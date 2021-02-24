3 Tips For Keeping Your Large Family In The Loop

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced families away from their distant relatives for many, many months. With in-person events restricted and travel difficult, many families have been forced to stay away from those family members who aren’t in their immediate circle, or those who may be at a higher risk of contracting a serious case of the virus because of their health.

Staying in touch with a large family was enough of a challenge before COVID-19. Now, it’s more important than ever before to find ways to stay connected and keep each other up to date on what’s going on in your life. If you’re struggling to keep your family in the loop, here are three tips to help stay connected.

1. Schedule Regular Check-Ins

Calling a distant aunt or letting a cousin know about a big event in your child’s life can be tough when you’re balancing a busy work schedule and homeschooling. But that doesn’t mean you should simply stop calling.

Instead, set up a schedule for calling to reconnect with various family members. Whether you call them one at a time or host a video call with multiple family members, putting the event on your calendar will help you hold yourself accountable. Chatting with loved ones not only helps you stay connected but may offer health benefits as well, like lowering your stress levels and improving your overall emotional health.

2. Don’t Skip The Graduation Announcement

One of the hardest parts of living far away from family or close friends is missing out on celebrating life’s big moments. While you might get the chance to travel when a loved one gets married or a new baby is born, graduations are life events that are more often overlooked.

But just because your family won’t be traveling to attend a high school or college graduation doesn’t mean they can’t celebrate with you from afar.

In fact, sending a photo graduation announcement is a great way to invite your family and friends to celebrate together, even if they can’t physically be there for the big day. Senior photos or photos of your high school or college graduate enjoying their favorite sport or other activity are great for decorating your cards.

Or, if you know family won’t be able to attend the graduation, you can wait to send out announcements afterward. This will give you a chance to include a photo of the big day on the card, with your graduate proudly wearing their cap and gown.

3. Replace Traditional Get-Togethers With Virtual Events

COVID-19 has caused families, couples, expectant mothers, and others to cancel everything from weddings to baby showers to birthday parties. However, not being able to gather in-person for a party doesn’t mean one can’t still occur.

Apps like Zoom and Skype make it easy to celebrate any of life’s big moments together from the safety of your home. But don’t just plan a video call; plenty of the traditional aspects of a party can be molded into a virtual format.

Play a round of trivia or other games. Open birthday or shower gifts that guests have sent ahead of time. Play a slideshow of the soon-to-be-wed couple’s time together. You can even dress up, do some decorating, and enjoy a few treats to get in the party mood. While you won’t be able to hug your loved ones goodbye, you’re certain to create a new memory to treasure for a lifetime.

Staying Connected With Your Large Family

Staying connected with your large family was tough even before COVID-19. Now, it’s more important than ever to find ways to keep your loved ones in the loop.

From hosting virtual get-togethers to scheduling regular phone calls and sending out graduation announcements, these tips can help you reach out and make new memories collectively, even if you can’t all be physically present.