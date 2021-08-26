How To Tell If You Should Ship Your Car To Its Next Destination

Driving your car across the country is a logistical hassle. It may sound like a great road trip experience moving through unfamiliar territories and changing terrains, but it’s pretty costly and physically tiring. You will spend hours behind the wheel and lots of money at the gas station fueling up. If you haven’t planned out your transit, you may run into unexpected challenges along the way.

That said, it might make more sense to ship your car together with your belongings and fly to your destination. While shipping isn’t cheap, it certainly is more cost-effective than hiring or buying a new car when you get to the other side of the country. There are many cheap car shipping companies that can help you safely transport your ride from point A to point B. This way, you will save more time and avoid the struggle of planning a long-distance road trip.

If you haven’t made up your mind yet on whether to drive or ship your ride to its next destination, you can create a list of all the pros and cons of each transportation method and compare them against each other.

Below are some indicators that you are better off shipping than driving:

If You’re On A Budget

If you’re thinking about driving across the country, think again — with your budget in mind this time. Long drives sound fun and adventurous until your bank account is involved. When you factor in the cost of fuel, food, and hotel accommodation, you may find yourself spending more than it would cost to ship.

Getting a good deal on auto shipping quotes is relatively easy. It’s about knowing how the system works. Typically, you will work with two types of companies if you want to ship your car: brokers and carriers. Carriers are responsible for the actual process of transportation, while brokers hook you up with the carriers. If you want to find the lowest price possible, you will have to work with a reputable broker who has access to a vast network of carriers.

You could also land shipping discounts from some companies, especially in less busy seasons. However, you might have to ask for one since many companies are not always forthcoming with discount info.

If You Need To Move Multiple Vehicles

Auto transport carriers can haul multiple vehicles at a go, depending on the trailer size. If you’re relocating to another state, you can ship your cars and take a flight to your destination. This way, you won’t have to handle transport logistics for your vehicles.

And if you’re purchasing multiple vehicles from an auction yard, a multi-car transport arrangement would save you money and time. It follows the idea that multiple vehicles are being shipped from a single location to a single destination without making any stops in between. More often than not, you can land sweet deals for shipping more than one vehicle at a go with the same shipping company.

If You Don’t Want To Build Upon Your Mileage

The number in your odometer matters more than ever when you are looking forward to selling your car. Driving long-distance builds up your mileage and decreases your vehicle resale value. And if your ride is hardly a few weeks old in the parking lot, you might hesitate to put 4,000 miles on it. You probably want it to remain as new as it looks.

If You Can’t Stop Thinking About Car Damage

Every mile adds a certain amount of wear and tear to your vehicle, and any things could go wrong during a long ride. Your tires could go flat, or you could experience significant engine problems. Therefore, driving should be out of the question if you want your car to reach its destination in the same condition. Having your vehicle shipped will spare you the headache of unexpected expenses due to car breakdowns on the road.

If You’re Bad At Planning

If you thought that you could just figure out rest stops and hotel stays once you’ve started out on a long car ride, then you’re wrong. You have to make plans in advance to deal with vehicle breakdowns and unforeseen travel dilemmas that may lead to a disastrous trip.

If you hate making such plans, you should probably consider shipping your car to your destination. An auto transport service can help you get your vehicle safely to the other side while you concentrate on other tasks. You could even request an enclosed transport system to protect your vehicle from road debris.

If You’re Concerned About Your Safety

Driving across the country exposes you to the risk of being a road accident victim. When you’ve been behind the wheel for a couple of hours, your reflexes tend to be less sharp, and your judgment gets impaired. And even if you’re driving well, you’re not alone on the road. Some drivers are outright careless, while others are too fatigued to keep their eyes on the road.

Sitting for hours can also cause blood clots and create serious health issues. And diseases such as hypertension and diabetes can be dangerous when driving over long distances.

Instead of taking the risk, why not hire a professional auto shipper to handle your car transportation? Meanwhile, you can catch a plane to your destination to protect your overall well-being.

If You Want To Save Time

One of the main reasons why people ship their vehicles is to save time. If you have a tight schedule with little time off work, or you just hate spending hours behind the wheel, you are better off shipping your car than driving.

For example, if you are driving from New York to Chicago, you will spend about 12 hours on the road. This is equivalent to a full day of lost productivity.

But when you ship your car, you free up time in your schedule to take on more pressing tasks rather than lining up travel plans. You can select a convenient time to get it delivered and have it arrive exactly when you need it.

Bottom Line

While your car serves as your primary means of transportation, it’s sometimes best for your schedule, wallet, and peace of mind to ship instead of driving. Shipping is a lot more convenient, especially if you are moving more than 500 miles. It’s better for your car to sit at the back of a trailer to keep your tires in shape and avoid adding extra mileage on your odometer.

The process of transporting a vehicle is more straightforward than you think. Make sure to check out different auto transportation companies to settle for one that offers affordable, safe, and timely shipping.