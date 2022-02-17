What Can A Car Accident Attorney Do For You?

Days, months, and years after injuries suffered in an accident can be challenging for victims. Besides dealing with the physical pain and suffering, victims have to contend with piling medical bills, which can be a real headache considering that some may be unable to earn a living due to the accident.

The most common mistake made by victims of an accident is navigating a case without a lawyer. Often, this mistake results from a misconception towards lawyers.

Hiring A Knowledgeable Local Car Accident Attorney

Most misconceptions about hiring a lawyer for personal injury claims are fueled by victims that hired wrong. Hiring a lawyer improves the chances of getting justice by a very significant margin when done right.

You may want to consider two main factors when picking a lawyer for your case; the lawyer’s area of practice and their level of experience. For instance, if you live in Boston, it would be better to work with a Boston car accident attorney than an attorney based in other parts of Massachusetts unless they have an office in Boston.

How A Lawyer Can Help

1. Ensuring You Get What You Deserve

Insurers are out to make money, not to dish it out. This means they will go to all lengths to ensure that they pay out the least amount possible. So they may give you an offer as soon as you file your claim to have you sign a release form.

Unfortunately, the first offer is always far from what a claim is worth, and signing a release form can see you losing out on your deserved compensation. Engaging a lawyer can help you see through these underhand tactics to ensure that you don’t lose out on what you deserve.

2. Relieve You Off Stress So You Can Focus On Getting Well

If your injuries are minor scrapes and bruises, you might not need a lawyer for your claim. However, if you suffer catastrophic injuries, a lawyer can help in many ways. For instance, they will collect and compile all the evidence, including scene documentation, and collect the police and medical reports.

This means they will be your hand and feet while you focus on getting well. Besides gathering evidence, the lawyer will file your case, handle the negotiations and represent you in court if the case goes to trial.

3. Help To Get Medical and Financial Help

Medical bills can pile up pretty fast, and before you know it, everything you had in your coffers is drained, which can cause mental stress. An experienced attorney can help find doctors who specialize in dealing with accident victims and offer treatment on a contingency basis plan.

A contingency-based medical treatment means that you do not have to pay until you recover your compensation which can help reduce financial strain. There are situations where your lawyer can help you access financial assistance payable after recovering your damages.

4. No Upfront Costs

Most people shy from hiring an attorney for fear of costly legal fees. Luckily, you don’t have to pay a dime to hire an injury lawyer. Most lawyers handle personal injury claims on a contingency basis, so you won’t have to worry about the cost.

However, you should ensure that you understand all the terms of a lawyer before hiring them for your case. Typically, the contingency fee for most lawyers will average at 33% of the total payout.

However, that may vary based on the lawyer you are working with and the value of the expected payout, so you may need to compare several attorneys in your area before hiring.