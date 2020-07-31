8 CBD Purchasing Tips

CBD, short for cannabidiol, is one of many cannabinoids found in the hemp plant. While CBD is one of the most prominent cannabinoids found in the hemp plant, there are a host of other cannabinoids as well.

THC is one of the other cannabinoids in the hemp plant. THC gained its unfavorable reputation due to its psychoactive effects; its ability to get you “high”. CBD however, does not share this psychoactive characteristic and earned its federal legal status across the US by way of its medicinal benefits. To be considered legal, CBD has to come from industrial hemp and not contain more than 0.3% THC by weight. CBD has become people’s preferred supplement to manage various disorders. As the interest in CBD grew, so did the number of CBD companies and products.With this increase in CBD companies and products, it is imperative to note that not all CBD is of superior quality, and not all CBD is created equal.This article will highlight things to consider when determining the right CBD product for you.

Source Of Hemp

Yes, location matters.You must knowthe origin of the hemp used by the company of your choice. Consider only CBD products that are grown in the US under the strictguidelines of organic farming. Too frequently, hemp grown outside of the US is farmed using high-risk contamination practices in which artificial fertilizers, toxic additives like lead and pesticides are involved. Hemp plants are natural detoxifiers so in cases where harmful agents are used, they are absorbed by the hemp plant and passed along in a CBD product.

Extraction Method

Arguably, extraction is one of the more critical stages of the manufacturing process with the raw material being the only stage to top it. As there are different extraction methods, products that were manufactured using the Co2 extraction method should be highly considered. The reason is that, while this method offers a safe and harmless way to extract the CBD from the hemp plant, other methods might involve using unapproved solvents.

Third-Party Testing

Third-Party Testing from an approved International Organization for Standardization (ISO) laboratory should be accessible. The amount of CBD and its purity can be determined through these testsand give you added assurance about how authentic the product is. It is of great importance to have “peace of mind” knowing that the product label “lines up” with the actual product.

Traceability

You should be able to track the journey of your CBD product from it is harvested to the point at which it is presented to you for purchase. A batch number should be visible on the product. This batch number should be associated with the laboratory results of that product.

Type of CBD

Know your product. There are three types of natural CBD to know about. They are Broad Spectrum, Full Spectrum, and Isolate.These different terminologies identify the nature of the product. Each has its qualities and characteristicswhich result in the unique benefits that each has to offer. If you are looking for CBD in its purest form, isolate would be that product. However, you would not experience the benefits of other chemical compounds. Full-spectrum has all of the compounds that occur in the plant naturally, including THC. Broad-spectrum has the same naturally occurring compounds, minus the THC.

Product Type

As you are ready to buy a CBD product, you should know what ailment you want to manage, and what effect you wish to experience. As far as CBD topicals, we recommend

A CBD Stick or CBD Massage Oil for external aches and pain. If you are one for oral products, CBD’s oral consumption method would involve using oils, gummy bears, or gel capsules.

Drug Testing

Nobody wants to fail a drug test. Quite frankly, you do not have to fail a drug test if you use CBD. To ensure that there is no chance of failing a drug test, be aware of the type of CBD that you consume. For those individuals concerned about a drug test, we promote the use of a Broad Spectrum CBD product or an isolate CBD product. This recommendation is because since full-spectrum CBD products can legally contain up to 0.3% THC, and the consumption of such products leaves you vulnerable to a positive drug test result.

Ingredients

The ingredients of a CBD product do not stop at CBD. Take interest in knowing about all of the ingredients in the product. It would be highly contradictory to consume a CBD product to help you with certain issues when it has lots of added ingredients that do not line up with good health.

As you embark upon your journey to find the right CBD product, do your research and familiarize yourself with CBD.Remember that not all CBD is purchase worthy. Hopefully, this article is of some assistance in finding your CBD fit.