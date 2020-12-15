How Do You Get the Most Cash for Old Books? Do These 4 Things Today

It is estimated that the average person in the U.S. reads approximately 12 books per year. After reading a great book, if you are like many people, you put it on the shelf, thinking you may revisit it at some point.

However, what happens when your shelf starts to overflow with books you have read? At some point, you may need to cut down on some of the clutter.

If you are ready to clear off your bookshelf, you have a few options. You can donate books or get cash for books that are sitting around. Getting cash is an appealing option because then you can purchase new books.

However, before you dive in and try to sell all the books you have, it is a good idea to learn how to get the most money possible out of them. Keep reading to learn what to do.

1. Be Honest About the Condition of Your Book

If you want to get the most Cash For Your Books, it starts with honesty. If there are any missing pages or damaged corners, you need to let potential buyers know.

Other things to reveal include highlighted or written on pages, reminder marks, dog ears, and more. Lying about the book’s condition will not get you more money, and it may cause issues when the buyer receives it.

2. Find the Right Platform to Sell

There are countless options for selling used books. For example, you can use Amazon to receive gift cards rather than cash for your books. Or you can check with your local bookstore.

If you have textbooks to sell back, you can go to the college bookstore. There are several options, and it is a good idea to do some research to make sure you find the best possible platform for selling your book. This is how you can get the most money for it.

3. Choose a Fair Selling Price

If you are selling a book, it means it is used. Take time to research what a new version of the book is selling for.

If the new version sells for $20, you want to price your used version under this. Be sure to consider the condition to pick a price that works.

4. Package the Book Carefully

If you have a book that is in excellent condition when you ship it, you want to make sure it arrives at the buyer in the same excellent condition. Remember, you are the one responsible for making sure the book gets there in one piece.

Take time to wrap it up carefully and pack it well. The buyer will appreciate this extra effort and leave you a good rating if you sell online.

Get the Most Cash for Books with These Tips

As you can see from the tips above, there are several things you can do to get cash for books. Use the tips and information here to get the most money possible.

Are you looking for more help and information about common topics? If so, be sure to check out some of our other blogs.