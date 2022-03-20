Seeking Addiction Advice And Treatment: The Ultimate Guide To Preparing Yourself

There are many reasons people seek help for addiction. Some people may feel they need to change their life, while others may want to get rid of the pain.

Some people go through rehabilitation and find it challenging to stay in their new sober life. They need motivation before, during, and after rehab. This is why it’s imperative to prepare yourself for what’s to come before and after an addiction treatment or advice.

What Is Addiction And What Are The Different Types Of Addiction?

Addiction is a complex issue that can be difficult to define. There are different types of addictions and many ways to describe them.

Generally, addiction is a chronic disease of the brain. It occurs when an individual becomes physically or psychologically dependent on a substance or behavior and continues to engage in it despite harmful consequences.

The three main types of addiction are physical, psychological, and behavioral addiction.

Physical addictions include drug use, gambling, sex, food, and alcohol. Psychological addictions include obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), anxiety disorders such as phobias and social anxiety disorder (SAD), attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), depression, and bipolar disorder. Behavioral addictions include exercise addiction, video game addiction, and internet addiction.

What Do You Need To Know About Rehabs For Addiction Treatment?

Rehab is a process of healing, transformation, and change. The goal of rehab is to stop destructive habits and get your life back on track.

Rehabilitation centers are specialized treatment facilities that address problems with substance abuse, mental illness, or other behavioral disorders. They offer treatment services like counseling, group therapy sessions, and individual therapy sessions to help people recover from addiction.

Rehabilitation services can help people who have been struggling with substance abuse for a long time find relief. They can also help people get rid of negative thoughts and feelings that lead to addiction. Furthermore, rehabs help people find their purpose in life again by offering vocational training programs that can lead to new careers after recovery.

How Do You Find The Right Rehab Facilities For Addiction Treatment?

Finding a good addiction treatment facility isn’t easy, but it’s essential to get the help you need. If you struggle with addiction and want to check in yourself in a rehab center, here are some tips.

Most rehab centers, such as Jacksonhouserehab.com, offer different treatments, depending on your needs and the kind of addiction. They can also provide options for inpatient and outpatient care. It’s crucial to find a rehab facility that offers all these options so adjustments will not be as difficult.

If you need help with substance abuse or mental health issues, find a facility specializing in that type of treatment. For instance, look for one that offers detoxification services if you’re seeking an alcohol rehabilitation facility. Similarly, a drug rehabilitation center should not also provide detoxification services but also long-term treatment options such as behavioral therapy or counseling.

Lastly, make sure that the facility is accredited by the government or healthcare authorities. This ensures that you get the best care possible to help you recover in no time.

What Are The Common Types Of Rehab Programs?

Rehab admissions are based on a person’s addiction type. The following are some of the common types of rehab programs:

Inpatient Rehabilitation : This type of rehabilitation is usually the most expensive and can be done in hospitals. The length of stay is generally longer than other types of rehabs. In most cases, inpatient rehab facilities allow families to visit their loved ones while being treated.

Outpatient Rehabilitation : This type of rehabilitation is usually less expensive and can be done in an outpatient setting because the case is less severe. It also has shorter lengths of stay than other types of rehabs.

Day Treatment : This type of rehabilitation includes activities that happen during the day and could consist of therapy, group counseling, and exercises to help improve one’s health.

No-Cost Rehabilitation : This type of rehabilitation doesn’t have any cost. You don’t have to pay anything or work to receive this rehabilitation. They are typically state-funded and require enrollment and evaluation to check if you are eligible for the program.

Fee-Based Rehabilitation : This type of rehabilitation requires you to pay a certain fee to receive the services. This applies to private rehab facilities.

Spending On Rehabs: How Much Do You Need?

The cost of rehab is a difficult question to answer. It depends on the type of treatment you’re looking for, the length of treatment, and whether or not you have insurance coverage.

According to Drughelpline.org, the average cost of rehab in the United States is USD$10,000 for outpatient and intensive care. However, figures may also vary depending on your preference for specific facilities and added amenities.

Rehab Admission Process: What Is It Like?

Once you have chosen the facility, the next thing you should know is the admission process. Truthfully, the admissions process for rehabs may not be as easy. It involves a lot of paperwork and interviews and varies with each rehab center. Some require an in-person interview, some have a specific application process, and others have a shorter intake interview.

Before you’re admitted, rehabs would ask some questions. First, they need to know your past, life goals, and what you want from the treatment. They also want to make sure you’re a good fit for their program before they accept you into it.

Generally, they have to take into account many different factors such as:

1. Addiction Type

Rehab admissions are often seen as a one-time process. However, a study has shown that people with different addiction types are admitted into rehabs at different rates.

People who have an addiction to drugs or alcohol are more likely to be admitted into rehabs than those who have an addiction to gambling or sex. This is because drugs and alcohol can cause physical and psychological harm long-term, whereas other addictions can be managed with therapy and counseling.

2. Length Of The Stay

Some facilities offer short-term rehabilitation while others provide long-term ones.

If you need a rehabilitation center that offers long-term care, short-term rehabs might consider you for a residential treatment program.

However, if you need a shorter stay, an outpatient program may be best for your needs.

3. Insurance Coverage

Insurance coverage is a key determiner of your admission into the facility. If you have health insurance, you’ll likely be admitted into one.

Suppose you don’t have health insurance. In that case, your application for a rehab program will not be readily accepted because you may not have the ability to pay for the treatment cost. However, this shouldn’t be a problem if you can cover the fees through other modes of payment.

4. Medical History

Rehabs will ask about your drug use history, allergies, and other substances you may have used (e.g., alcohol) before they admit you. They’ll also want to know what led to your addiction and your steps towards recovery.

5. Other Factors

Other factors that might influence your admission into a rehab facility include age, criminal record, and financial capability.

Preparing For Rehab: Essentials You Need To Bring

Many people aren’t aware that they should bring a few things with them. These items are not provided by the rehab center.

The following items are the essentials that should be bought when you’re going to rehab:

Comfortable clothes: Everyone should bring a few changes of clothes to rehab. This is especially important if you have children at home or a spouse who will not be in the same room with you for long periods during your stay. Ensure that you pack those that abide by the facility’s dress code if any.

Personal Hygiene And Grooming: Toothbrushes, toothpaste, floss, deodorant, shampoo, razors are just some examples. Some facilities require toiletries and personal care items to be alcohol-free, so you need to check with them beforehand.

Medications: Drugs you’ll need to take daily and your prescriptions for any allergies you might have (if applicable).

A stopwatch: This helps you and your loved ones keep track of time spent at rehab. The timer will help you stay on schedule and avoid distractions from interruptions in treatment.

Books, magazines, or newspapers for entertainment: This improves your cognitive stimulation and memory.

Passport and driver’s license

Health insurance ID

Checkbook, credit card, or a small stash of cash to pay for anything while you are inside

Photos of your loved ones

Anything else you deem necessary

What Are The Emotional And Psychological Preparations You Need Before Rehab?

Aside from your packing list, emotional and psychological preparation is essential. The goal of mental preparation for recovery is to get the mind ready to take on the challenges of rehabilitation. This involves developing a positive mindset and building a solid foundation for success. Doing so allows you to focus on rehab goals without worrying about setbacks.

The following tips will help you get to the right psychological and emotional mindset beforehand:

1. Look At The Big Picture

Mental preparation is most crucial in the beginning. One way to do this is to think of the big picture by focusing on the possible outcome. When you concentrate on the future positive results, you hardly bother yourself about the problem and difficulties in the rehab process. That way, you can reflect positively and build up your confidence for whatever the program throws at you.

2. Let Go Of Fear And Anticipate An Awesome Experience

It’s not easy to let go of fear and experience an excellent rehab. However, it’s possible with the right mindset and preparation.

Fear of rehab can be a paralyzing force that can stop you from relishing recovery moments. The primary step in overcoming your fear is realizing that you’re not alone and not the only one struggling with addiction or other mental health issues. Once you realize this, it becomes easier to admit your problem and look forward to a fantastic rehab experience. Moreover, educating yourself about your chosen program will help you ease anxiety by knowing what to expect.

3. Spend Time With Friends And Loved Ones

When you’re going through a difficult time, it’s always good to spend time with your friends and loved ones for emotional support. It’ll help keep your mind off the tough times and make you feel more confident about what’s ahead. Spending time with them will also give you opportunities to communicate your needs for a faster recovery.

What Are Things You Need To Take Care Of Before Going To Rehab?

For a stress-free rehab experience, you must put specific measures beforehand. These steps and procedures should be checked so there won’t be issues during your absence. Some of these things include:

Work-Related Obligations

It’s essential to take care of your work obligations before rehab. Your work obligations could be staying on the phone, attending meetings, or visiting the office. Your employer needs to know that you’re going for rehabilitation and will be back soon. It’d help if you also talked to them about what they can do while you’re away. It might even involve taking leave from work and quitting your job altogether.

Home-Related Obligations

The first thing to consider is what you need to do to take care of your spouse, kids, and pets. This is important because they’ll feel the void of your absence if you don’t.

For single parents, you may need to consider finding a new caregiver temporarily. You must also seek additional support for your spouse to help with child care and home maintenance. This goes the same way for extended family members, seniors, or disabled loved ones who may need care while you are away.

Financial Obligations

If you’re going to rehab, you still have to deal with your financial responsibilities, such as paying debt and insurance. You can opt to automate payments so that they are settled on time. This will also allow you to focus on your treatment and not worry about incurring interest.

Court-Related Obligations

If you’re considering rehab, it’s crucial to look at your legal obligations should you have any. The first step is to inform the court of your intent to go for rehabilitation so they can issue a stay of proceedings. This will allow them to schedule a new trial date if needed.

Conclusion

Addiction may be inevitable, so it’s vital to seek help right away once diagnosed. One way to do that is to apply for rehab. But there are things to know before you get into one. Your applications will need to be vetted while preparing your mind mentally and financially for the process. Yes, it may be daunting at first, but the reward for your sacrifices will be priceless.