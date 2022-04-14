Dogecoin, A Dark Horse Among Cryptocurrencies?

There have been a lot of cryptocurrencies other than Bitcoin that have left an indelible imprint on the crypto market. From Ethereum to Cardano and Dogecoin to Litecoin, such cryptocurrencies have delivered promising services to their respective set of customers. The entire demand & supply narrative took a new turn with the advent of cryptocurrencies, and the trend doesn’t seem to have changed much. The overall frequency in the transactions has skyrocketed, which highlights the fact that the market has begun to gain traction at full throttle. If you are interested in bitcoin trading, visit bitcoin qt to acquire an utter guide to crypto trading.

Now, one of the most pressing questions that usually vexes the users in the digital domain is whether they should choose Bitcoin or Dogecoin? The reason behind the conflict of thoughts is that bitcoin is limited in supply and stands on top whenever the overall value is taken into account. On the other hand, Dogecoin is evidently unlimited in the overall supply, but its value seems to be dwindling as the years roll by. The debate is currently in progress, and both the predominant cryptocurrencies have garnered their devoted proponents.

The “Musk Effect” Never Stays Out Of Spotlight

The eccentric billionaire and the owner of Tesla & SpaceX, Elon Musk, remains in the spotlight due to the comments that he makes on the crypto scenario. He is also the self-proclaimed and infamous Dogefather who believes that Dogecoin is way more productive than any other cryptocurrency in circulation. Most people have also started to believe that Dogecoin was developed by Elon Musk due to his incessant tweets on social media platforms. Dogecoin was initially introduced in the year 2013, and it has made significant advancements ever since. Millions of people became aware of this emerging cryptocurrency due to its ease-of-use characteristics.

It was introduced as a great alternative to the payment systems back in the day, which is now in full effect. Making significant strides in the cryptocurrency scenario is not an easy feat, but Dogecoin made it all look seamless. This is a clear indicator of the fact that it has been highly successful in delivering the proposition that it offers to the general public. In addition to this, the overall price of Dogecoin was also a matter of concern as it had not been in good shape for the last couple of years. However, it was effectively reversed when the final price of Dogecoin crossed the $1 billion mark.

What Has Dogecoin Entailed For All The Investors And Traders?

The market capital of Dogecoin appears to be in great shape, considering the advancements that this cryptocurrency made recently. Also, whenever it comes to a supportive and active community, Dogecoin remains on top as it has garnered significant attention from seasoned investors, traders, participants & other users involved in the digital domain. All the active participants in the proactive community are widely renowned as “Shibes.” Such an active community engages in various activities like addressing some of the prevalent social causes along with effective fundraisers.

Dogecoin operates on the mechanism of open-source, which helps it to navigate through the crypto industry quite efficiently. Now, if we talk about the active circulating stock in the market that Dogecoin currently sits on, the numbers are enough to baffle anybody. It is around 118 billion worth of stocks which continues to increase with any given day. Now, Bitcoin has finally capped its overall production, which is estimated to be around 21 million at this point in time.

The open-source code that Dogecoin has been built through is undeniably fine-tuning, which yields significant benefits for the cryptocurrency. Investors share some of the promising testimonials that investing in Dogecoin, especially when it appears to be in great stead, can prove to be highly fruitful for all the investors alike. The user base of Dogecoin is constantly proliferating, and it is now being used in the form of currency and not as a productive asset. Hence, the circulation of Dogecoin exceeds any other cryptocurrency, and stacking up such digital assets is always productive.