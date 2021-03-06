What Is Post Secondary Education? This Is What You Should Know

Education is the bedrock of any society. It offers people an opportunity to build a professional career.

If you plan to get into the labor market anytime soon, getting a degree should be the first thing on your mind. It will give you an edge over others. Employees with degrees may earn better than those without a degree.

The educational system is in various stages. And you need to move from one stage to another. You can only go into the university after completing your high school.

What Is Post Secondary Education?

Post-secondary education, known as tertiary education, boasts various options. Students can pursue post-secondary education after high school.

Examples of post-secondary education include universities, colleges, vocational and trade schools. Furthermore, secondary education includes high-school.

You can specialize in a chosen field during post-secondary education. That is, you can become an engineer, medical doctor, pharmacist, teacher, nurse, pilot and pursue any career.

After completing your post-secondary education, you either get an academic degree, certification and a diploma.

So that’s the meaning of the term “post-secondary education.”

Examples Of Post Secondary School Education

High school, which is part of secondary education, comes before post-secondary education. Students who wish to further their education need to have good grades during their four years in high school. With that, your chances of getting into post-secondary education would increase.

So, you can only move to post-secondary education after high school (secondary education).

Post-secondary education also has various options. These include

Universities (public and private)

Colleges,

Community colleges

Technical or career schools

Apprenticeship programs

Vocational or trade schools

Campus transition programs

Center for continuing education

So, choose an option that suits your career and life goals. Do not allow anyone makes this decision for you. Before your post-secondary school education, choose a course you can cope with. Understand the career you have chosen, academic workload, and life after school.

Degrees Awarded After Post Secondary Education

A degree is awarded upon completing your post-secondary education. This shows that you have the skills, knowledge and have met all the requirements needed to become a professional in that field.

Universities

Upon completing your course of study, you’ll be awarded a degree. These include a bachelor’s degree or Master’s degree. Professional courses like medicine, pharmacy and law offer a different set of degrees. These include medical doctor degree (M.D.) and Pharm. D. Most law schools award Juris Doctor (JD) degree.

Colleges

Colleges and universities are similar. The major difference is their sizes. While college pays more emphasis on undergraduate programs and is smaller, universities are larger. Universities also offer diverse undergraduate degree and graduate degree programs. Upon completing college, you’ll receive either an associate degree, professional certificates, bachelor’s degree or others.

Community college

The majority of the community college out there doesn’t award bachelor’s degrees. Instead, they offer associate degrees and certificates.

Technical or career schools

These schools award certificates, diplomas and associate degrees in diverse fields. These include electronics, culinary arts, medical assisting and others.

Apprenticeship programs

If you want to skip college and obtain on-the-job skills, apprenticeship programs will be the most suitable for you. Many different industries are offering apprenticeship programs. But what you must know is each has their requirements and the professional trajectory they aim towards.

Vocational or trade school

After completing your program in a vocational or trade school, you’ll receive an associate degree. The various fields including nursing, information technology, medical assisting, and automotive technician training, etc.

Campus transition program

These include supported employment services, continuing and adult education, vocational training, independent living skills, and post-secondary education (2 and 4 years in college). So, the degree varies, depending on the nature of one’s course of study.

Center for continuing education

These include any post-secondary program or learning adults undertake after completing their formal education. It varies from one-time classes or seminars to an entire degree program or online course. Examples of continuing education include on-the-job training, professional certification, military training, universities and corporate training, post-secondary degree (associate, bachelor’s degree or graduate degree).

Reason Why People Pursue Post Secondary Education?

Everyone has their reasons for taking certain steps in life. Your reason for pursuing a post-secondary education program after high school might be different from the next person.

Here are the possible reasons people pursue post-secondary education.

To obtain a qualification in a chosen field:

Post-secondary education prepares you for a professional career. You can become a medical doctor, engineer, pharmacist, lawyer, banker, accountant and others, after completing a post-secondary education program in an accredited college or university.

It’s impossible to work as a doctor without a degree, such as a medical degree (M.D.). The same goes for other fields.

One of the reasons people further their education after high school is to obtain an appropriate qualification in their field of interest. After spending a couple of years in school, you’ll be awarded the certificate.

Secure better-paying jobs:

Everyone student’s biggest expectation after graduation is to secure a high paying job. Students want a situation where they can afford anything they want, breaking a sweat after leaving school.

However, this won’t happen when you don’t work hard to earn it. After high school, pursue post-secondary education and get your degree. With a degree and a good GPA, you’ll become an asset in the labor market.

A good degree in your field of interest would give you a better opportunity to land high paying jobs. An individual with a degree will earn higher than one without a degree, even if the latter appears more qualified.

Experience life far away from home:

Another reason people pursue post-secondary education is to get far away from home and experience life. Your parents were probably the ones waking you up now and then in high school, but things change during post-secondary education.

College or university doesn’t only offer you a chance to build a career or obtain a degree. You’ll also build soft skills and learn to be independent.

Feel fulfilled:

Most people don’t need a degree to land a job or build a career. Their parents are super rich and own companies. So they can easily walk into any of those companies, hold top positions, and manage higher degree holders.

For these people, furthering their education after high school has nothing to do with landing a higher paying job. It just makes them feel fulfilled and happy with themselves.

Most people also further their education to prove that they can achieve greater things in life all by themselves.

Post Secondary Vs. Secondary Education: What Are The Differences?

Secondary education includes junior high school and high school. It takes 4years to complete high school.

Duration for post-secondary education depends on the course of study, and program one is in. For example, a bachelor’s degree takes 4 years while an associate degree takes 2 years.

After completing high school, students receive a high school diploma. This qualification indicates that you have completed 12 years of formal instructions. You still haven’t built credentials in a field or land a degree that can put six figures into your bank account.

Post-secondary education allows you to specialize and build a career in a chosen field. You can become an accountant, medical doctor, pharmacy, lawyer, engineering and many more.

In secondary education, students are more dependent on their parents and siblings. They depend on them for help with assignments and wake up from bed during school days.

While in college or at the university, the only thing you’ll have in your head are the sounds of your parents scolding you. They won’t be physically present to scold or check up on you often.

So things are a lot different in post-secondary education. You will only be partially dependent if you live in or close to your house while in the university. Nevertheless, post-secondary education is the time students learn how to be independent. It prepares you for life ahead.

Another notable difference between secondary and post-secondary education is that the latter has more economic benefits. The majority of the employers prefer candidates with a bachelor’s degree, certification or other related qualifications.

Again, in high school, teachers remind students of their homework and deadline. But things are more different in college.

Conclusion

Now you understand what post-secondary education is. Here’s a rundown. Post-secondary education is also regarded as tertiary education. Students can only pursue post-secondary education after completing high school.

Upon completing post-secondary education, students get awarded various qualifications based on their academic performances and chosen field. The qualifications include associate degrees, certification, diploma, bachelor’s degree, Master’s degree and others.