Which Router Is Best For Wide Range Wi-fi Signals?

Are you tired of the regular Wi-Fi speed fluctuations caused by the distance between your device and the router? Or you want to get rid of your current router that drops signals whenever you go to any other room? A long-range Wi-Fi router is what you need.

A typical Wi-Fi router offered by your ISP is generally designed to cover a specific area, well, unless you have CenturyLink Internet that comparatively offers better equipment.

Moreover, the signal strength is not good enough and substantially decreases whenever there is a solid medium between the device and the router for the signals to pass through. That creates problems for many people who have different devices to connect in other rooms.

In comparison, a long-range router is explicitly designed to offer stable connections and strong signals all over the place, despite the location of your router. As long as you are in the range, you will get good signals and fantastic speed.

So, it is a worthy investment that can take away your problems.

Not just that, if you are a tech lover and have several smart devices to connect inside your home, a long-range router is the best solution.

If you want to buy the best wide range router and are looking for recommendations, here are some of the best long-range routers that can take your worries away.

ASUS RT-AC88U

If you are a gamer and looking for a great router that offers Wi-Fi signals in a broader range and improves your network efficiency, ASUS RT-AC88U is the best router to get.

This router can optimize your gaming server’s path and prioritize gaming data on the network to offer an amazing gaming experience with the minimum lag.

That indeed allows you to dominate your opponents and win every battle in the arena.

ASUS RT-AC88U router has a coverage area of up to 5000 sq. ft. which is way better than what a regular router has to offer. That allows you to stay connected in every part of the house.

Moreover, this is a dual-band router that uses Wi-Fi 5 wireless standard protocol with one USB 3.0 port and 8 gigabit LAN ports, making it possible to connect several devices simultaneously and enjoy incredible speeds.

One small problem with this router is that the Wi-Fi antennas are on the backside, making it difficult to connect to USB or WAN ports at times.

NETGEAR Night Hawk AX12

NETGEAR Night Hawk AX12 is one of the best long-range dual-band routers in the market that offers a coverage area of up to 3500 sq. ft. and uses the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless protocol to delivers blazing fast internet speeds to all your devices.

Along with offering 4 gigabit LAN ports and 2 USB 3.0 ports, AX 12 also supports LAN port aggregation. This port aggregation is an advanced feature that allows users to combine two Ethernet ports to get faster internet speeds.

Moreover, it features eight robust antennas combined with a quad-core processor, which makes this router an absolute powerhouse.

If you are looking for incredible speeds and better connectivity for several devices at a time, this top-of-the-line Wi-Fi router is undoubtedly the one not to miss.

However, all these features come at a cost that is not affordable for many. So, if you are looking for a long-range router just for the sake of getting a better one and don’t really need it, choose some other option.

Google Nest Wi-Fi

If complex floor plans and a huge house are creating problems in terms of Wi-Fi signals, there is no better option than a mesh Wi-Fi router.

A mesh Wi-Fi router or a mesh system offers a better coverage option that works best for more expansive areas. However, these mesh systems are costly and a little complicated to set up.

As a solution, Google offers Google Nest Wi-Fi, which is comparatively affordable and delivers excellent coverage with a range of up to 2200 sq. ft.

In case you face problems, and it is not enough for your place, there is also the option to expand your Wi-Fi network further by adding additional points. These Wi-Fi points add up to 1600 sq. ft. of coverage for each point added into the system.

The best part is that these additional Wi-Fi points also work as smart speakers and offer additional value for customers.

With AC2200 wireless protocol and 2 gigabit LAN ports, this is one of the most economical mesh routers to begin with.

So, if you are concerned about the cost and want to get rid of any dead zones in your home network, Google Nest Wi-Fi is the best choice.

The downside of this router is that the ports are only available on the primary router, where additional Wi-Fi points don’t feature even a single port.

Final Verdict

These are the best routers on the market, with broad coverage and competitive pricing that cater to different customers’ needs. So, you can choose the one that suits your needs and goes well with your budget.