How Companies Keep Their Data Secure

In today’s business world, keeping data protected is of vital importance. If confidential files fall into the wrong hands it can damage a company. Cyber-attacks occur every single day, so business owners have to be on their toes.

Companies cannot underestimate how important data is to their business. It is the business’s biggest asset, and if sensitive files were compromised, it could cost the business a lot of money. On top of that, the company’s reputation could go down the drain.

Luckily, there are lots of ways on how you can keep confidential files and folders safe, so let’s take a closer look at what businesses are doing these days.

Create A Physical Data Room

Companies often devote a highly secure office space for storing files. You can organize thousands of files into different areas in the room, and only allow certain people access.

However, if you don’t have a spare room, you might be forced to rent or buy a secure office. This can cost the company a lot of cash, and you might have to employ staff to ensure anybody who doesn’t have authorization gains access.

If the company needs to get a loan from the bank, or perhaps they want to get investors to invest in their business, the files stored in the data room will provide them with transparency. For companies whose files are not digitized, a physical data room can prove highly beneficial.

Virtual Data Room

Because most files nowadays are digitized, a virtual data room might be a better option. Setting up a VDR doesn’t take long, and because people who have been given the authorization to access the room can enter it online, they won’t need to go to the office to dig out files.

Maintaining a VDR is not going to cost your company a lot of money. Paperless documentation will help your company lower costs, and it benefits the environment.

Even if a physical data room is secured, if a fire or a natural disaster were to occur, then the confidential files might get damaged. Storing them in a cloud-based tool will help keep your files safe.

Companies around the world have been employing VDRs, especially during the pandemic. With lots of folks working from remote locations to help reduce the number of people contracting Covid-19, having a virtual data room that people can access from home makes a lot of sense.

Investing in a VDR that allows you to change the security settings puts you in complete control. You will be able to decide who can access the room, what files they can see, and what files they can edit. You can even stop people from copying the files stored in the VDR, so the chances of the data being exposed is low.

There are several VDRs out there, so it might be a good idea to try some before spending the company’s hard earned cash. Most VDRs provide potential customers with a trial version of the tool. Consider downloading several demos of the different VDRs available to see which one benefits your company the most.

Employ A Vpn Service

There are several reasons why your company should invest in a reputable virtual private network service such as:

Boosts security: Hackers find it difficult to access networks if a VPN is used. When you connect a device through a VPN, the sensitive files will be secured and encrypted. With so many people working from home during these unprecedented times, a VPN will allow people working for the company to share files safely.

Access content on blocked sites: In the country where your business is located, you might have problems accessing some sites. A VPN will help you bypass blocked sites so you can view them. The best VPNs allow people to choose from several networks based all over the world.

Keeps employees’ data safe, even when connecting to an open network: Some employees work from coffee shops and restaurants. Unfortunately, even an inexperienced hacker will be able to access devices that are connected to an open network with ease. Running a VPN will help keep your device anonymous to avoid cyber attacks.

Tips For Choosing A Vpn

Don’t assume that all virtual private networks are the same. It might be tempting to run a free VPN service to save money, but companies are advised to invest in a VPN that provides them with a reputable service. Keep in mind that you are purchasing a VPN to help keep sensitive data secure, so you should avoid cutting corners.

To ensure you are purchasing a secure VPN, check the levels of encryption. The stronger the encryption, the better.

Speed is another factor you will want to consider. Several variables will contribute to how fast your connection is. Top VPNs will allow you to configure the settings, which might help increase the speed of your connection.

If you have any queries, try to find a VPN that offers its customers tech support.

Consider reading honest reviews about VPNs posted to social media platforms and forums.

Antivirus

Most modern businesses are well aware that cyber attacks can damage their company, which is why lots of them purchase an antivirus package. A recent study showed that approximately fifty percent of small and medium sized businesses suffer losses that are caused by malware infections. You could lose all of your confidential data stored on your computer if you decide not to run an antivirus service.

Make sure that every computer and device used to store sensitive data runs an antivirus package to stop viruses from spreading. Even smartphones and tablets should have antivirus software. People often assume that hackers are only trying to attack computers, but recently, attacks on smart devices are on the rise.

Viruses can compromise your sensitive files, but malware can allow cybercriminals to view files stored on your computer or phone. Investing in an antivirus that protects you from a wide range of treats is vital.

When shopping for a new antivirus package, try to find one that automatically updates. This will protect your devices from the latest threats. New viruses are being found daily, so having a system that updates itself on a regular basis will help boost your security.

Make A Backup

If all of your important files are stored on one machine, what happens if something goes wrong? Consider making a backup of each of the files stored on your computer. You can store them on an external hard drive or memory card. To improve your security settings, consider encrypting the external memory with a strong password.

It might be worth storing the hard drive or memory card away from your desk. If the building was to catch fire and the machines got damaged, at least you will have a copy of the data stored in a different location.

Random blackouts can damage computers, and the files and folders stored on them. If a blackout destroys your computer’s internal hard drive, you won’t be able to retrieve the data unless you have made a backup.

External hard drives are inexpensive nowadays, and they can help you store important information that your company needs. For extra protection, consider investing in multiple hard drives.