Guide To The Best Authoring Tools In The Market

Online training is proving to be the best approach for employers. It is easy and convenient for both employers and employees.

Creating online training sessions was once tricky. Today, we have authoring tools that make creating learning content a cakewalk. An authoring tool is a software that you can use to create lessons while using text, interactions, and other forms of media.

Gone are the days when you needed technical codes and be tech-savvy. Now, all you need is this software.

You can find that there are plenty of such tools available in the market. There are certain program-specific authoring tools that cater to the different training needs.

We have curated a list of all the top authoring tools that are available in the market. You can compare authoring software and find the one that fits best for you and your organizational goals.

Ispring Suite

iSpring Suite was founded in 2001 and caters to the needs of both corporate and educational clients all across the globe. The products by this software company are highly recommended on the basis of the reliability and swiftness in use. They also offer remarkable post-purchase tech support to users.

This software allows easy and quick content creation. You can create interactive courses by adding videos, quizzes, screencasts, and more. There are plenty of easy-to-use templates that authors can make use of.

You can deliver the created content using any of the modern LMS, using Youtube, or even convert it into HTML5 format.

Adobe Captivate

One of the leading brands in eLearning solutions, Adobe Captiva allows you to create some groundbreaking content for your training sessions. With this software, you can also make use of various forms of media, measure the effectiveness, and optimize your sessions. This tool is perfect for corporates, trainers, educators, Instructional Designers, and business professionals.

It only takes a few minutes to create and execute mobile-friendly and engaging training sessions or employees. You can also find plenty of ready-to-go slides for soft skill training of your employees. Save time on content creation and use it to work on other important operations of the business.

Koantic

Koantic is one of the best cloud-based solutions for your authoring needs. The features provided by this tool allows you to create attractive, interactive, and cutting-edge content for your learners within a matter of a few seconds. It only requires a few clicks for you to deploy your course to LMS that you have chosen.

The rich tools make this software dynamic. Koantic is specially beneficial for those who are building a course for the first time. It is very simple to understand and easy to use. Teams who are dedicated to authoring content can also collaborate in real time with this tool.

DominKnow

dominKnow has been up and running for 20 years now, slowly developing expertise in the industry. It is amongst the top authoring tools when it comes to modern eLearning solutions. Their learner-centric approach is what makes it one of the highly recommended tools in the market.

A tool that is ideal for Industrial Designers, you can create almost anything you want. This may include performance support, formal course, and even caters to your microlearning need.

Easygenerator

Easygenerator might be a new addition but it is already a fast-growing software company. Designed for subject matter experts, this authoring tool helps to eliminate costs exponentially, allowing you to practice cost-cutting.

Even if you are an expert who is just starting out in the field of training creation, Easygenerator will make that process seem like a cakewalk. The best thing about this tool is that you can easily track results and make changes accordingly.

Conclusion

When you plan to invest in an authoring tool, always make sure you compare the ones that are suitable for your industry. This will help you make an informed decision and will not make the software feel like a financial burden.