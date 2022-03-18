Streaming Services That Offer The Best Variety Of Movies For Canadians

Looking for the best streaming services that offer a great variety of movies?

If you live in Canada, then you know how hard it is to find a site with content. That’s why we have compiled this list of sites that are geo-restricted in Canada and are still worth checking out.

People have a desire to access these streaming services because they offer a great variety of movies that are not available on other sites.

And also there is a change in libraries with time. So, it is not possible to find all old movies on any site.

One possible and effective solution to overcome this geo-restriction is to use a VPN service.

A VPN (Virtual Private Network) allows you to mask your true IP address and connect to a server in a different location.

This will give you access to the content that is available in that specific location.

In this article, we will be discussing the best streaming services that offer a great variety of movies for Canadians.

Hulu

Hulu is one of the most popular streaming services available. It provides a wide range of movies and TV shows, ranging from vintage to current material.

Hulu, on the other hand, is not accessible outside the United States, which means you will need a VPN to watch Hulu in Canada or any other country outside the US.

Hulu offers thousands of movies and programs that you won’t want to miss when visiting Canada. Some of the series on offer are: “The Resident”, “The Wrong Mans”, “Castle Rock”, “Future Man” and “Doll Face”.

Hulu offers a free 7-day trial, then prices begin at $6.99 per month for the ad-supported plan and $12.99 per month for Hulu with no commercials.

For $64.99/month with commercials or $70.99 without advertisements, Hulu provides live TV in addition to its existing library of streaming content.

You can watch Hulu on your computer, phone, or tablet anytime without signing up for anything else or installing any additional software.

So if you’re looking for a great streaming platform with lots of content, Hulu is a great choice.

Peacock TV

I’m a big fan of streaming services, so when I was offered the chance to review Peacock TV, I was definitely intrigued. And after using it for a while, I can say that it’s definitely a great service.

First of all, the selection of movies and TV shows is excellent. There’s something for everyone on Peacock TV, from blockbuster movies to beloved television shows.

And the best part is that you can watch all of the Peacock networks 24 hours a day, so you never have to miss your favorite show again.

There are a number of television and film titles available on Peacock TV.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Suits

This Is Us

My Son

Hobbit Movies

But that’s not all. Peacock TV also offers Telemundo news, which is great if you’re interested in keeping up with the latest news in the Spanish-speaking world, and NBC hits, which is a great selection of some of the most popular shows on TV.

There are a few different subscription options available on Peacock TV. The first is the Peacock Premium account, which gives you access to all of the content for 7 days free trial.

After that, the price starts at $49.99/year. If you’re looking for even more content, you can upgrade to the Peacock Premium Plus account, which costs $99.99/year.

Overall, I think Peacock TV is a great streaming service and well worth the price. If you’re looking for an amazing selection of movies and TV shows, then I highly recommend giving Peacock TV a try. Thanks for reading!

HBO Max

HBO Max is a streaming service that offers exclusive content to its viewers.

The service has been available in the United States for a while now but will be coming to Canada in the near future.

The catalog of content is vast and varied, with something for everyone. Prices start at $9.99 per month and $14.99 for an ad-free subscription, which is a great deal when compared to other streaming services.

Some of the new movies and shows you will find on HBO Max are The Suicide Squad, Friends, Raised by Wolves, and The Flight Attendant.

NBC

NBC is a television network that has been around for decades. It is one of the most popular streaming channels in Canada and also the USA, although it’s available to Canadians only through an American VPN service.

The best part about NBC is that it costs just $5 per month with ads or $10 without them and you can watch your favorite TV shows on any device!

That includes smartphones, tablets, laptops, and gaming consoles like Xbox One, Wii U, and PS4.

If you are looking for some great shows to watch then we have compiled a list below:

“The Departure”,

“Ted”

and “Yellowstone”.

We highly recommend giving NBC a try!

Vudu

If you’re looking for a geo-restricted streaming service and digital video store, Vudu is a great option.

It has a vast library of content, old and new, and allows you to rent programs you wish to watch for a given amount of time.

Costs may vary depending on the material chosen. The rented movies can be viewed numerous times in a single day.

However, it does have some ads. It is a joint venture of NBC Universe and WarnerMedia, giving it access to numerous movies and programs to keep its users enthralled.

Vudu has a great selection of excellent films like many other streaming services, including Jungle Cruise, No Time to Die, 50 Shades of Grey, Bloodshot, and Free Guy.

The only downside to Vudu is that its library isn’t as big as some of the other streaming services, like Netflix or Hulu.

But, it does have a good selection of movies and TV shows that are worth watching.

Overall, I think Vudu is a great streaming service. If you’re looking for a good selection of movies and TV shows with subtitles, then Vudu is the streaming service for you.

Conclusion

Streaming services are a great way to enjoy your favorite movies and TV shows, but not all of the best ones are available in Canada.

Luckily for Canadians, there are VPN services through which you can access these geo-restricted streaming services that offer thousands of movies and programs that you won’t want to miss when visiting Canada.

Some series on offer include “The Resident,” “Castle Rock,” “Future Man” and more!

If you’re looking for a great streaming platform with lots of content, then we recommend Hulu as it has a wide selection of films at good prices.

With so many other excellent choices out there like HBO Max, NBC, or Vudu – if you’re considering one service over another remember what’s most important: easy access to unlimited entertainment without any restrictions.