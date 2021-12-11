Challenges And Solutions In Healthcare Information System Integration

Timeliness, integration, accuracy, and consistency are four vital elements that are being instilled in healthcare professionals when measuring what they do while delivering health information. With daunting challenges because of constant transformation, healthcare is a complex organization. The ever-changing healthcare system presents challenges, and solutions through healthcare information systems integration guide the industry, making it better and more efficient.

Despite the challenges, healthcare providers find ways to evolve into a data-driven result improvement organization by integrating healthcare security software. They aggregate a large amount of data, so medical practices need a system to determine how to use that data to cut costs, drive innovation, and improve quality of care outcomes. Hospital information systems (HIS) access information easily, reduce errors, and improve documentation.

So, what are the challenges and solutions in healthcare information systems integration?

Challenges In Healthcare Information Systems Affect The Overall Quality Of Care In The Organization

In spite of the promising opportunities that lie ahead in healthcare information systems to radically change and improve healthcare, many challenges are still evident and imminent. To determine what the solutions are, we must first understand what the challenges are in healthcare information systems integration.

EHR Interoperability

Data integration and collection need to follow HIPAA compliance standards. Many healthcare providers today adopt healthcare information systems integration allowing EHRs and other practice management platforms to work together seamlessly. While implementing a healthcare information system, remember the number of data challenges in healthcare includes interoperability problems. What healthcare providers don’t want in their system is an interoperability problem as it may cause them data silos. It happens when a healthcare system lacks standardization.

Data Inconsistency

Data must be consistent once healthcare providers integrate a healthcare information system into their organization. The problem that they face is that other healthcare organizations choose ineffective applications. That can create inconsistency, thereby affecting the quality of the integrated care delivery model as well as the quality of the database.

Data Privacy

Two major concerns that happen in healthcare information system integration are compliance and privacy. Data must be protected, and healthcare organizations understand that. Sometimes, data sharing can breach security which allows access from unwanted parties. Healthcare organizations integrate cloud computing into their system to avoid silos and potential chaos. To ensure security, that requires strict governance.

Data governance provides a data permit for the database to database administrators — giving access to certain data at a certain period. In doing so, healthcare providers are HIPAA-compliant, and that allows people to view and analyze data.

HL7 Integration

Health Level 7 (HL7) interface is for processing the data in a format that is thoroughly explainable. For software developers and healthcare providers, this integration procedure can create challenges. Due to their hectic schedules, physicians cannot work in collaboration with a healthcare information software vendor.

For that reason, IT groups in healthcare face an over-abundance of integration challenges . That implies their connections with healthcare providers may be held up for a certain duration. IT groups may find it challenging to assemble the critical interfaces as per HL7 standards. Additionally, if the HL7 integration semantics are weak, they can fall apart. Choosing a new EHR software may cause healthcare providers to lose some previous data, such as a patient’s medical history.

Neglecting to take action on these challenges can negatively affect healthcare organizations’ reputations. Respond to these problems immediately with the necessary solutions.

How To Overcome The Challenges Of Healthcare Information Systems Integration?

It is normal to have concerns about data integration challenges. These solutions can help you overcome these healthcare information systems integration challenges:

1. Dispatch Data Silos

Data silos can create serious complications, and it is advisable to avoid them. One of the easiest ways to do so is to implement standardized data. That allows data to be compatible for integration and helps you resolve healthcare information systems problems.

2. Solve HL7 Healthcare Integration Problems

To solve challenges with the application interface in HL7 integration, you can use HL7 interface engines. Storage of personal health information is in a second database that notifies you if there are potential security breaches. Healthcare providers and software vendors can also choose health programming interfaces.

3. Develop a Strategy

Healthcare information systems integration handles different types and sources of data. Adopting vertical integration and creating medical informatics solutions and agile infrastructure can address the challenges. Vertical integration in healthcare helps you save healthcare costs as it differentiates itself from horizontal integration that happens when entities in the same market combine.

Your patients can experience improved engagement and communication when you have plenty more time for them. Reduce system errors and cut costs by applying these strategies to prevent your security from being breached.

How To Find The Right Partners?

Data security software is necessary to ensure data privacy. It overcomes the challenges of healthcare information systems integration with solutions. Working with HIPAA-compliant software providers like Curogram to ensure secure integration with EHRs and patient communications platforms is critical to your success.

Integration healthcare information systems aim to serve various needs of patients. The challenges it presents may hamper the quality of your medical services. Implementing these strategies will help you solve the challenges your system faces. Have a knowledgeable and skilled IT group who can help you with software complications that may occur. With adequate strategies and accurate resources, you can resolve healthcare information system challenges.