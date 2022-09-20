7 Top Cities In Canada For Luxury Travel!

Canada has a diverse range of natural beauty. The Canadian Rockies have some of the best natural vistas. There are beaches, national parks, and alpine forests with incredible natural beauty. The coastline has some of the best beaches. But the cities are no less beautiful. There is everything that you can do here – sightseeing, leisure activities, exciting adventures, shopping, dining. Here are some of our top picks of cities that you can visit for your luxury travel in Canada.

1. Toronto

You can do a whole lot of things in Canada’s biggest city – Toronto. It has the iconic CN Tower where you dine in some famous restaurants. You can explore the neighborhoods which are culturally diverse areas in Toronto. Chinatown, Danforth, and Little Italy are great places to shop, dine and take a stroll down the streets. But you cannot miss the other icons of Toronto like Toronto Zoo, Toronto Island, and Casa Loma as well. The museums like Royal Ontario Museum are the best places if you want to soak in a little bit of history and nostalgia during your Toronto visit.

2. Edmonton

Edmonton packs in a plethora of natural beauty along with some magnificent man-made marvels. You can explore the best of Edmonton places on your visit to Canada. There are museums like the Royal Albert Museum where you can explore the fossils of extinct animals. But you can enter the wild region of Elk Island National Park where you can spot Canada’s iconic creatures like the bison, elk, muskrat, beaver, and others. You can take the 15 passenger van rental Edmonton if you are going on a road trip across the city. You will love the architecture of the Alberta Legislature. But the real fun in exploring Edmonton is to shop in malls like West Edmonton Mall. You will find water rides, food courts, chain stores, dining venues, an amusement park, indoor gaming places, and an ice skating rink as well.

3. Quebec City

Quebec is one of those cities where you can feel the old-world charm combined with a sophisticated air of a cosmopolitan city. This French-speaking city is on the banks of the Saint Lawrence River. Perhaps the best part of Quebec is the fortified city of Vieux-Québec. Here you can walk on old-world cobblestone streets and shop around at your leisure in boutique shops. The cafes are inviting too with their array of delicious food offerings. Quebec City is sprinkled with beauty and architecture, from the sprawling Fairmont Le Château Frontenac to the grand La Citadelle de Québec. The castle-like architecture resembles that of some picturesque French chateaus.

4. Vancouver

Vancouver has all the natural beauty that will entice you to visit it on your trip to Canada. It has beaches, forests, mountains, national parks teeming with wildlife, and pretty neighborhoods with culture thrown in for good measure. It has some beautiful islands too. You will love the beaches in Kitsilano. The walking trails here at Pacific Spirit Park are great for walking and cycling. You can visit islands like Granville Island, where you can dine and shop around. There are places like Gastown where you can do street shopping and buy some quirky stuff.

5. Calgary

You will find sunny weather in Calgary, and this is also a big reason why you will love to visit Calgary. You will find plenty of amusement and thrill in the famous Calgary Stampede. This cultural festival is the icon of Calgary and its western culture. This is the biggest reason why people visit “Cowtown” and its rodeo events like concerts, exhibitions, events, and special activities. Calgary is rich in its farming and ranching culture and you can walk down a historical era when you visit Calgary. Places like Heritage Park Historical Village pulsate with their life history and heritage culture. Go atop Calgary Tower to get a panoramic view of Calgary.

6. Montreal

Montreal combines old-world charm with a modern and cosmopolitan air of luxury. You can feel the old-world charm of Montreal in Vieux-Montreal. The historic heart of Montreal was developed by the French back in 1642. You can see this in old buildings, picturesque Old Port, and colonial vibes. But you can do so many exciting things in Montreal. Visit the Notre-Dame Basilica whose neo-gothic architecture is a photographer’s delight. Or the Oratoire Saint-Joseph, which was built as a chapel. You can revisit history when you visit the Biosphere at Parc Jean Drapeau. This is one of the remaining wonders of the 1967 World Fair which was hosted in Montreal during the summer Olympics. You can see the art exhibits at Fine Arts Museum or go underground to the city at Place Royale to walk on drainage channels and streets.

7. Halifax

Halifax ranks among the most touristy and best cities in Canada. Halifax is a city with a rich culture of maritime history. You can visit the Maritime Museum of the Atlantic where the exhibits will reveal a lot about the history and the heritage era of Halifax. Delve more into history by visiting the Halifax Citadel National Historic Site of Canada. This historic fort was built in the 19th century and here you can enjoy sweeping views of Halifax. You can take a nice boardwalk at Halifax Peninsula and enjoy the aquatic charm of the waterfront. You can have even more excitement when you go on a whale-watching tour from Cable Wharf. Peggy’s Cove is a little bit more of a relaxed sailing adventure. But the real experience that you can take back from Halifax is to relish its seafood delicacies. The restaurants at the boardwalk at Halifax waterfront and also in the downtown area of Halifax offer so much juicy seafood along with viewing the ocean views.

Conclusion

When you get to visit such wonderful and touristy cities in Canada, it makes all the sense to visit Canada once in your lifetime. You can always take a cab rental service if you are planning a road trip. These cities are best for your luxury vacation in Canada, but there is always some bit of history, heritage, and culture that you can blend in with your luxury activities. It is for this reason that cities in Canada are best for your luxury travel.