4 Game-Changing Tips On Gun Maintenance That Every Hunter Should Know 

Hunters are a special breed. We love the outdoors, we revel in our independence and self-reliance, and we’re always looking for ways to improve how we hunt.

Hunting season is just around the corner! Whether you’re an experienced hunter or have never picked up a gun before in your life, this article will help you get ready for hunting season with some important tips on gun maintenance every hunter should know about. So let’s take a look at four of these tips right now.

Don’t Store Your Gun in Its Case

One might think that using the best cleaning kits for shotguns is all it takes for maintaining your guns properly. Although proper cleaning is a significant part of gun maintenance, nothing could be further from the truth. Using gun cases to store your firearms safely is quite common. But the only problem with that is, it exposes your gun to high levels of moisture if kept in the case for a long period.

As a result, rust formation occurs all over your gun. Most people neglect this phenomenon, setting them up for disappointment.

Always store your guns in an area with low humidity levels and make sure to wipe off any moisture before storing them every time. One way to do this is to invest in gun socks and gun safes or cabinets.

Gun Socks

Gun socks and sleeves are a cloth that can protect and secure your guns during transit, while in a safe or as an added layer of protection for those who like to keep their weapon close. They’re silicone treated so they help inhibit the formation of moisture that leads to corrosion on valuable firearms.

Gun socks are great if you want something simple. Just slip it over any size barrel whether it’s a 9mm Glock handgun with extra magazines strapped across one shoulder blade or even a shotgun that rests tucked under the opposite arm and go about business as usual!

Gun Cabinets

Gun socks will protect your guns against rusting or when you are traveling, but you’ll still need to store them somewhere safe where they are inaccessible to children and pets. Investing in a large, spacious gun cabinet will come in handy at that time. Make sure to get one where you can store your guns in an organized manner. Simply throwing them on top of one another in your cabinet will lead to physical damage.

Using Too Much Oil Will Do More Harm Than Good

To a hunter, it is no secret that oil is one of the best ways to clean and lubricate the firearm. However, excess oil can reduce its effectiveness. During cold weather, an excessive amount of oil on your firearm can solidify enough to prevent firing pins from reaching the primer.

Moreover, if your gun has a wooden stock, the wood will soak up the excess oil and turn soft. Hence, get your gun checked out by a professional before your next hunt to make sure you are using just the right amount of oil.

Cleaning Your Guns Thoroughly from the Inside Is Just as Important

Guns can be a pretty big investment and one of the few things that can be passed down through generations. Cleaning a gun part by part is more difficult than just wiping the dirt off the outside.

Every gun has specific ways to be cleaned, and no matter how well you take care of your guns, always make sure to get them inspected and cleaned by a professional regularly. Nonetheless, here’s a step-by-step way for you to clean your guns:

Step 1: Dismantle the parts carefully. Before doing so, always make sure that the firearm is unloaded. You can get help from the user’s manual provided with the gun or the Internet to disassemble the gun.

Step 2: Clean the barrel properly. A bore light will reveal the bright steel inside the barrel after you’ve used a one-piece aluminum or brass cleaning rod starting at the chamber and working in the direction that projectiles travel. You should periodically clean your gun so that any buildup or oily patches won’t accumulate and cause issues with accuracy later down the line!

Step 3: Clean the action with a volatile gun-cleaning spray. You can also clean the bolt and the trigger this way. After cleaning them with the spray, use small paint brushes and compressed air to free up any debris or excess solution that could be stuck in the corners.

Step 4: Remove the excess oil that was used to clean your gun. After that, you can again re-oil the parts if necessary by soaking an old cloth in the oil and wiping them down.

Step 5: Check for rusty screws and replace them. Make sure they are secured tightly.

Step 6: Lastly, reassemble the gun. Use a clean cloth to remove any fingerprints off the firearm and a lightly oiled rag to wipe the metal. After that, close the action and drop the firing pin safely to prevent any accidental discharge.

Some Additional Tips

Try to keep your guns dry at all costs. According to your location, you might face heavy rain or snowy weather while hunting. In those cases, cleaning them after every use is more important since moisture and humidity always damage your gun.

Check the parts regularly. Replace old or damaged barrels, stocks, or scopes as needed. This will ensure that your guns remain in good shape for a long time and prevent additional costs.

Keep ammunition locked up separately from firearms for safety reasons.

Lastly, study your guns so that you can identify a misfire from a jam or other issues. Know when something is wrong with your rifle and needs to be fixed by an expert before it can fire again. This will ultimately save you a lot of energy and a fortune!

Takeaway

Properly caring for your guns can be a complicated task, but it is a responsibility that comes with hunting. If you are a complete beginner, following the tips discussed above will be a good place to start.

That being said, hope you catch a wild turkey for dinner! Let us know in the comment section for further assistance.