DFW Airport Parking: The Ultimate Guide 

Have you ever planned a trip and then wondered what you were going to do with your vehicle while you’re away? Airport parking can be a challenge. Lucky for you, we’ve done some research and have created the ultimate guide to DFW Airport parking.

Cell Phone Lot

To keep traffic flowing and stop cars from backing up at the curb, DFW offers two places where you can wait. If you’re not the traveler and just need to pick up an arriving passenger, the Cell Phone lot is the place for you. This lot offers complimentary parking for up to two hours. Cars may not be left unattended and may not be parked overnight. Once your passenger has arrived, all you need to do is drive to the pick up point and leave. No circling, no frustration and, best of all, no cost.

Valet Parking

If you’re not the type of person who likes to scour the parking lots looking for an empty space or you didn’t have the time to book your parking space in advance, Valet parking is the perfect option. With Valet parking, just pull up to the designated area at any terminal. An attendant will greet you and take your car to the parking area for you. Valet parking includes complimentary charging stations for electric vehicles and car washing and detailing services are also available upon request. Note that car washing and detailing services may be an additional charge. At a rate of $40.00 a day, Valet parking will save you time and headache.

Terminal Parking

For the closest parking to the terminals, try DFW Terminal parking. Terminal parking is conveniently located next to all 5 terminals. Pricing starts at $6.00 for the first 8 minutes. Prices then gradually increase, with a maximum of $27.00 for 24 hours. Disabled parking is available on levels 1 and 3 and each has direct terminal access.

Express Parking

If you prefer to have your vehicle protected from the elements while you’re away, the North Express lot features DFW covered airport parking. The South Express lot is uncovered parking.There are complimentary shuttles available to take you to the terminals and back. Pricing for one of these lots starts at $2.00 for the first 2 hours with a maximum cost of

$15.00 for 24 hours in the uncovered parking area. The 24 hour maximum cost is $18.00 in the covered parking area.

Remote Parking

The most economical option is to park in the Remote parking lot. If you don’t mind taking a bit of a trip from your parking space to the terminal, you can get a great deal when you choose to take advantage of Remote parking. While there are two Remote lots on site, only the South lot is currently open. Parking in this lot will only cost $1.00 for the first 2 hours, with a daily maximum of $12.00. For your convenience, a non-stop bus service is available to take you to your terminal.

Prepay

The best way to get a great deal on DFW Airport parking is to book your parking spot in advance. You can save up to 50% simply by making a reservation online and using the prepay option. The further in advance you book your parking, the more you save. Choose your dates and the parking area you would like and just follow the prompts. Please note that you will need your license plate number when making your reservation.

If you need to cancel your reservation, you may do so up to 1 hour prior to your scheduled arrival. You will receive a full refund. Likewise, if you need to extend your booking, you can do so once you arrive. Just log into your account and modify your reservation dates.

When you prepay, you’ll enjoy contactless entry. Keep an eye out for additional promotional pricing that will save you even more.

You can also use your TollTag when you register for prepaid parking. You’ll complete the standard booking process online and pay with a credit or debit card. Once you’ve completed your booking, you’ll be able to enter the north or south Parking Plaza using your TollTag or the QR code generated with your booking confirmation.

When prepaying for Terminal parking, you’re able to park in any of the 5 Terminal parking garages where there is availability. If you’ve selected Express Covered, Express Uncovered or Remote South, you’ll need to park in the specified parking area.

It is rare that you’ll arrive at the parking facilities and find the lots full, but there are times this does happen. Be mindful during heavy travel seasons such as holidays and summer and make sure to arrive at the airport in plenty of time. In the event that the parking area you’ve reserved is full prior to your arrival, a parking attendant will be available to direct you to available parking. Due to pricing differences, if you are directed to a lot other than the one you reserved, you may contact customer service to discuss refund options.

Off-site Parking

Using a parking service and parking your vehicle off the airport’s property is another option you may want to explore. This option is becoming more and more popular among travelers because you have the potential to save big bucks and have a more convenient experience. Using an off-site parking company such as On Air Parking will allow you to book your

parking space in and be matched with a four or five-star parking facility. On the day of your departure, you’ll arrive at the designated parking facility and check in your vehicle. Most facilities have a complimentary shuttle to transport you to the airport and drop you off directly at the terminal. Using an off-site parking company helps avoid traffic at the airport and cuts down on the frustrations of parking on airport property. Upon your return, you’ll be picked up by the shuttle and taken back to your vehicle. Most parking facilities are accessible 24/7 so you’ll never have to worry about not being able to get to your car. Avoid the lines and the traffic leaving the airport. All you have to do is hop in your car and go!

One of the best things about using a company like On Air Parking is the flexibility. If you need to cancel or modify your reservation, you can do so, no questions asked. In most cases, as long as you cancel your booking at least 24 hours in advance, you’ll receive a full refund. On Air Parking also offers a loyalty program. When you purchase an annual membership, you’ll have your processing fees waived each time you book a reservation. You’ll also have the advantage of having access to special promotions and special events as well as access to priority Reservation Specialist assistance if you need help.

The Final Say

DFW Airport parking doesn’t have to be dramatic. With plenty of options with reasonable prices, you can take control of your airport parking experience. Whether you choose to use traditional on property airport parking or choose to use a parking company off-site, there are some great deals available to you. With the convenience of booking your parking reservation in advance, you can save time and have one less thing to fret about on the day of your departure.