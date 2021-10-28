5 Problems That Can Happen to Any Man And How to Treat Them

From infancy right up to old age, women are the healthier sex. With the exception of Alzheimer’s disease, men lead the way in all 15 leading causes of death. Man don’t actually live long enough for Alzheimer’s. While the gap isn’t as wide as it once was, on average, men still die five years before their wives.

While biology plays a part in that, the way in which men approach their health is also a factor.

Whether it be emotional or physical well-being, men should take their health seriously. Here are five of the biggest concerns for me and what they should do about them.

Erectile Dysfunction

While it may not be life threatening, ED is an important issue for men. Two out of three men over 70 and up to 39 per cent of men 40 have problems with ED. Men experiencing ED have reported that they are more likely to get depressed and enjoy life less.

Atherosclerosis is the most common cause of ED. It’s also the process that causes strokes and heart attacks. In fact, frequent ED means that the blood vessels that exist throughout your body are in perfect health. Doctors view ED as an early sign of potential cardiovascular disease.

You’ve likely heard of the many effective ED treatments available. While these treatments make sex life possible, they aren’t a cure. If you suffer from this condition, speak to your doctor and ask about your risks for other health conditions. He may recommend medication. You can buy ED treatments online these days, which are sometimes less expensive than buying at a pharmacy.

Diabetes

Diabetes typically starts silently and without symptoms, However, over the years, if you have this condition notice your sugar levels creeping up, and eventually spilling into your urine.

The high sugar isn’t sweet. An excess of glucose slowly potions your nerves and blood vessels all throughout your body. Amputations, kidney failure, blindness, strokes, and heart attacks are the fallout for thousands of men.

Type 2 diabetes can be prevented with a combination of a healthy diet and exercise. A moderate amount of weight loss for overweight men, and half an hour of physical activity a day cut the odds of getting diabetes by over 50 per cent of men at high risk in one study.

Cardiovascular Disease

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for both genders around the world. Stroke is second.

With cardiovascular disease, the arteries in your brain and heart are gradually blocked by cholesterol plaques. In the event that a plaque becomes unstable, a blood clot forms and blocks the artery, which causes a stroke or heart attack.

Men have to put in more work when it comes to reducing the risk of stroke and heart disease. Here are a few things you can do:

From the age of 25, get a cholesterol check-up every five years

Stop smoking (if you do)

If your cholesterol and blood pressure are high, get them under control

Eat less trans or saturated fats and more fruits and vegetables

Get half an hour of daily physical activity for the majority of the days of the week

Lung Cancer

Lung cancer is a horrible disease – aggressive, ugly, and almost always metastatic. The disease spreads early, typically before it becomes large enough for symptoms to come about or for them to be revealed on an X-day. It’s often progressed to an advanced stage by the time it’s been found, and it’s hard to cure. Less than 50 per cent of men are alive 12 months later.

No matter your age, stopping smoking reduces your risk of getting lung cancer. In fact, few preventative measures are as effective as smoking. It’s also one of the most challenging. Fortunately, there are now tools available that help you to quit. Speak to your doctor to find out more.

Prostate Cancer

The prostate is more susceptible to issues as men age.

Skin cancer aside, this is the most commonly found cancer in men.

While one in sex men get this cancer at some point in their life, one in 35 will actually die as a result of prostate cancers. Many prostate cancers don’t grow quickly and are unlikely to spread, although some are aggressive.

Some experts say you should get screened for it. However, the best idea is to speak to your doctor on a regular basis and discuss your overall risk. Every man should have an understanding of the benefits and risks of each approach.