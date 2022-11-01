The Biggest Skincare Treatment Trends In Maine Right Now

Skincare is one of the biggest beauty trends of the year, Harper’s Bazaar reports. Indeed, Mainers are increasingly turning to the latest skincare treatments to rejuvenate and improve their complexions. Microdermabrasion, laser hair removal, and CBD facial treatments are just some of the hottest skincare treatment trends in Maine right now.

Microdermabrasion Treatments

Microdermabrasion is a minimally-invasive skincare treatment designed to remove dead skin cells from the surface of the skin and improve skin tone and texture. It can also get rid of unsightly large pores and hyperpigmentation. The treatment involves a tiny hand-held wand featuring crystals that gently buff the skin, while a vacuum sucks away any dead skin cells. It’s quick and not uncomfortable — you’ll feel just a mild sensation as the dead skin is removed. After the treatment, you can also go about your day as normal as there’s no downtime needed.

Laser Hair Removal

Laser hair removal certainly isn’t a new treatment, but it remains one of the highest in demand across Maine. With the latest advancements in pulse light technologies, hair follicles are targeted and damaged at the root to prevent further hair growth — Rejuvenations, a laser hair removal clinic in Portland Maine, explains. In addition to facial and body hair, even sensitive areas across the body, including, lips, underarms, and bikini line, can be successfully targeted in a quick and virtually painless treatment. Although results are long-lasting, a top-up appointment at least once a year is usually needed to help keep the skin hairless, soft, and silky smooth.

CBD Facial Treatment

CBD oil offers a host of skincare benefits that makes it the perfect ingredient in effective and rejuvenating facial treatments. In particular, CBD oil is bursting with antioxidants and helps prevent inflammation and acne, as well as reduces unwanted signs of aging, including wrinkles and fine lines. It’s also suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin, since it fights bacteria and soothes redness and inflammation. A CBD facial treatment typically starts with a deep skin cleanse and face mask, followed up with a soothing CBD oil massage. The result? A smooth, healthy, and radiant complexion.

Skincare treatments can help maintain a healthy complexion and get rid of any unwanted imperfections. Microdermabrasion, laser hair removal, and CBD facial treatments are just some of the biggest trends Mainers are asking for right now.