How Many Deaths Are Caused By Accidents? Maybe More Than You Think

Accidents can cause minor or serious injuries. They can also cause fatalities. But how many deaths are caused by accidents? Let us find out.

How Many Deaths Are Caused By Accidents?

It may surprise you to learn that, according to Statista, accidents were the fourth highest cause of deaths in 2020 in the United States.

That means 6% of all deaths in the U.S. that year were a result of accidents.

Fatalities can be caused by either unintentional injuries or intentional injuries.

The former includes injuries that occur from accidents at home and at work, while driving, and during leisure activities.

The latter includes injuries that arise from things like assault and self-harm.

Approximately 200,955 people died from accidents involving unintentional injuries in the U.S. in 2020, with the highest rates among elderly people.

The most common kinds of unintentional injuries include vehicle collisions, falls, and poisonings.

But there are many types of accidents that can result in death, including wrongful death cases.

What Can You Do If You Want To Pursue A Wrongful Death Case?

It will, of course, be difficult for the loved ones of a person who dies due to any type of accident, but it is arguably even more difficult in situations where the person’s death is a result of someone’s negligence.

For instance, a wrongful death could occur due to care-home members of staff not checking on residents when they should or a doctor administering the wrong amount of medication.

The suffering caused by a wrongful death is sure to be difficult, but loved ones can at least gain compensation by filing a lawsuit. Families of wrongful death victims can then receive damages to pay for things like medical costs and loss of income.

How Many Deaths Are Caused By Accidents In Maine?

Now that we have looked at the figures for the U.S. as a whole, you are probably interested to know the figures for accident deaths in Maine.

According to the latest figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2017, accidents were the third leading cause of death in Maine. Heart disease was the second-most cause of death and cancer was the leading cause. 990 people died from accidents in Maine in 2017.

Stats for Different Types of Accidents and Injuries

Two common types of accidents that result in death are motor vehicle accidents and workplace accidents.

According to Statista, occupational injuries have actually decreased since the early 1990s, but they still remain a serious threat within certain professions. Occupations that have high death rates from accidents include logging workers, aircraft pilots, fishers, and roofers.

There were approximately 5,333 workplace injury fatalities in the U.S. in 2019.

As for motor vehicle injuries, Statista states there were 36,096 such deaths in the U.S. in 2019.

Even if motor vehicle accidents do not result in fatalities, they can cause some of the most serious injuries. For instance, motor vehicles caused the largest share of spinal cord injuries between the years 2015 and 2020. They accounted for 38.2% of spinal cord injuries within that time. Spinal cord injuries can cause permanent physical or mental disabilities as well as death.

Final Thoughts

Sadly, many deaths caused by accidents, although not all, can be avoided.

For instance, human error accounts for 94% of all motor vehicle accidents. That includes things like speeding, driving while distracted, and driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

And many home accidents and work accidents can be avoided by taking more care.

So, by always staying vigilant in your activities, you can reduce your risk of having an unintentional injury.