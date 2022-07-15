Top 5 Reasons Why Maine Is Worth Visiting

Maine is one of the most iconic states in the country, as it can lure tourists with amazing landscapes, romantic rugged coastline, and stunning awe-inspiring forests. There are many attractions and if you devote your trip to one state only, you can realistically manage to visit most of the top attractions. Moreover, if you are excited to experience the state firsthand, you can take the route locals to opt for hiking and picnicking.

Acadia National Park

Starting with the natural wonderland, you ought to include Acadia National Park on your itinerary. You will be taken aback by the stunning views and landscapes, moreover, for the most impressive part of the park, you can take the Park Loop Road. Once you rent a car you will be free to explore the state, however, you might also want to go strolling along the paths for hikers and cyclists, and even climb to the top of Cadillac Mountain, which is the highest spot and provides marvelous views of the coast.

Portland And The Old Port

Not only is Portland the largest city in the state, but also quite probably the most recognizable one. Most tourists without a doubt head to the harbor first thing to see one of the most well-known locations in the city, which is the signature lighthouse. Marked with white and red stripes, it is an idyllic location and a perfect photo opportunity. The brick and stone buildings will take you back in time and you will get to experience a bit of history. Besides, the seafood is delicious and as for the entertainment, you will surely enjoy the cruise along the coast and might even see some of the most amazing wildlife.

Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens

In order to feel one with nature, you might want to head to the Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens. It has a huge territory, with lots of different themed locations and you could see thousands of native and exotic plants. Moreover, you could get to see a large collection of sculptures by local artistic talents. Since it is located close to the shore, you can stroll down to the water and have a picnic by the water.

Boothbay Harbor

Boothbay Harbor is a charming town on the coast and it is one of the most popular summer resorts in the region. It is one of the largest boating sports on the coast, so it is an ideal place to find a cruise to your liking. You can also go on a whale-watching experience or head up to the lighthouse. Since it's a resort area, you could find lots of entertainment facilities, including restaurants, cafes, and antique shopping opportunities. If you are traveling with a family or with kids, then Maine State Aquarium and Boothbay Railway Village will prove a great attraction.

The Old Orchard Beach

This resort is your home away from home. It is a small town that fully embraces the influx of tourism it is experiencing. However, in contrast to other resorts, it feels more cozy and comfortable thanks to the efforts of the local community. The resort attracts tourists from all over the world and it can treat them to some of the most amazing beaches, dining, and shopping downtown. You can stroll along the pier and enjoy the great unobstructed views of the water. Obviously, summer is the peak season for the region, but it can also surprise you a lot and the nature there is stunning all year round.

Overall, Maine is a state that can surprise you behind every corner, there are many amazing landscapes, plenty of marvelous attractions, and lots of quaint and charming coastline towns. If you want to see the different sides of the country then it is the destination that is up to the challenge.