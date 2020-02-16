Cooking With CBD Oil: A Guide on How to Make CBD Edibles

Everyone’s heard of THC edibles, but what about CBD edibles? CBD offers a host of incredible benefits, and making it into food is one of the best ways to enjoy them! Plus, it’s really easy!

Here’s a quick and easy guide on how to make CBD edibles.

Make CBD Butter

One of the best ways to get CBD into your food is by infusing it with butter. This lets you replace the regular butter in any recipe with your CBD butter!

First, get your high CBD flower. Grind it up, but not so fine that it becomes a powder. Then lay it out on a parchment-covered pan.

Set your oven to 245° Fahrenheit and put your tray inside for around 40 minutes, shaking every 10 minutes. This process is called decarbing. It applies heat to the bud, which activates the CBD.

Next, melt about one pound of butter in a saucepan. Add just a little bit of water. Once it’s melted, add your decarbed herb.

Keep the heat at medium-low.

It’ll take two to three hours for your CBD to infuse. Mix it occasionally on the pan to make sure it infuses evenly. If you notice any burning, turn down the heat.

After a few hours, get a container or jar and a cheesecloth fine strainer. Let your melted butter cool, then strain it into the jar. This will get all the used bud out of the butter.

Put it in the fridge, let it harden, and there you have it. CBD oil butter ready to be used in any recipe.

Using CBD Oil

If you want an easier route, try using pre-packaged CBD oil. You can purchase this from many dispensaries and online CBD dealers.

The recipe is almost identical to using bud, except there’s no straining or decarbing necessary. Melt your butter in a saucepan over low heat, and add a little water. Gradually add about 10 grams of CBD oil as it melts, and leave it to cook over low heat for 3-4 hours.

Stir every half hour. The water will boil off, leaving you with a thick mixture. Once the mixture looks its thickest, remove it from heat and let it cool.

Pour your mixture right into a jar or container, let it harden in the refrigerator, and you’re done!

For some recipes you don’t even have to make the CBD oil into butter. Especially if your recipe is no-bake!

You can simply add CBD oil into most recipes with a dropper or measuring cup. Try it in pancakes, cookies, brownies, and even guacamole! Just mix it in while making the food.

Any recipe that has to harden in the fridge works best for CBD. Pudding, gummies, and no-bake cookies and cakes are ideal.

How to Make CBD Edibles Right

Now you know how to make CBD edibles. CBD oil has an incredible amount of health benefits, and there’s no downside to taking it. Try it in anything, experiment with dosages, and overall, have fun.

For more like this, check out the rest of our blog. Contact us with any comments or questions.