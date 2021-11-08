Sprout Social Vs Sendible: Which One Is Better For Social Media?

As more and more businesses are going digital, there is fierce competition developing in the social media marketing industry. Every brand wants to increase engagement on Instagram and get a massive following in the shortest time. And one of the most efficient ways to do that is to use social media management tools.

These tools are timesaving and provide well-organized software that can post schedules, curate relevant content, monitor your competition, and provide deep insights on your social media performance. There are hundreds of social media management tools available in the market. However, we will compare the two most popular social media management tools – Sprout Social and Sendible, that will help you choose the right one for your business.

Overview

Sprout Social

Sprout Social is a social management tool. It helps to increase engagement rate, schedule posts in advance, review, listen to customers, and provide data analytics. Thus helping in building a powerful marketing strategy for your business.

All the features offered by Sprout Social get actionable insights from the social data. Furthermore, it manages social media campaigns that help to increase engagement on posts and gain a wider reach.

Sendible

Sendible is a leading competitor of Sprout Social. It is an excellent social media management platform that helps corporate agencies to manage their social media clients and campaigns. The best part about Sendible is that it offers a centralized hub to manage all social media networks at the same time.

Some functions of Sendible include social media monitoring, post scheduling, lead generation, and data analytics. All these features are a game-changer for staying on the top of your industry.

Product Features

Sprout Social

Sprout Social integrates with most of the social media networks, such as Facebook, Instagram, Google+, and Twitter. However, LinkedIn integration is not smooth on Sprout Social. The ‘Smart Inbox’ is a single-stream inbox from where you can interact with your audience across multiple social media networks.

The Content Publishing tool of Sprout Social offers four ways to publish your content – publish immediately, schedule post in advance, schedule manually and save the content as a draft. It also provides a publishing calendar where you can check what content you have shared and scheduled.

Besides this, Sprout Social has a BETA feature that allows you to find relevant content to share with your audience on any social media platform. The RSS Scheduler tool allows you to add up to five RSS feeds.

Coming on to the data analytics tool, Sprout Social has a full reporting suite that provides separate platform reports as well as combined social group reports. Here you can get insights into post-performance, engagement rate, social following, audience demographics, and much more.

Sendible

Sendible integrates with most of the popular social media networks such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Linked In, Google+, and many more. It has a user-friendly dashboard from where you can manage all your social media profiles.

Sendible’s dashboard also provides a Priority Inbox which lets you manage all your social interactions. You can like the message, repost or retweet, and reply to individual messages from the Priority Inbox.

The next tool that Sendible offers is ‘Post Publishing’. This tool provides several ways to publish your content on social media. You can even tailor individual messages and content pieces for each social media network. Thus helping you generate traffic and increase engagement on posts.

Through Sendible, you can create a content calendar and organize your social media posts. Schedule the posts in advance and automate the process of publishing the posts on time. To make your work more efficient, Sendible provides options to color-code each entry so that you can easily identify the content for each social network.

Sendible also helps you source and publish relevant content through ‘Content Recommendation Engine’ and ‘RSS Auto Poster’. These tools analyze existing posts on social media and suggest relevant content that will generate a high engagement rate on your profile. Additionally, these tools allow you to publish content from blogs you trust and follow.

Lastly, Sendible offers data analytics tools for measuring your social media performance. These tools specifically provide deep insights into your engagement rate. On the data analytics dashboard, you can get a snapshot of the engagement rate and performance value of individual social media profiles.

Pricing Plans

Sprout Social

Apart from a 30 day free trial plan, Sprout Social offers three pricing plans which include:

Standard – The standard plan starts at $99 per month and is suitable for professionals.

Professional – This plan is best suited for social businesses and starts at $149 per month

Advanced – The advanced plan provides a bundle of upgraded tools for effective social media management of large corporations. This plan costs $249 per month.

Sendible

Sendible, on the other hand, offers four paid subscription plans such as the Starter plan at $29 per month, Traction Plan at $99 per month, Growth Plan at $199 per month, and Large Plan at $299 per month.

If you are unsure which plan is best for your business, you can opt for the 7-day free trial pack to test the tools.

Pros And Cons

Sprout Social

Pros

Sprout Social provides a well-organized dashboard

24/7 customer service

Ability to export calendars into PDFs

Advance post scheduling across multiple social media networks

Effective management of messages

Detailed data analytics and reports

Cons

Social Sprout is compatible with a limited number of social media networks. For example, it does not integrate with LinkedIn.

The subscription plans are expensive

Data analytics reports do not show the country or region of the audience

Sendible

Pros

It offers an option to create an exclusive content calendar and schedule posts in advance from the same dashboard

Preview posts before publishing them on social media networks

Get quick insights and meaningful reports on your post-performance

Monitor and respond to social messages and comments from one place

Cons

It may not be compatible with some image formats

It may have issues with reconnection

You cannot post directly on Instagram through Sendible

Conclusion – Which One Is The Best For Social Media?

All the above features make it a little challenging to choose the best social media management tool. However, some significant differences may help you choose the right option.

Both Sprout Social and Sendible offer similar functionality regarding the user interface, dashboard organization, and inbox facilities. Post scheduling and publishing options are equally effective for both tools. Additionally, both offer a detailed data analytics report for each social media platform.

The primary difference between the two tools is their integration with other social media networks and pricing plans. Sprout Social does not integrate well with LinkedIn. Moreover, it is slightly more expensive as compared to Sendible. This makes Sendible a better option. However, the final decision depends on your utility and personal preference.