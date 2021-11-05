6 Common Car Shipping Questions Answered

You might want to visit another state or region and spend some time there, either for vacation or work purposes. If you’re staying there for an extended period, taking your car with you makes perfect economic sense.

But should you drive or ship your car? That depends on several factors. If you’re up for a hassle-free transit, then you should probably have your car shipped to your destination.

Hiring a reliable auto shipping company to move your vehicle is cost- and time-effective, especially if you’re traveling long distance. However, the whole process might seem tedious if it’s your first time shipping a car. That’s why we’ve made the whole process easier for you by putting together six common questions that first-time car shippers ask.

1. How Much Is The Shipping Cost?

Various factors influence auto shipping costs. These include the size and condition of the vehicle and the distance covered during the transit. Larger cars, for example, are more expensive to transport because of their size and weight. You may also pay more if your vehicle is not driveable and if you’re shipping it over a long distance.

Besides that, it’s important to also note that car shipping costs vary from one company to another. It’s always great to compare shipping quotes from different companies before you finally settle for one.

2. Is Open Auto Transport Better Than Enclosed?

Open auto shipping is a popular and less expensive method of transporting automobiles. Your car is put in an open carrier and driven to its destination by the shipping company you’ve selected. You may want to avoid this mode of transport if you don’t want your vehicle exposed to debris and weather conditions while in transit.

Enclosed transport, on the other hand, offers complete protection to your vehicle. The downside is that it’s more expensive. It’s the ideal shipping method if you’re transporting a high-end vehicle.

3. How Do You Prepare For The Vehicle’s Transportation?

There are a few things you need to do before your car is shipped. First, put together all the documents that auto shippers will need to prove that the vehicle is yours. These might include proof of insurance, original vehicle certificate, and vehicle registration information.

Secondly, clean your car inside and out, and put away all the personal items. Once your car is clean, you’ll need to document any existing damage for your records. You can do this by taking pictures of the entire vehicle. The visuals serve as proof if the shipping company refuses to take responsibility for any damage that happens in transit.

And, lastly, perform necessary maintenance such as topping off your vehicle’s fluids, checking tire pressure, and checking for leaks and mechanical issues. You should also ensure that the vehicle has enough fuel to drive it on and off the truck.

4. Can I Track My Car While It’s In Transit?

Yes. Many car shipping companies understand the need for clients to monitor the progress of their vehicles in transit. Some companies have online tracking systems that send updates to customers about the status of their vehicles. The updates might not be as prompt as you’d like, but you can rest assured that you’ll receive an email update within 24 hours of your car being shipped.

Other companies don’t offer online tracking services, but you can contact them by phone to ask for updates.

5. What About Personal Insurance?

Auto transport companies should carry a nationally mandated amount of liability or cargo insurance. However, you can get additional insurance if necessary. You should always check with the auto carrier if you need extra insurance coverage.

6. What Is The Next Step If My Car Is Damaged During Transport?

If your car gets damaged during transit, the transportation company’s insurance will cover the expense. This is why you should inspect your car closely before the driver picks it up and after it reaches its destination. If your car is in any way damaged in the shipping process, you should report it to the carrier and ask for compensation.

The Bottom Line

There are a myriad of auto shipping companies that claim to offer top-notch services. But are their services great based on their standards or yours? You need to know exactly what you’re looking for in an auto carrier to avoid disappointments in the process.

A good place to start is familiarizing yourself with the shipping process and planning your transit several days before the journey begins. And. most importantly, you should make sure that you’re working with a reputable company that will deliver your car safely.