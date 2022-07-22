How Do You Register A Car In Maine From Another State?

If you’re moving to Maine from another state, you’ll need to register your car with the Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) within 30 days of arriving. When moving from out of state, you may find car shipping ratings help you choose the best transportation options for moving your car to your new state.

You’ll also need new car insurance that meets Maine’s minimum requirements. This handy guide will help you with transportation, registration, and finding the most affordable car insurance that meets state requirements.

Car Registration

There are documents you’ll need to bring to the BMV office to prove ownership and residency within the state. To register your car in Maine, you’ll need to bring the following documents to your local BMV office:

– Your out-of-state vehicle title

– Your out-of-state registration

– A completed Application for Certificate of Title and Registration (Form MV7)

– Proof of your car insurance (an insurance card or policy declaration page)

– Your driver’s license or another form of identification

– The applicable registration fee

If you have a loan on your car, you’ll also need to bring a lien release from your lender.

Once you’ve gathered all the required documents, you can register your car in person at any Maine BMV office. You can also register by mail, but you’ll need to include a check or money order for the applicable fees. Many of the processes are automated, so check online to see if you may be able to process your registration and title transfer through the secured website.

Auto Insurance

After registering your car, you’ll need new car insurance that meets Maine’s minimum requirements. These requirements differ from those in other states, so be sure to shop around and compare rates before buying a policy.

The minimum insurance requirements for Maine are as follows:

– Bodily injury liability of $50,000 per person

– Bodily injury liability of $100,000 per accident

– Property damage liability of $25,000

– Uninsured motorist bodily injury coverage of $50,000 per person

– Uninsured motorist bodily injury coverage of $100,000 per accident

In addition to liability insurance, Maine requires all drivers to have personal injury protection (PIP) coverage. PIP pays for your medical expenses and lost wages if you’re injured in a car accident, regardless of who is at fault.

How To Save On Car Insurance

Discounts

When shopping for car insurance, ask about discounts that could help you save money. For example, many insurers offer discounts for a driver’s education course. You may also be able to get a discount if you have a clean driving record or if you agree to install an anti-theft device in your car.

Bundling

If you’re looking to save on car insurance, you may consider bundling your policy with homeowners’ or renters’ insurance. Bundling can save you money on both policies and make it easier to manage your insurance needs.

For a bundled quote, contact your insurance company and ask for a quote for car insurance, homeowners insurance, or renters insurance. You can also get quotes from multiple insurers to compare rates and coverage options.

Shop around

When it comes to car insurance, it pays to shop around. Rates can vary significantly from one insurer to the next, so comparing quotes is important before buying a policy.

The best way to find the most affordable car insurance is to compare quotes from multiple insurers. Use an online quote tool or contact insurers directly to get rate quotes. Be sure to compare rates for the same coverage limits and deductibles to get an accurate comparison.

When comparing quotes, you may also want to consider the insurer’s financial stability, customer service, and claims process. These factors can impact your overall satisfaction with your policy.

Interactions with Law Enforcement During Transition

Once you have a new car insurance policy, keep your Maine BMV registration and proof of insurance in your car. You’ll need to show these documents if the police pull you over or if you’re involved in an accident. By following these steps, you can ensure that you’re in compliance with Maine’s car insurance and registration requirements.

Pre-Registration Inspection

You may also need to have your car inspected before registering it.

The Maine BMV requires all cars registered in the state to undergo an annual safety inspection. The inspection checks for a variety of issues, including:

– Brakes

– Tires

– Lights

– Mirrors

– Steering

– Seats

– Seat belts

– Windshield wipers and fluid

– Horn

– Exhaust system

You can have your car inspected at any licensed Maine inspection station. You’ll need to bring your registration and proof of insurance with you to the inspection. Once your car passes the inspection, you’ll be given a certificate that you’ll need to submit to the BMV when registering your car.

If you’re moving to Maine from another state, registering your car and getting new insurance is simple. By following these steps, you can ensure that you’re in compliance with all of Maine’s requirements.

For more information, contact your local Maine BMV office.

Securing Transportation Of Your Car For Your Move

Before the struggles of registering and insuring your car, you need to figure out how you want to transport your car from your old residence to your new home in Maine.

Consider shipping your car with a transport company, so you can focus on the logistics of moving everything else. If you choose this option, research companies thoroughly to ensure you work with a reputable and reliable business. Once you’ve selected a company, get quotes from multiple providers to compare rates.

Another option is to drive your car yourself. This can be a cost-effective option if you’re moving a short distance. However, if you’re moving a long distance, you may want to consider having your car shipped to save yourself the time and effort of driving.

Once you’ve decided how to transport your car, ensure you have the appropriate insurance coverage. Your current policy may cover you while you’re driving your car to your new home, but it’s always best to check with your insurer beforehand to be sure.

Moving to a new state can be daunting, but by following these steps, you can ensure that you’re in compliance with all of Maine’s requirements.