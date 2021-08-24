Tips You Need To Consistently Win Ranked Games In Valorant

Valorant is free to play first-person hero shooter games that are making so much noise among gamers since 2020. Set in a fictional future, you get to play as one of the five agents in a team. In the game, players are assigned to either the attacking or defending team. Each player has unique abilities and requires charging through kills, deaths, orbs or spike actions.

Every agent has unique characteristics and a different ability to plant a spike and kill enemies. There are 16 agents to choose from: Brimstone, Viper, Omen, Cypher, Sova, Sage, Phoenix, Jett, Raze, Breach, Reyna, Killjoy, Skye, Yoru, Astra and Kayo. Here are a few tips to consistently win ranked games in Valorant!

Never Jump Straight Into The Ranked Queue

Like many other shooting games, it is essential to know your game, abilities, and skills before diving into ranked mode. Play a few unrated games and warm up your reflexes, and work on your gear, and practice as much as possible.

Try out different characters and realize which character would suit you. It will build momentum and eliminate jitteriness.

Learn Your Defense Strategies

In Valorant, the most common mistake is rushing into the open and dying immediately. Even though it is aggressive gameplay, it is crucial to plan your defense before you go into the open. Observe your opponents and analyze their playstyle before you plan how to attack them.

Rushing in is a common surprise tactic that might not be handy for every round. Stay in a corner, and check for blind spots to observe the opponents. If you play many practice matches, you will get the hang of the game and even predict the opponent’s next move.

Play A Few Ranked Games

Firstly, it is essential to understand that playing ranked games for a long stretch will distract you and lessen your concentration. After a set of few games, you might get bored and lose the game. Your progress will become stagnant, and your overall performance will take a dip in the scoring. Play a few matches at a time and practice unrated games.

Play Multiplayer

Playing solo in ranked mode can be daunting and exhausting. It is always better to have a gaming squad or partner to look out for and push your gaming techniques. Even though you can definitely win consistently in ranked games, it is faster and easier to climb with a group.

Get your friends and play together or play in premade parties where everyone is almost at the same level. It will make the entire experience much more fun and smoother. It is a more effective way to climb up the rank ladder.

Communication Is The Key

When it comes to any shooting game, communication is the key to a better gaming experience. Beginners do not tend to communicate effectively while playing Valorant and often stay stagnant in the ranked games. It is essential to communicate and form the best strategies to defeat the opponents.

Individual Performance

When it comes to ranked games in Valorant, unlike many multiplayer shooting games where it solely depends upon winning or losing, individual performance matters in Valorant. The game considers several aspects like individual KDA, the winning margin, the level of the players playing in the lobby, and the gamer’s skills. So fear not, if you lose, there are high chances you will be pushed up if you perform better. Make sure you do not lose sight of your own performance.

Minimap Is Important

While playing Valorant, many players often do not give importance to the minimap. It can be found on the top left corner of the screen, and it is the best way to find enemies without risking your life. Keep a constant check on the minimap. Every time the opponent comes in contact with your team, their icon will be briefly displayed on the minimap. Using this information, you can easily rotate or strategize your game plan. The general thumb rule is to take a look at the map every 3 seconds.

Conclusion

Valorant is a fantastic shooter game that keeps getting exciting and challenging every time you play it. To rank up the game, you will need to first practice on unrated games before diving into the rank games. Hone your skills, learn your abilities and strategize the game plans before jumping into the ranked games. Remember, in Valorant, and it’s not just winning and losing, your individual performance matters. Well, What are you waiting for? Let’s play on!