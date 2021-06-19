15 Best Sites To Buy Instagram Followers (Real And Active)

If there is one thing most people on social media understand, it’s that without a solid social media marketing strategy, you are not likely to have much success in your niche. Instagram is one of the best, most popular, and most competitive social media platforms for social media marketing.

The trick is to know where the best sites to buy Instagram followers are and how they work.

Knowledge is a powerful thing, and when used properly, it’s dynamic in the world of social media marketing. Once you have some knowledge of how to buy followers (from the best sites, of course), you have the opportunity to get an edge over your competitors. That is how today’s influencers, startups, marketing gurus, affiliates, small businesses, causes, and other famous Instagrammers have become so popular.

Now you can have that same opportunity to not just survive but thrive on social media by getting the followers you need to engage with you on Instagram.

The 15 Best Sites To Buy Instagram Followers

Instagram users looking to build a real, active, and targeted Instagram follower fanbase to interact with their content will love using Growthoid. It’s the perfect choice for getting real followers and engagement and being able to buy Instagram followers.

This company is not just a fly-by-night entity, as it has been around for some time now. This is a professional, fully managed growth service that specifically caters to Instagram users. They have two monthly packages, Standard and Premium, that offer top-notch followers that will maximize your presence.

We believe you can get high-value and quality followers through this company, which is why they are first on our list. By the way, they also provide a 14-day money-back guarantee, just in case you aren’t happy. We think you will be happy, though.

2. More Likes

If you’re seeking to buy Instagram followers with options to enhance your engagement, then More Likes is a great solution for you. Their trusted network of users is what drives their effectiveness in helping you get the engagement you need through relevant followers.

Your account will be secure when you buy Instagram followers from this website. You have the option of buying from 100 to 25,000 IG followers from their site. You also get 24/7 customer support with your orders. If you want more engagement, More Likes also offers likes, saves, views, and a Premium Growth service for your convenience.

We like More Likes because you get what you pay for and more. We think you will like this company because you can get more likes from their followers, as their name implies.

3. Growthsilo

If you want a service that keeps things simple in terms of being able to buy Instagram followers, then Growthsilo is a good option for you. This is ideal for IG users who don’t like to waste their time buying packages. You will enjoy your time off by outsourcing your follower growth with this website since they do the heavy lifting for you. This company is somewhat like Growthoid in that they offer a fully managed service.

You will be assigned an account manager (same with Growthoid) who will reach out to you to get signed up for services. They will work with you to find and interact with your ideal niche audience. If you have the same experience as most of their clients, you will see a nice boost of organic, natural followers and engagement.

You get to choose from two monthly plans, Launch or Accelerate, both of which come with a 14-day money-back guarantee. We are confident that you will like this service for growing your followers and engagement.

4. UseViral

If you’re looking to buy Instagram followers in specific numbers, UseViral can do this for you. As a matter of fact, this company has years of experience in providing top-notch services to their clients. They not only cater to Instagram, but to several other social media giants. Some of you may find this to be a one-stop resource for all your follower and engagement needs.

You get real followers from UseViral that will interact with your content on Instagram. You get to choose how many you want and that is how many you’ll get. If you want to add some video views and likes, you can do that right from the same site. Your options for followers range from 250 to 10,000. They provide fast delivery and 24/7 responsive support.

We like this company for the reputation its founder has built over the years. They deliver as promised and address concerns and questions in a timely manner. We find this site to be reputable and reliable.

5. Sidesmedia

Sidesmedia is best for Instagram users who want to buy Instagram followers that are active and high-quality. This company has a very large network of users (thousands) that allow them to provide you with relevant and active followers that help you grow organically.

Like the other companies in this list, they do not engage with bots or fake followers (according to their websites), so you can count on maintaining your credibility and preventing issues with your IG account. They offer packages for 100 to 40,000 followers with 24/7 support and fast delivery of real active followers.

Their website is as user-friendly as it gets, and they offer services for several social media channels as well as Instagram for followers and a variety of types of engagement. We like the quality, safety, security, and effectiveness (according to user reviews and our experience with them) of this company.

6. Task Ant

If you would like to grow more naturally and organically, Task Ant is a hashtag management and analyzer for Instagram that can help you buy Instagram followers too. Hashtags play a major role in gaining followers and growing your Instagram account. This goes for some other social media sites as well, so you could essentially use the hashtags across other channels that use them.

Task Ant provides more than 100 suggestions per hashtag query and is considered a premium hashtag tool. You can save hashtag sets, quickly copy them to your IG content, and take advantage of their hashtag analytics to improve your IG marketing game. After all, hashtags are a primary method of attracting your ideal target audience.

This service offers two plans, Solo (weekly) and Growth (monthly). Each plan offers you various levels of hashtag searches, analytics, support, results, and hashtag sets. The Growth plan offers unlimited options, whereas the Solo plan has limits on certain features.

One of the benefits of using a premium hashtag tool is that it helps you to better understand your audience and what they are looking for from your content. We like this tool for how effective it is and how it helps you grow in the most natural way.

7. Stormlikes

Stormlikes is somewhat like UseViral in that they offer specific quantities of followers in terms of being able to buy Instagram followers. They serve Instagram as well as other social media sites with followers, likes, views, and other forms of engagement. If you like their services, you may choose to use them for other social media channels and other forms of engagement.

This company’s name is well-known at a global level and has provided services for a few years to its clients. This site is considered one of the best sites to buy IG followers because it has built a reputation of legitimate followers and engagement. With your chosen package, you can expect 24/7 support, a 30-day refill guarantee, gradual delivery options, and real followers.

They offer plans ranging from 100 to 25,000 followers and they never ask you to share your password to use their services. We like them for their impressive credibility that they have managed to build and maintain.

8. Viralyft

For those of you out there seeking a reliable option for buying real Instagram followers, Viralyft is another good website to check out. They have thousands of satisfied customers. We believe they offer real legit followers for your Instagram account. This service also caters to other big social media sites for followers, fans, likes, comments, views, and more.

You can select your follower quantity from the packages that are easily found on their website. With each package, you get real users. a safe and secure process and payment gateway, 24/7 support, impressive delivery times, high retention rates on followers, and engaging followers. What’s the use in having thousands or millions of followers if they aren’t interacting with you?

We do like Viralyft because of the impressive user reviews we have seen, their dedication to providing quality services and followers, and their guarantees of safe delivery, premium quality followers and engagement, and secure payments.

9. GetViral

GetViral is a company that has been around for about seven years. They have a long-standing reputation for being reliable. Since they have been in business for seven-plus years now, this makes them a veteran service provider in this industry. Did you know that they have completed a whopping 150,000 orders of various types for social media marketing?

Instagram follower packages range from 250 to 10,000 followers starting at $3.99. These packages all include order tracking, no password required, active customer support, premium followers, and 24/7 support. Did we mention that their followers are real?

Another thing we like about GetViral is that they have a section below their packages that offers you the opportunity to order a custom package of followers and/or engagement. Maybe all of these companies do that nowadays, but this one has been doing this for a long time.

10. ViewsExpert

As you can imagine based on the name, ViewsExpert is a team of experts who operate this global agency with four offices in various countries around the globe. They deliver legitimate and real followers through their vast network of partners to help their clients grow their IG accounts.

You can order between 100 and 10,000 followers and get 24/7 support, fast and efficient delivery between one and two days, a refill guarantee, and high-quality active Instagram followers. Additionally, if you want more engagement, this website also offers Instagram likes, comments, and video views.

While we can appreciate a service that caters to a single social media channel, we also see the benefits that come with companies like this that offer multiple services across several social media sites. After all, these people are experts.

11. Fast Likes

Fast Likes is for Instagram users wanting to reach their growth goals safe and fast. You will get high-quality followers from this website since they don’t use fake followers or bots. Even better is the fact that the real followers they deliver include a diverse blend of people from all around the globe. This fact alone promotes a better and extended reach to a relevant audience.

If by some awkward chance one of your followers stops following you, Fast Likes will deliver new followers to replace that follower. You can choose from 100 to 10,000 followers from the available plans. Every one of these plans includes real and premium followers, global followers, active customer service and support, a refill guarantee, and you never have to share your account password.

We like that this website is secure and that your payment information is safe through the SSL encrypted checkout process. Your data is never stored, so you can feel comfortable buying followers here.

12. Social Packages

Social Packages could turn out to be just what you’re looking for if you want a plethora of global followers who will interact with your content. This service has a good global reputation for delivering quality Instagram followers. If you use other social media platforms as part of your marketing strategy, they also serve several other platforms.

This company allows for custom orders if you don’t find an available package on their website that fits your needs. You get to choose from 100 to 5,000 followers from their packages. These packages feature global followers, real and premium followers, eager customer support, guaranteed refill, and you don’t have to share your password.

We like that they offer multiple engagement packages for Instagram so you can further build and grow your presence.

13. Famups

Famups has a fast-loading website that is responsive and easy to navigate. This company is a social media branding agency, so if that is one of your goals, this service will work well for you. Their team of experts has been promoting on social media for several years, so they certainly can help you.

One of the reasons the website loads so fast is because this site doesn’t rely on a lot of fancy images or advertisements. They simply want to help your get more real followers for your account. Your options for plans start from 500 and go to 50,000 followers. Their plans include consistent delivery, dynamic customer support, real and premium followers, and your password is never shared.

We can appreciate that this website is secure, your data is safe, and their payment gateway provides secure and safe transactions.

14. PlentyGram

The only reason that PlentyGram is toward the bottom of this list is because it is a rather new service. So far, they seem to deliver as promised and cater to their clients as they should. This company serves Instagram and TikTok accounts only. Instagram packages include followers, likes, views, and a bundle with likes and followers.

You will get real followers from any one of their 5 packages that range from 100 to 10,000 followers. You can expect to get 100 per cent real followers for a one-time fee, high-quality followers and service, fast delivery within 12 hours, and they also do not require your password to do all this.

Even though this is a newer service, we like the website’s responsiveness and ease of navigation.

15. Venium

Venium’s website layout and packages are sorted a little differently from the rest of the services on this list. However, they are just as dedicated to providing real Instagram followers as any other company listed here. This website is superfast loading, which we like a lot. It is also simple in design and straightforward with its packages and prices.

While they offer packages for likes, comments, and video views as well as followers, we will cover what’s included with the follower packages since this is the theme of our article. You get high-quality, active, real worldwide followers that are safe for your account, a lifetime guarantee, live tracking, instant start, and you don’t need to share your password.

We like that there is one package that allows you to choose from 100 to 10,000 followers based on your needs. Pricing will reflect your choice.

Final Thoughts

These are the 15 best sites to buy Instagram followers we could find after scouring the Internet and researching the sites. We believe this list is a good example of how you can get real followers for your Instagram account without hassles or worries.

That said, we advise that you always do your due diligence and do your own research. Also, keep in mind that not everyone has the same experience with this kind of social media outsourcing, so your experience and results may vary from what user reviews claim. Otherwise, good luck growing your Instagram followers!