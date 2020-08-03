How to Strengthen Your Hair Naturally

Looks matter to both women and men, and a person’s hair is a major part of their looks.

If you’re struggling with the way your hair looks, you might be wondering how to strengthen hair naturally, so you can get the gorgeous hair you and everyone will love.

Strong hair is beautiful hair, and there are ways to make hair stronger. Continue through this article to learn tips for how to get strong, beautiful hair.

Avoid Heat on Your Hair

There is so much heat involved in making your hair look amazing. You likely have blow dryers, straightening irons, curling irons, hot rollers, and other styling tools that require heat to work.

If your hair is fine, heat can be especially damaging to your hair. Even people with thick hair are going to experience trouble when they use a lot of heat on their hair.

Using too many heated tools means breakage and frizzing unless you protect your hair and decrease the use as much as possible.

If you can limit your heat styling to two to three times per week, this is best for your hair. You can also decrease the damage on your hair by lowering the temperature that you use on your hair.

Give Your Hair the Nutrition It Needs

To get the beautiful hair you want, you’re going to need to give it the nutrition it needs. Taking a hair multivitamin is a good start and can ensure your hair is getting some of what it needs.

You should also look at your diet and see how healthy you’re eating. Protein is an important part of growing hair. If you don’t eat enough protein, make sure to start adding it to your diet.

You can eat beans, eggs, chicken, fish, and more to get the protein that you need to grow long, strong, and amazing looking hair.

Don’t Overwash Your Hair

Washing your hair too much makes it more likely to break, and it takes out healthy natural oils from your hair. If your hair is really greasy, this may be a problem, and you might have to wash it more than people that have hair that isn’t greasy.

Keep in mind that if you touch your hair a lot, that might be why it gets greasy so fast.

Only wash your hair around 3-4 times per week, and if you need to get rid of some grease, you can use a dry shampoo that will absorb sweat and oil.

Avoid Drying Your Hair with Towels

Drying your hair with towels can potentially cause damage to your hair. If you dry your hair with a towel, you’ll likely notice there it is frizzy, and often there are tangles in your hair because of it.

If you don’t have a special hair towel to dry your hair, you can grab an old t-shirt and dry your hair with it. You can get as much extra moisture out of your hair as possible before you let your hair air dry.

Keep in mind that you can use a microfiber towel if you really like the way towels dry your hair.

Say No to Sulfate Shampoo

Regular shampoo has harsh ingredients that can cause hair dryness. Look for sulfate-free shampoos since they have fewer harsh ingredients.

To find the best shampoos look for terms like organic and chemical-free. You’ll usually find these in health food stores, or you might have to search for them online.

Another pro tip is to simply use a smaller amount of shampoo when you wash your hair. Focus on using shampoo on your roots and scalp, and the conditioner part of the hair treatment needs to go in the middle of your hair and the ends.

Shampoo with peppermint or eucalyptus is also good if you want to help your hair grow.

Check Your Hormone Levels

You might have a hormone imbalance that might be causing your hair problems. Thyroid disorders often lead to hair loss, and some other things like PCOS and menopause can cause abnormal hair growth.

Your doctor can have some simple bloodwork done to make sure everything is going well with your hormones. Keep in mind that if you’re a female, your hormones can greatly fluctuate depending on when your period is.

Look Into Hot Oil Treatments

If you want to restore your hair from its frizzy, damaged state, one of the things you can do is to look into a hot oil treatment.

Coconut or avocado oil treatment are some of the best treatments for your hair. Coconut oil can help reduce protein loss in your hair so it can be beautiful and strong again.

You can look up some different recipes online and see which one looks the most appealing to you.

Try Cool Rinsing Your Hair

Everyone loves taking a hot shower, but sometimes your hair isn’t as excited about it. When you use hot water on your hair, you could damage it, and it opens up the cuticles.

A good plan is to use moderately warm water on your hair and then rinse with a cool rinse to close the hair cuticles and allow the hair to protect itself from breakage as much as possible.

Using These Tips for How to Strengthen Hair Naturally

Now you have some of the most important tips for how to strengthen hair naturally. Use one or all of the tips above and stop seeing the strong hair that you’ve always wanted.

Do you need to learn more about health, wellness, and beauty? Continue through our site to get the help you need.