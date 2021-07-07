Living An Unhealthy Lifestyle? Why The Time To Change Is Now

Data from the Health Survey for England showed that nearly 90% of adults have at least one unhealthy habit. The survey concentrated on those adults who drink more than 14 units of alcohol, smoke, have irregular – or non-existent – exercise, and those who eat less than five portions of vegetables and fruits.

Other traits of an unhealthy lifestyle include:

Poor sitting posture

Sunbathing for too long

Electronic devices dependencies such as smartphones, computers, and television

Moreover, at least 50% of adults have two or more risk factors for an unhealthy lifestyle. On the bright side, there are signs that people are giving up some of the unhealthy traits.

Despite the improved mortality levels in the US during the 20th century, there is a record number of Americans living unhealthy lifestyles. These statistics are replicated in most civilized regions globally, and this is the right time to change.

Dangers Of Unhealthy Eating

Nearly 90% of unhealthy lifestyles are linked to a poor diet. However, with most of the population living busy lives in urban areas, they feel like they do not have enough time to prepare a healthy meal. To reiterate, these are the dangers of unhealthy eating:

Weight Gain

Organ Damage and Failure

Muscle Shrinkage

Unhealthy skin

Unstable energy levels

Increased risk of chronic disease such as diabetes

In addition, unhealthy eating habits will be stressful since you know you are not doing the right thing. The risk factors, if left unchecked, will also be a source of stress.

Unfortunately, healthy eating is not a priority for most people when they run such busy lives. However, healthy foods can be surprisingly easy to prepare, and you are sure to avert the dangers of unhealthy eating listed above.

Influence Of Nutrition On Your Life

Nutrition has played a significant role in the longevity of the human race. Proper nutrition is important since it affects your physical and mental health. Positive changes in your nutrition will bring forth the following:

1. Improved Energy Levels

A highly nutritious diet means that you will have enough energy to power through your workouts, workday, and more. Eating many smaller meals will keep your energy levels up instead of one heavy meal.

However, ensure to incorporate carbohydrates, proteins, vegetables, and fruits. More so, avoid alcohol.

2. Boosts Immune System

Not only will eating well-balanced and nutritious foods help in fighting off disease, but you can also keep common illnesses at bay. The immune system requires minerals and vitamins sourced from your daily diet to function optimally.

You will need Vitamins A, B2, B6, C, D, and E, as well as selenium and zinc minerals. However, if you have special dietary restrictions, such as veganism, consider taking a mineral or multivitamin supplement.

3. Prevents Weight Gain

Other than the potential health risk associated with COVID-19, you must have heard people complain that they gained weight. An American Psychological Association survey of more than 3000 Americans reveals that 61% of the respondents gained weight since the pandemic outbreak.

This is in part due to unhealthy eating habits and inadequate exercise. However, keeping your weight is easier than you might think. All you need to do is check what you eat.

Keeping to a strict workout routine will help beat cravings and keep to your desired weight. You can get more information on Nutrition Realm.

4. Reduce High Blood Pressure

It will take work to undo the years of unhealthy eating habits. However, with proper nutrition, you will be able to clear your blood vessels thus reducing your chances of high blood pressure.

Tips To Living A Healthy Lifestyle

Changing a habit is not easy, especially when there are triggers everywhere. With a continued sense of discipline, you will be able to actualize the following tips for living a healthy lifestyle:

Eat a nutritious and well-balanced diet and be sure to get the proper daily calorie intake

Regular physical activity – at least two and a half hours of moderate-intensity exercise is the bare minimum for a week

Aspire for the ideal body mass index (BMI), which is your weight in kilograms divided by the square of your height in meters. The ideal BMI ranges between 18.5 to 24.9

Conclusion

The COVID-19 pandemic has given everybody a scare, and it was sad to lose friends and family who contracted the coronavirus due to their unhealthy lifestyles. However, change will not be easy, and you will have to work hard to resist the cravings. With the tips above, you will be on the road to changing your lifestyle now that you know better.