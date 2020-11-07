10 Effective Essay Writing Tips For Maine Students

College essays are a staple of higher education and one of the most challenging tasks for college students. No one particular essay will make or break your future, but the collective weight of all of the essays you will write over the course of your college career can shape your future in unexpected ways. Mainers like you probably feel like you are buried in a blizzard of essays as deep as the Maine winter snow, but it doesn’t have to be that way. There are some effective essay writing tips that can help Maine students like you to accomplish your essay goals quickly and efficiently. In this article, we’ll go over ten effective essay writing tips that will have you writing your paper in no time.

Just 10 Simple Tips For Writing Better Essays

1. Read the assignment.

It may seem obvious, but reading the assignment is essential before you start writing. Make sure you understand each part of the assignment, and if you have any questions or there is anything you don’t understand, ask your instructor for clarification so you don’t start down the wrong path before you even begin.

2. Make friends with your library.

It might be convenient to Google your topic and work from the Google results, but that isn’t the way to get the best results from your research. Your college or university provides you with access to an online library full of databases that can help you with your research. Take advantage of academic sources available in the library to give your paper a powerful research advantage.

3. Research before you write.

Many students start writing and then research sources to support each point, going along from one paragraph to the next. This is an inefficient way to write that ultimately takes up more time. Instead, begin by researching your sources. Collecting your research and making a list of important facts and quotations (with citations) before you start writing will help make sure you don’t need to stop once you start writing and will also make sure you don’t discover disconfirming information halfway through.

4. Write a thesis statement before you start writing.

Crafting a powerful thesis statement before you begin the writing process will help to make your paper stronger and more effective. When you make the strongest possible thesis statement, you have a target to work toward at each stage of the writing process, helping you to develop each paragraph and assemble the finding product.

5. Develop an outline before you begin writing.

Outlining can sometimes feel like a waste of time because you are writing something that won’t be part of the final essay, but it is an effective roadmap to lead you through your essay. Ultimately, the more time you put into developing a full outline, the stronger your final product will be. That said, even a brief outline can be helpful.

6. Save the introduction for last.

It may seem counterintuitive, but writing the introduction last will save you time by letting you knock out the mechanical parts of the paper before you try to find the right strategy for introducing a topic you might feel a bit differently about by the time you reach the conclusion.

7. End on a strong concluding thought.

Your conclusion needs to do more than simply restate the thesis and summarize the paper. Consider how you can end it effectively with a concluding thought that ties things together, suggests avenues for future research, and/or leaves the audience with food for thought to take with them after finishing the paper.

8. Remember your transitions.

Paragraphs need to be linked together. Use transition words and phrases to show how each paragraph connects to the one before.

9. Save time for editing and proofreading.

Leave time after you’ve finished your paper to go back and edit and proofread your work. It can be a challenge to go through your own work to proofread it, but it is essential to try to catch as many errors as possible.

10. Relax.

The more pressure you put on yourself, the more mistakes you’ll make. Remember, you aren’t writing a dissertation. After your course ends, no one will care about your essay or likely ever look at it again! Don’t overthink these things, it will help to minimize stress, and the less stressed you are, the better you write.

Nothing Works? Look For Writing Assistance

We are absolutely sure that if you follow the given tips, you will write academic papers faster and better. However, it won’t happen in one day, which means you won’t be able to improve your writing significantly for the assignments you already have on your to-do list. So, you face two problems at one — a necessity to deal with a specific assignment before the deadline (or most probably several assignments) and the necessity to pay attention to the tips we gave you. Yes, it is not enough to read them — you need to actually use them, and it may be a bit time-consuming. A good option is to delegate some of your tasks and focus on the most exciting assignments.

