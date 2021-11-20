How Do Mobile And Online Banking Services Benefit Bank And Customers

In recent years we have seen a sudden surge in online activities. Especially after the advent of the global pandemic, many businesses are turning online. According to global data, the migration of online business is exceptionally booming in the past couple of years. Some of the online companies like diceus.com also provide services to the customers. Online banking development by DICEUS offers a wide range of services for the banks for ramping up their banking capabilities.

Here Are The Benefits Of Online Banking For Banks

1. Less workload

The use of technology is for the ease of human workload and to make the life of people convenient. And this also follows the banking system. The use of technology has vastly reduced the workload of banking staff. Now the majority of banks staff do the work that can be done manually like authorizing loans, verifying cheque payments, authenticating the user’s huge transactions, etc. therefore the advent of mobile banking has massively reduced the workload on bank staff

2. Security

One of the major concerns of the bank is regarding the security of the banking system. With the inclusion of online forms of banking the data of users are secure by many technological solutions. Some of them are blockchain, encryption, multi-factor authentication, one-time password verification, etc. are some major security features adopted by banking organizations to keep the customer’s data and money secure.

3. More consumers

Whether you believe it or not the banks are reaching a wider range of people to fulfill their banking service needs. The popularity of online banking and mobile applications has turned to citizens connected to the banks in a huge manner. This increased the customers as well as the bank’s reserves too so that more financial services can be provided to the banking customers. Additionally, the banks now have more easy small loans and publicity for the low-income customers too. This means more banking and more profits.

4. Low-cost operation

The technology around us is almost revolutionizing the world around us and the banking ecosystem too. The latest addition of services such as artificial intelligence, automation, bots, etc. on the web portal as well as the mobile apps reduced the cost of banking operations to a large extent.

Benefits Of Mobile And Online Banking To The Customers

1. Transfer of funds from anywhere

The tradition of people visiting their bank branches for performing any kind of banking transaction is becoming folklore now. Now with online banking and mobile banking applications are almost doing all the tasks that used to be done at banks. We can instantly transfer funds to anyone from any part of the world. All the transactions are performed in real-time and received instantly by any person or organization.

2. Utility bills

Payment of utility bills has never been so convenient as they are today. People who use online banking or mobile apps don’t have to visit the various offices for payment of utility bills. The utility bills such as gas, electricity, water, broadband, postpaid phone, etc all are included. Users can simply log in to their bank account and pay these and many utility bills right away. Further to reduce any hassle these payments can be set on automation to clear the bills dues every month. Therefore it is overcome as the most used feature of the banking app by a customer.

3. Deposit cheque online

The deposit of cheques is one of the newest features that allow customers to submit their cheques online. Instead of carrying a cheque to the bank, the customer can submit the cheque online to get it cleared. All the hassle of traffic and queue are resolved by having a feature of online submitting the cheques.

4. 24*7 customer services

For any customer, it is the experience that matters when opening a bank account. It is customer service that matters a lot for a smooth and hassle-free experience. The customer portal has 24*7 services to deal with any customer grievances and any other issues. There are several modes available for banking users to make their issues reach banking officials. Some of the major channels are customer care toll-free numbers, email id, social media customer grievance pages, chatbots, etc.