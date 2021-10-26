What Are The Most Common Treatments For ED In Canada? 

Erectile dysfunction is defined as the chronic inability to achieve or maintain an erection long enough to have sex. The problem isn’t an uncommon one, and it has a tendency to increase with age.

While there are numerous treatments that are currently available that are effective for many people, not every treatment works for every person. Underlying conditions and side effects prevent some people from using the treatments that are available. That’s why new ways of treating ED are being explored.

Erectile dysfunction Canada offers a number of different treatments. So, if you’re Canadian and find yourself suffering with ED, there are options. Here, we’re going to look at both what’s currently available and what we can possibly expect to be available in the future.

Future ED Treatments

Here are several types of treatment researchers are currently studying.

Stem Cell Therapy

This involves your stem cells being injected into your penis. Both human phase 1 studies and animal studies have shown promising results. The human research indicates that it could be an effective and safe ED treatment.

There are numerous questions regarding the safety and effectiveness of this treatment in the long-term, however. There needs to be far more research taking place before it can be labeled more than investigational therapy.

Stem cell therapy may be promising, but it isn’t yet an approved ED treatment. Any claims that dispute that could be scams.

Platelet-Rich Plasma

These cell fragments that exist in your blood can help to heal old wounds and grow new blood vessels. Several clinical and preclinical trials have occurred, with only a small number of adverse reactions.

Researchers wrote in a 2020 review that PRP therapy can potentially treat male sexual dysfunction. However, they warn that the studies were limited by a lack of control groups, a short follow-up, and size.

While the treatment is available currently, it’s regarded as being experimental and so should be approached with caution.

Shockwave Therapy

Penile shockwave therapy has received much attention in recent years. Researchers have been viewing it as a potential ED treatment when the ED has been caused by vascular disease.

The therapy passes low-intensity sound waves through erectile tissue. The aim is to enhance blood function and encourage the growth of new blood vessels.

The studies have been referred to as being encouraging. However, shockwave therapy has yet to be an approved ED therapy. In order to assess effectiveness and safety, there needs to be more clinical trials and longer follow-ups.

Current Treatments For ED

While research into the above treatments continues, there are numerous approved treatments currently being used to treat ED.

Lifestyle

When a condition like diabetes is the cause of ED, among the more important things you can do is manage your general health with your doctor. Modifications to your lifestyle can also have a huge impact. These modifications include eating a healthy diet, committing to regular exercise, managing your weight, limiting drug and alcohol use, and avoiding smoking.

Oral medications

Typically, the first port of call for treating ED are Phosphodiesterase type 5 inhibitors (PDE5). These include Levitra, Cialis, and Viagra. Then there are more recent, second-generation medications that include Avanafil.

While these medications are effective, they don’t bring about an erection immediately. You’ll still need to be sexually stimulated.

Penis Pump

Your doctor may prescribe you a penis pump. This involves a hollow tube being placed over your penis, then using either a battery- or a hand-operated pump. This forms a vacuum to flow the blood to the penis. You use a tension ring around the base of your penis, which helps to maintain your erection once the device has been removed.

Seeking ED Treatment

Underlying conditions can be responsible for ED, but these conditions need diagnosing and treating. You can first speak to your primary care doctor. Bear in mind, however, that you may be referred to a urologist. They’re trained to treat both the male reproductive system and the urinary tract.

You should communicate openly with your doctor. Be open about any other medications you take or any health issues you have. Also mention how long you’ve been experiencing your ED symptoms and how it affects you in your life.

There’s a lot of online content on ED, with plenty of it talking about quick fixes. Speak with your doctor before you try anything on your own, as it could be a scam that may even worsen your health.

Conclusion

Many advances have been made in ED treatment over the years. Researchers are continuing to explore therapies and are steadfast in looking for safer and better alternatives. Speak to your doctor about any current treatments, what’s in store, and any ongoing clinical trials that may work for your situation.