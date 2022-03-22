How Can I Get HBO Max At The Cheapest Price?

Customers are always on the lookout for subscription discounts from the biggest platforms these days, with so many streaming services to choose from. While Netflix recently increased its prices without making a big deal about it, HBO Max is currently running a special offer that will help you save some money, but the key is to take advantage of it as soon as possible.

HBO Max’s monthly fees are currently reduced by 20% for a year for those who sign up on the promotional webpage. As a result, the normal ad-included monthly fee of $9.99 has been reduced to $7.99, and the ad-free monthly fee of $14.99 has been reduced to $11.99 per month.

HBO and HBO Max both plans include the usual perks, such as 4K UHD programming, same-day film releases, and offline downloads, though the “With Ads” version excludes Warner Bros.’ 4K UHD programming, same-day film releases, and offline downloads.

Let’s read and find out more about HBO Max, including pricing, free plans, and how to get HBO Max free trial.

Does Amazon Prime Offer HBO Max Free Trial?

HBO Max is currently not included in Amazon Prime. There is, however, a 7-day free trial available to all eligible members who have not previously tried the Amazon HBO free trial. Members will be charged $14.99 per month for the HBO Max channel subscription after the free trial period has ended.

Is Hbo Max Still The Same As HBO?

HBO Max costs the same as HBO Now, which was the previous name for HBO’s streaming service. For $15 a month, HBO Max gives you access to all of HBO’s content as well as a ton of new content from a variety of WarnerMedia brands. Most HBO subscribers can watch HBO Max for free with their existing account.

What is the best way to get HBO Max for free at the same time?

HBO Max is available for free through internet plans.

When you sign up for AT&T’s Fiber 1000 MBPS speed internet plan, you’ll get HBO Max for free. If you live in an area where Fiber internet is available, you can also get a TV and internet package that includes free HBO Max.

How much is HBO Max a month on Amazon Prime?

For example, adding HBO as an Amazon Prime Channel costs $14.99 per month, and a standalone HBO Max subscription costs the same. You’ll also have access to more content if you use the HBO Max app, such as HBO Max originals and theatrical releases that aren’t available on the HBO Prime Video Channel.

How Much Does HBO Max Cost in Other Countries?

If you play your cards right, you can easily get the cheapest HBO Max plan. Take a look at and compare the pricing plans below, and then we’ll explain how you can save money while still getting instant access to HBO Max content. All of the prices listed below are in US dollars:

$9.99 per month in the United States

$5.8 per month in Argentina

$7.4 per month in Mexico

$5.30 per month in Brazil

$9.6 per month in Chile

$5.3 per month in Colombia

The Cheapest Way To Get HBO Max In 2022: Step-By-Step Guide

After explaining the cheapest way to watch HBO Max in detail, you can save a few dollars each month. Above all, using a VPN on your device to virtually transport your device to a country (Brazil) where the subscription cost is lower is the best way to relish the cheapest HBO Max subscription. Below you’ll find instructions on how to switch your virtual location and subscribe to the cheapest HBO Max subscription country:

Subscribe to the best VPN such as ExpressVPN .

Create an account and log in with your username and password.

From the server list, select Brazil .

Go to the HBO Max website.

Subscription to HBO Max can be purchased.

On your device, you can watch amazing shows and movies.

How Can I Get HBO Max For Cheap?

If you want to save money on your streaming subscription, buy an annual HBO subscription for $99.99 (ad-supported) or $149.99 (ad-free) and save 16 percent.

How Much Does HBO Max Cost On Hulu?

Even if you already have a Hulu subscription, you must pay the same $14.99 per month to add HBO Max to your Hulu account. Keep in mind that HBO Max and Hulu are only available in the United States. To gain fast access to region-locked services from anywhere, always use a VPN.

Who Has The Cheapest HBO Subscription?

Although it is not the cheapest option, you can get a free HBO Max subscription through AT&T TV. Furthermore, Spectrum, Cox, or AT&T TV offer the cheapest subscriptions. Brazil has the cheapest regular subscription, which you can get with the help of a VPN.

Who offers HBO Max for free?

If you already have an AT&T TV subscription, you can get HBO Max for free. Furthermore, you can sign up for a free Hulu trial and gain access to HBO Max for a week for free.

Conclusion

We hope that after reading this article, you will be able to figure out the cheapest way to stream HBO Max from anywhere in the world. Even if HBO Max is not available in your country, you can use our guide to watch discounted HBO Max shows and movies.

HBO Max does occasionally offer deals and discounts on its own. HBO has launched a new, less expensive ad-supported plan that allows you to watch HBO Max for only $7.99 per month by signing up on the promotional webpage.