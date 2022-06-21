Do Fat Burners Work Effectively Or They Are Just A Scam?

In recent years, there has been an increased interest on the part of the population to have less adipose tissue. The market is no stranger to this concern, assisting it with the production of a variety of methods and substances that promote weight loss, offering individuals to reach their leaner body weight goals. These substances are called fat burners.

When we talk about a fat burner, we refer to those weight loss supplements that are claimed to increase fat metabolism, and energy expenditure, decrease appetite and impair fat absorption, as well as increase weight loss or fat burn during exercise.

Many of us have heard of fat-burning supplements, especially as summer approaches. We have even consumed them thinking that they will do just what the name says: burn fat. In this article, we seek to solve some of the most frequently asked questions about fat burner supplements. What is a fat burner? Will we lose weight only by consuming fat-burning pills?

Do Fat Burners Work? What The Science Says

As learned from Healthcanal.com/life-style-fitness/best-fat-burner, the term “fat burner” is attributed to a substance that stimulates the use of fatty acids as a source of energy, by increasing the process of lipolysis and decreasing lipogenesis. Both processes occur simultaneously in our bodies. Lipogenesis includes the synthesis or formation of fat and triglycerides, in fat cells. In contrast, lipolysis is the process through which fatty acids are used as a source of energy.

Most of the information regarding the effects of CLA on altering body composition has been obtained from animal experiments. In human studies, they conclude that modest body fat loss could be achieved through long-term supplementation.

Green tea extracts would increase the concentration of catecholamines, the stimulation of lipolysis, and consequently the availability of fatty acid for oxidation. Another caffeine-containing beverage is the green coffee bean which is another excellent stimulant fat burner. However, if you have high blood pressure you should avoid consuming too much caffeine.

Existing research work shows that green tea could support fat loss at rest. However, during exercise conditions, it could be concluded that green tea extract is unable to increase fat oxidation beyond the stimulus of exercise itself.

Do Fat Burners Work Without Exercise?

The available scientific evidence suggests that to enhance sustainable weight loss and body fat reduction, it is not only necessary to consume fat burner supplements. This must be accompanied by a change in our lifestyle, consuming fewer calories, keeping ourselves constantly hydrated, and including an exercise routine according to our goals.

A healthy diet is based on the consumption of vegetables, fats and carbohydrates, and soluble fiber without exceeding the reasonable quantity threshold. It also requires amino acids and protein to guarantee muscle growth, being protein powder a practical option. Because these products are there only to give a boost to your weight management.

However, no matter how much these supplements speed up our metabolism, if they are not combined with physical exercise, they are useless. Moreover, if you do not exercise, it is possible that as soon as you stop taking these supplements, your body will hit a plateau and fat loss will slow, contributing to weight gain again.

How Long Do Fat Burners Take To Work?

Although most fat burners have similar mechanisms of action, their effects will vary depending on each individual, because everything is related to genetics, metabolism and the habits of each person, so trying to indicate the exact time in which these dietary supplements begin to take effect would be irresponsible.

However, in ideal conditions, a person who has a low-calorie diet, exercises, and takes fat-burning supplements; can begin to see the effects between 2 and 3 weeks after starting with the supplementation. It is estimated that during this period, weight loss can occur at a rate of 0.5 to 1.5 kilograms per week.

Are fat burners safe?

You should know that these supplements may contain natural or artificial compounds that could stimulate hormonal reactions if not used correctly. On the other hand, if you are mixing fat burners, instead of helping you lose weight and burning more calories, you may deplete your energy reserves and feel very fatigued.

How To Choose The Right Fat Burners?

You should know that each fat burner exerts a particular action on the human body. It is, therefore, necessary to know how to distinguish between many fat burners according to their objective, whether it is to accelerate the degradation of fat stores, increase calorie burn, curb appetite or improve lean muscle mass. Blanca Garcia, a health writer recommends that the choice of your fat burner should be made according to the objectives to be achieved, and especially according to your state of health.

In addition, if foods and dietary supplements that promote fat burning are generally suitable for everyone, priority should be given to the most effective substances for burning fat. For example, if you are looking to reduce visceral fat quickly, you can use a dietary supplement containing conjugated linoleic acid.

Conclusion

Again, there is no foolproof shortcut or quick fix for weight loss. Fat burners can be a good help to get rid of excess weight and lose fat, but diet and exercise are still unbeatable methods to lose weight.

Eat healthy foods, and get more exercise in your life. Try to have a balanced diet that contains complex carbohydrates, lean proteins and essential fats. Avoid excess sugar and excess saturated fats.

Make a plan based on your goals and choose a fat burner that fits your objectives.