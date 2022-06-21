10 Ways To Boosting Your Mental Health 

Not a single day goes by without an uproar in response to the alarmingly high rates of mental health problems in the United Kingdom, particularly among young people. Statistics show that in July 2021, one in six people aged five to sixteen were recognised as having a potential mental health problem.

In 2018-19, 16% of 17-year-olds experienced severe psychological anguish. In addition, 24% admitted experiencing hurting themselves in the past year, and 7% claimed to self-harm with suicidal intent at a particular stage. This may indicate that young people are having a more difficult time coping with issues related to their mental health.

With that being said, it is essential to note that having a healthy mind is equally as crucial as having a healthy body. Truly, you will not be able to function well if your mental health is not in a stable state. Thus, positive mental health is essential to your day-to-day lifestyle since it involves not only how you think and feel but also how you relate to other people.

Importance Of Being Mentally Healthy

Mental health encompasses emotional, social, and psychological well being. It impacts your thoughts, feelings, actions, decisions, and relationships with other people. The lack of a mental illness is only one component of mental health; instead, it is a crucial component of one’s quality of life and overall health.

Thus, it is necessary to practise effective and appropriate self-care to keep your mental health stable. When you neglect to take care of your mental health, things can quickly get out of hand, which can lead to difficulties in every facet of your life.

10 Ways Of Boosting Your Mentally Healthy

Developing healthy self-care routines can assist in either maintaining or improving one’s mental health, even though individuals may have unique requirements. Thus, in this article, you’ll be provided with ten ways how you’ll be able to improve your mental health.

Seek Help

Don’t put off getting help until your symptoms become unbearable. Have a conversation or set an appointment with a mental health professional. Remember, never feel ashamed to ask for assistance during distress or when your depression triggers.

Don't put off getting help until your symptoms become unbearable. Have a conversation or set an appointment with a mental health professional. Remember, never feel ashamed to ask for assistance during distress or when your depression triggers.

Stay Active

Physical activity is one of the most prominent recommendations for mental health improvement. Multiple studies indicate that regular exercise improves physical fitness and is also a stress reliever. In addition, it improves sleep, as well as reduces depression and anxiety symptoms.

Pick A Hobby

Keeping your brain engaged and occupied is among the best strategies to preserve mental wellness. If you already have a hobby, make an effort to maintain it. Now, if you’ve lost track of your hobbies, worry not. Take a few little measures to pick it back and get engaged again. Or perhaps consider something completely new. It may include anything from reading to playing sports.

Try Becoming Open

Despite your best attempts, it might be tough to be open about your mental health struggles. It might not be very comforting not always to know how individuals would react. But being truthful about yourself, letting yourself be vulnerable, and seeking assistance are crucial components of maintaining mental health.

Find Connection

Socialising with other people once in a while, be it with family or friends, is crucial. It helps you build a connection and develop relationships which can help you battle the daily stresses that creep up on you. You can even broaden your social circle by engaging in community service or volunteering.

Limit Screen Time

With smartphones and other gadgets, you now have screens practically always in front of you. While social media facilitates contact among family and friends, it may be detrimental to your mental health. Therefore, you must restrict your screen time and utilise the opportunity to invest more in hobbies like reading books.

Get Enough Sleep

Sleep is essential as it allows your body and mind to rest and refresh. If you are not letting yourself have enough sleep, you can quickly get irritated, and your physical health, along with your mental health, may suffer. One strategy for improving your sleep quality is to avoid screen time in the two hours leading up to your bedtime.

Think Positive

Becoming grateful is one technique of generating positive thoughts. Every day, try to reflect on the things you are thankful for. This strategy can have a beneficial effect on your health and lessen your perceived stress levels.

Relaxation Techniques

Stress can have a cumulative effect on the body and cause chaos in your mind. Among the most effective strategies to combat this issue is by training your mind to relax through active practice. Your doctor may offer various relaxation strategies, including:

Deep breathing

Biofeedback

Progressive relaxation

Guided Imagery

Meditation

This mind-body technique teaches you to concentrate your awareness and attention. There are numerous styles of meditation, including mindfulness and transcendental. Typically, meditation involves:

A place with as few interruptions as possible.

A unique, comfortable position. This may involve lying down, sitting, walking, or a different position.

A point of concentration, such as a carefully selected word or phrase, an item, or your breathing.

Takeaway

Easier said than done, right? However, it would be best if you made an effort to cultivate self-care for your mental health stability. Because even seemingly small actions of self-care throughout your day-to-day life can significantly impact your mental health.