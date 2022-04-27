Best Forex Bonus 2022

With so many forex brokers out there, it’s hard to know who or what to choose. One common factor between most online trading firms is their willingness to offer Forex bonuses as an incentive for contacting them. Regardless of whether you are a forex newbie or a seasoned pro, you might feel overwhelmed by the many forex brokers currently offering bonuses. If this is, in fact, the case for you, don’t worry. We’ve taken all the hard work out of it for you and come up with a list of the best forex bonuses to take advantage of in 2022.

Before we dive into the best forex bonuses out there for this year, we will briefly introduce what forex bonuses are and the different types that you can take advantage of.

What Is A Forex Bonus?

A deposit bonus is an incentive to a new trader who has deposited into their trading account. This bonus is usually a percentage of the deposit amount, for example, a 30% bonus on a $1000 deposit or a $300 bonus. The bonus is usually available only to traders who make the first deposit to their trading account. There are several types of bonuses that you can receive depending on the forex broker you choose. Here are the most popular types of bonuses that you can receive when opening a trading account with a forex broker.

1. No deposit bonus

The forex no deposit bonus is a great way to get started trading without spending any of your own money. The amount varies from broker to broker, but some of the most common amounts are $50 or $100 per account. Each major company has its requirements regarding the promotion. Some brokers give away the bonus as cash, while others give you the capital in the form of an asset (like stocks) that must be traded before withdrawals can be made.

2. Welcome bonus

This type of bonus is usually awarded as soon as you make your first deposit, client’s forex account deposit, but it can also be in terms of the new client’s trading volume or currency pairs traded.

Best Forex Bonuses Of 2022

1. Mtrading

Are you looking to get into forex but don’t want to risk too much of your own money? Good news. Mtrading offers the perfect solution for you. Mtrading is offering a 200% bonus on first deposits with the company and $30 in additional bonuses. You can put down $100, and Mtrading will give you $300 to start trading. You also get $30 more when you complete a few simple tasks like verifying your account and uploading your picture.

If you’re new to forex, this is an amazing way to dip your toe in the water of currency trading without putting your own money at risk. Yes, that’s right—you can make up to $300 just by putting up $100 of your own money. Forex is an exciting market full of opportunities for fast-paced investors, and if you’re interested in getting started, this is a no-brainer.

2. FBS

First off, Fbs offers Cashback of up to $15 per lot. So not only do you get to trade and make money, but you get a little bit back each time you place an order. It’s a win-win. FBS also offers a 100% deposit bonus. If you open an account and deposit $200, they’ll give you another $200 in your account free. And if that wasn’t enough, they also offer a $50 no deposit bonus. All they ask is that you open an account with them and verify your phone number—the $50 is deposited into your new account right away.

3. Instaforex

Here’s a quick run-down of each bonus that InstaForex has to offer:

100% Deposit Bonus: This is the largest deposit bonus offered by InstaForex. It gives you a 100% match on your first deposit, up to a maximum of $2,000. You have to trade at least 0.1 lots to withdraw any profits made using the 100% deposit bonus.

55% Deposit Bonus: This second deposit bonus starts with a lower match than the first one, at 55%. However, it’s also much easier to withdraw profits made using this bonus – you only need to trade 0.1 lots. You can use this bonus as many times as you like. There is no maximum limit on the amount that you can use as part of this promotion.

30% Deposit Bonus: If you’re looking for an even smaller initial investment requirement, this third deposit bonus might be for you. This one has an initial 30% match, and again, there is no limit on how much money you can use as part of this promotion.

4. Roboforex

Roboforex offers a total of 120% welcome bonus, consisting of two bonuses: 100% welcome bonus and 20% trading protection. The bonus amount depends on how much money you have deposited, but it can be as high as $1,000. You can also get a $30 no deposit bonus. If you are new to Roboforex, you can redeem the 100% welcome bonus right after making your first deposit.

The 20% trading protection is reserved for more experienced users and is offered to Pro-Cent and Pro-Standard accounts holders. It is a very flexible and convenient feature that allows you to increase your trading volume without putting your own money at risk. Roboforex also offers a $30 no deposit bonus for new users who open an account with it. The no deposit bonus is only available to new users from Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, China, and India.

5. Fxtm

Another great deal going right now is the Fxtm no deposit bonus. You don’t need to deposit to get this bonus, which means you can sign up and start trading right away. You’ll get $30 free, and you don’t have to put in your own money. You can keep the profits you make, but you can’t withdraw the money from the account itself—you’ll have to make a deposit first. This is an excellent deal for those new to trading who want to practice without putting their own money at risk. It’s also a great way for experienced traders to try out a new platform without spending a lot of money.

Conclusion

To sum it all up, these are the best forex bonuses for 2022. This comprehensive guide includes all the top offers in one place and will make it easy for you to choose the very best!