who wouldn’t like to know what photos they like or who they started following. This can be used to give us account ideas or just to gossip.

In this fast-paced society, having an app that can track someone’s Instagram activity can help parents to safeguard their children’s safety when browsing online. It could also help couples to discover whether their partners are cheating.

After conducting plenty of tests, we have found mSpy and Eyezy to be the best Instagram activity trackers on the market.

Additionally, regularly review post-specific metrics, such as likes, comments, and shares, to gauge content engagement. Stay proactive by staying up-to-date with the latest tracking methods and adjusting your strategies accordingly for optimal Instagram activity monitoring.