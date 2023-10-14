Is AG1 Healthy? 

AG1 is touted as an all in one nutrient source coming from a greens powder supplement. And it is definitely one of the better options when it comes to greens supplements, but whether or not it’s all it’s cracked up to be, is a question of whether or not greens powders are as good as they claim to be.

About AG1 Itself

Whilst, Athletic Greens is packed with over 75 vitamins, minerals, prebiotics, and probiotics there are some questions over it’s bioavailability.

The ingredients range from spirulina and apple powder to spinach leaf powder and pea protein. And micro nutrients can be better absorbed this way rather than from multivitamins. Especially when it comes to specific forms of certain minerals like magnesium.

We should also mention there are better greens powders than AG1 in terms of taste, nutrient content and price point, AG1 is simply the most well known of the greens powders on the market right now. It’s not a bad one, but there are better greens powders.

The supplement caters to various dietary preferences, as it is vegetarian, vegan, paleo, and keto-friendly. It also boasts being free of GMOs, artificial flavors, sweeteners, preservatives, and gluten.

While the nutrient density of AG1 is certainly impressive, it’s essential to evaluate whether the specific nutrients provided align with your individual needs.

Although some vitamins and minerals are provided in excess of the daily requirements, such as vitamin C and biotin, others, including calcium, magnesium, and potassium, are present in smaller amounts, meaning you wouldn’t even get close to it being the all in one supplement that people often use it as.

So, Are Greens Powders Healthy?

Well, they are definitely better than not having them, especially if you’re struggling to get your daily micro nutrients, or simply aren’t eating fruit and veg.

But, ultimately, you’d be better off eating more real green vegetables.

Greens powders should be viewed as a supplement to a well-balanced diet, rather than a substitute for whole foods. Let’s examine some key factors to consider when evaluating the effectiveness of greens powders.

Nutrient Content and Absorption

One of the primary goals of greens powders is to provide essential nutrients that may be lacking in an individual’s diet. However, the nutrient content of greens powders can vary significantly. Some brands may provide a comprehensive blend of vitamins and minerals, while others may focus on specific nutrients. In the case of Ag1 they do well on the vitamins, but a lot of the ingredients that they include in smaller doses are far too low for the health benefits that AG1 claim, things like turmeric and ashwagandha for example.

As we mentioned it’s also worth noting that while greens powders can provide a concentrated dose of nutrients, the absorption and bioavailability of these nutrients may differ from those obtained through whole foods. Some nutrients are better absorbed in the presence of certain foods or when consumed in their natural form. Consequently, it’s important to remember that greens powders should complement a varied diet rather than replace it entirely.

AG1 Claims

One of the primary claims made by AG1 is that it can boost energy levels and improve gut health. Many individuals who have incorporated AG1 into their daily routine report feeling more energized throughout the day. Generally we’d say this one is relatively reasonable, especially for people who have poor diets to start with.

There are also other claims around everything from inflammation and joint health, to bloating, longevity and more. Although, there really isn’t enough of the ingredients like bromelain and Q-10 to make much of a difference to joints. Like most of the claims beyond just topping up your diet, your best off sticking to a dedicated joint supplement or longevity pill.

AG1 also contains a “Superfood Complex” that aims to support the microbiome and key bodily systems. This complex includes ingredients like spirulina, chlorella, and cocoa, which have been linked to potential health benefits such as lower cholesterol, improved blood flow, and better digestion. Additionally, AG1 incorporates a “Plant Extracts and Antioxidants Complex” that may provide additional support and help individuals adapt to stress, although when it comes to stress as we mentioned the extracts are in too low doses to be effective.

Cost and Accessibility of AG1 and Other Greens Powders

Another aspect to consider is the cost effectiveness and accessibility of greens powders. These supplements can be relatively expensive compared to other dietary options. While they offer convenience and a concentrated nutrient profile, it’s worth considering if the cost justifies the benefits provided. For individuals on a tight budget, exploring alternative options such as frozen fruits and vegetables may be a more affordable way to obtain similar nutritional benefits.

While they can be easily purchased online or at health food stores, it’s important to consider the convenience of accessing and incorporating these supplements into your daily routine. For many people it is easy to get some greens powder in first thing in the morning, as long as they don’t fall into the trap of thinking that’s left them covered for the day, then yes things like ag1 are in fact healthy.

Personal Experience and Overall Well-being

The effectiveness of greens powders can also be evaluated by personal experience and overall well-being. Each individual may respond differently to these supplements, and it’s important to listen to your body and assess how you feel after incorporating greens powders into your diet. Pay attention to any noticeable changes in digestion, energy levels, and overall health. It’s recommended to give greens powders a fair trial period and consider consulting with a healthcare professional to evaluate their impact on your well-being.

Safety and Potential AG1 Side Effects

As with any supplement, safety is a crucial consideration. AG1 does not appear to exceed tolerable upper intake levels for vitamins and minerals. However, it’s important to note that high doses of biotin can interfere with laboratory test results, particularly thyroid tests. Additionally, high doses of vitamin C can increase the risk of kidney stones in susceptible individuals. It’s essential to follow recommended dosages and consult with a healthcare professional if you have any pre-existing conditions or concerns.

In terms of side effects, some users have reported experiencing upset stomach, diarrhea, and bloating after consuming AG1. These digestive issues may be a result of individual sensitivities to certain ingredients in the supplement.

There has also been some concern around AG1 containing heavy metals, although this is tested. It is however important to make sure that when you purchase a greens powder you want to get one that publishes their heavy metal reports.

Is Ag1 Good For You Conclusion?

All in all, yes, as long as they’re an addition to a decent diet, to help pick up shortfalls then greens powders and AG1 of course can be good. It’s also worth noting that certain greens powders are not worth the packet they come in.

The main thing to consider is that AG1 is not a catch all supplement like some people can easily think. It can be a good addition to a decent diet to top it up, but it is not a substitute for eating healthy in general.