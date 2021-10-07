7 Instagram Marketing Tips You Must Follow

Since Instagram has become more of a business tool than a social media platform, if you’re an upcoming business, then you must have some tricks and strategies up your sleeves to overcome problems and boost your business on Instagram. But we’re sure you may have spent countless hours looking for it on the internet, so we bring to you the perfect article you’re looking for. We present to you the top seven Instagram marketing tips for 2021, which you must add to your arsenal to get the best results possible.

1. Optimize Your Bio

If you wish to grow your likes on Instagram, then this is the right place to start. Bio is a short description of the account that your business has and people must understand. Since bio gives the users an idea of what the page is about, it’s a great tool to help you market your business. First of all, keep the description short, simple, and relevant to your profile. This gives the readers an intro to what your business is about and general information about you. Also, don’t forget to add the link to your online store in your bio as this is a great way to redirect traffic to your web page instead of just your Instagram account.

2. Create A Content Calendar

Well, a lot of people just want to get famous without putting in much effort. However that’s a natural expectation at this age, but you should know something about how to put together content pieces and how to decide what goes after what. By this we mean, plan out an entire month of content and keep it organized on any calendar app you want to use. This works best for people who are trying to grow their business on Instagram and have a lot of valuable content to share as well. Creating a content calendar makes you remember content ideas and keep them organized to execute as well.

3. Having An Aesthetic

We’ve mentioned this quite a lot of times and we’re going to do it again. Having an aesthetic is the biggest help you can give yourself. Not only does it make your feed look visually attractive, but it also adds congruence to your profile. What it does to users is that it associates a certain type of content like yours with them. This makes them retained as followers and hence gains you an audience that admires your content, which is great for business. Also having an aesthetic makes it clear to the audience which niche you’re in so they can easily find you.

4. Use Instagram Ads

Well, a lot of people don’t know this but Instagram ads are one of the best ways to market on Instagram. They are one of the most successful marketing tools available in the industry. These ads are governed by AI, so they reach out to the people who are more susceptible to buying the product than any of the other users out there. So if you’re looking to boost your sales, then you must use Instagram ads as they are a no-brainer. However, make sure the ad set that you create is crisp, grabs the attention of the viewer within seconds, and then gives genuine use cases of the product.

5. Put Up Crisp And Engaging Stories

Putting up stories is one of the most underrated Instagram marketing tactics. People don’t emphasize it enough, and hence it has not been given that much importance. But, putting up crisp stories is a necessity, because stories can get real engagement, grab the attention of the viewer, and can add a call to action, which is very crucial. For example, you can put up a story regarding a particular product and add the link to buy it from your store as a swipe up in your story. This will attract buyers if the copy is decent and the design is great as well.

6. Buying Instagram Followers And Engagements

Instagram influencers and businesses have used this tactic a lot and have seen mind-blowing results. Buying Instagram engagement or followers is not illegal and can prove good for your long term social media game if you use it correctly. As it serves as social proof on your account and attracts more people to follow you, buying Instagram followers is a great way to get organic traffic to your account. More engagement is always beneficial for businesses, hence this should be a must-have in your marketing strategies for 2021/

7. Use Hashtags

Using hashtags is a no-brainer. A lot of people on Instagram search specific types of content using hashtags, which is what Instagram’s SEO is based on. If you add good hashtags to your posts and content, then this will rapidly increase your reach. This will get you free and organic engagement as this is one of the easiest ways to land in the public eye. However, do make sure the hashtags you’re using are relevant to the content that you upload and also are performing well too.

With the above-mentioned 7 hacks, we’re sure your business is going to take a flight in 2021. If you’ve never used these marketing tips before then using them now is the best way to go about it. If you’ve ever made a cry for help when it comes to succeeding on Instagram, then try these tips out and see the results for yourself.