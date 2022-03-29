3 Common Causes Of Truck Accidents (And How To Find A Truck Accident Lawyer)

Accidents involving trucks are among the deadliest. This is perhaps due to the weight of the trucks, which is guaranteed to cause massive damage when it rams into a vehicle.

Causes of truck accidents are often the same as the causes of crashes involving other vehicles. However, some causes are unique to truckers. This post highlights these causes and what you may need to do if involved in a truck accident.

A Lawyer Is Vital If You Get Involved In An Accident

Even if you follow every road safety rule, you may still get involved in an accident because it is impossible to control the actions of other drivers.

Truck accidents can also happen under circumstances that are beyond the truck driver’s control. If you are not to blame for the accident, you may be eligible for compensation.

A car accident claims process can be overwhelming, but it is nothing compared to navigating a truck accident claim. The best chance at fair compensation for an injured victim in a truck accident is working with an experienced truck accident attorney.

Common Causes Of A Truck Accident

1. Driver Fatigued

Trucking involves making deliveries over long distances and often across states with few breaks. Driving long hours every day for days is enough to cause any driver to feel fatigued.

The federal government has set forth statutory requirements on the number of hours a diver is supposed to be on the road every day. These laws are designed to ensure that truck drivers get enough rest between drives.

But there is no guarantee that the driver will take a rest during the breaks. Sometimes they may be engaged in other activities meaning they will get back on the road not well-rested, which increases their chances of a truck accident.

2. Poor Vehicle Maintenance

An 18 wheeler can weigh up to 80,000 pounds. With such a load, a minor mechanical problem can result in tragedy. Trucking companies and owners must ensure that their fleet maintenance schedule is up to date.

Accidents that result from failure to keep the maintenance on schedule can have the trucking company slapped with punitive damages for gross negligence.

3. Unbalanced Load

The stability of a truck while on the road can be significantly compromised by poor load arrangement considering the massive weight of the truck when fully loaded. Unbalanced loads are particularly hazardous in windy conditions or when the truck is navigating sharp bends.

While dockworkers are responsible for balancing the load, the driver is responsible for checking the load before leaving the dock. An accident under such circumstances could result in the dockworkers carrying liability for damages.

How To Find The Best Truck Accident Driver Lawyer

You can use several approaches to find a lawyer for damages suffered after a truck accident. Below are a few:

Internet search . This option can provide countless results and may require a lot of work narrowing down to the best.

Referrals . Referrals from friends, relatives, and workmates are among the best ways of getting an attorney. You get to talk with people who have had real experiences with a lawyer and may not have vested interests in the law firm they refer you to

Actual visits . You may know several car accident attorney offices in your city. Visiting them can be a great way of getting to know them and possibly hiring them for your case. You may need to visit several offices to compare charges.

Your local bar association . If you have no clue where to start, your local bar association can be a great place to get a good lead.

When navigating a truck accident, it is essential to ensure that you work with an attorney who has experience in truck accidents and has produced excellent outcomes for their clients.