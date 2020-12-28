What Time Does Walmart Customer Service Open? A Thorough Guide 

Customer service is the heart and soul of any establishment. Walmart knows this, and that’s why they keep equipping their customer service agents.

Walmart’s customer support are trained and equipped to make customers’ experience with the company worthwhile. You can return items purchased, ask questions, or lodge a complaint to their support agents via diverse means.

But keep in mind that Walmart’s customer service doesn’t operate 24 hours daily.

In this post, we shall be discussing Walmart customer service’s opening and closing time and share other information there is to know about the company. So, keep reading for answers.

Walmart Customer Service: Opening And Closing Time

Walmart’s customer service open from Mondays to Sundays. Customers can contact them during these periods. But keep in mind that the company’s customer service opening and closing hours, are not set in stone.

Walmart’s customer service agents opening and closing time vary from one store to another. They don’t have a definite or uniform opening or closing time.

Nevertheless, their usual opening and closing hours from Monday to Saturday have been 8 a.m. (opening hours) and 8 p.m. (closing hours). On Sundays, Walmart customer service agents open 10 a.m. and close by 10 p.m.

You can also find Walmart stores that operate from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. or 11 p.m., unless there’s a restriction in that area.

How To Contact Walmart Customer Service

If you have a complaint about a Walmart employee or a product that you got from the company, channel your complaint to the right quarter.

There are diverse ways you can contact Walmart’s customer service agents. Let’s discuss that quickly.

Contact Walmart’s customer service via online chat:

Many people prefer online chat via other means. If you’re one of them, you’re in luck. You can interact with a Walmart customer service representative via online chat.

Unlike many businesses that will direct you to a bot, the Walmart online chat option lets you interact with a real person.

So, if you prefer chatting with a Walmart representative, you can use this link to get started.

Contact Walmart’s Customer Service via Phone/Fax

Sometimes, phone interaction could be the most effective. You not only get the chance to lodge a complaint with Walmart’s customer service but get the solution right there on the spot.

The empathy shown by the customer service representative may also help to calm your nerves down and clear your head. So, if you prefer interacting with Walmart’s customer service via phone call or Fax, don’t hesitate to do so.

Walmart’s toll-free number is 1-800-741-5367. The phone hours – opening and closing hours (EST) – from Mondays to Fridays is 8 a.m. and 11 p.m. respectively.

On Saturdays, you can phone in during morning hours from 9 a.m. but closing time is 9 p.m. But on Sundays, time for phone calls or Fax is 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Walmart customer service’s local and international phone number is 614-534-1996. Its Fax number, however, is 1-877-291-8154 or 614-921-9866. But keep in mind that this may vary from one store to another.

Contact Walmart’s customer service via email:

Interaction via email is fast, convenient and straightforward. Unlike phone calls, you don’t get to strain your ears or miss out on valuable information due to network issues.

Another advantage email has is that you can track your conversation with the agent and retrieve any information you want from the conversation whenever you want.

Email is free, and you can send as many as you want. The only challenge with email is that the response might not come instantly, particularly when the customer service agents handling it have other emails to attend to.

Using email to contact Walmart’s customer service agents is not a bad idea in itself. Even if you don’t receive an instant reply, you’re confident that the response will come sooner or later.

Walmart’s customer service emails are in two groups. One is the customer service support email, while the other is the sales and questions email.

The Reasons People Contact Walmart Customer Service

A lot of individuals contact Walmart’s customer support every day for a range of issues, such as:

Finding out if certain items are still in-stock:

You can call the Walmart store nearest to you to find out if certain items are still available. If you plan to visit the store in person, calling before embarking on the journey will help you save time, energy and money. You will avoid disappointment.

Support for Walmart’s mobile app or website:

People still contact Walmart customer support for technical help regarding the company’s mobile application or website. If the mobile app or website isn’t function properly, you can either reach out to Walmart to fix it or exercise some patients. They will notice the problem and react to it.

Inquire about exchange and refund policies:

You can call support if you’re unsure about Walmart’s policies on exchange and refund. But bear in mind that you can find most of the information you need on Walmart’s website or online.

Inquire about promotions and sales:

Taking advantage of a promo can help you save a lot of money. If you’re on a budget, promos are one of the best periods to buy as many items as you want.

Promotions only last specific periods and they don’t come around all the time. And for that reason, many people choose to contact Walmart’s support to learn about their next promo and sales.

Inquire about the company’s financial service products:

Walmart is not only one of the biggest multinational retailers in the United States and other parts of the globe. They also offer a range of products and services, which many might not even know about.

So, most people contact the company to learn about their products and services. Surprisingly, Walmart offers diverse financial services that may interest you.

Issues Walmart Customer Services Can Solve

Walmart’s customer services are trained and equipped to solve diverse problems presented by customers. These include answering numerous questions regarding store policies, taking reports on in-store services, initiating exchanges and refunds.

Walmart’s customer service agents can help check the status of a customer’s order or intercede when a customer buys an item via their website but from a third party seller.

Note: There are issues Walmart’s representatives cannot resolve via email or a phone call. For instance, if the problem involves returning a product, you need to work with Walmart to have it shipped or returned in person.

How To Get Issues Resolved By Walmart Customer Service Faster

Keep in mind that the ability to resolve your complaint much faster doesn’t rely on Walmart’s customer service alone. You also have a role to play.

Here are a few things you can do to have your issues resolved faster.

Visit the company’s support page:

Are you an online shopper at Walmart? If yes, there’s no need for you to visit a physical location, even though you can. You can get everything resolved online.

Head to Walmart’s support page right. You would find a menu dedicated to different issues. Choose the one most peculiar to your situation, and you will find a number to contact.

Walmart allows customers to schedule callbacks or call directly. So, do whatever fits your tight schedule.

Jot down important information:

Write down important information during the phone conversation with a support agent. You never know when you would need to revisit them to remind the support of their earlier conclusions. You can write information you think are relevant on a piece of paper or type it on your keyboard.

If you’re using the online live chat option, you can as well screenshot and save conversations with the support agent on your device.

You don’t need to write down any information or screenshot email messages. But make sure you don’t start a new email thread until the current issue is resolved. Keep replying via the current thread.

Contact the Walmart store directly:

This one is simple. If you bought items from Walmart store in Michigan, there is no point contacting the one in Ohio, even though you can and have your issues resolved.

If you want the issue to be resolved quicker, go directly to or call the Walmart store you bought your items from.

Check the receipt of the item you purchased for the number of that specific Walmart store. You can also use the Walmart store locator to find a store nearest to you.

Try not to be rude:

As humans, we are all emotional beings. We get angry and can react under the slightest provocation.

Walmart’s customer service agents are trained to handle a myriad of customers. But that doesn’t mean you should be rude to them.

If you have an issue, talk things over with the support agent amicably. Who knows, the person might go the extra miles for you because of how you approached them despite your predicament.

Conclusion

Walmart’s customer service agents can resolve a myriad of issues. And you can contact them via various means. Walmart’s support doesn’t have a definite opening and closing time. Therefore, before embarking on a journey to visit Walmart’s customer support or call directly, learn about their opening and closing time.