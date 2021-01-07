How Many Words Is 1000 Characters? Don’t Leave Until You See This

Have you ever been told to write something and ensure it doesn’t exceed a thousand characters? Or maybe the words you were asked to produced were less than a thousand.

Bloggers and writers should be familiar with such terms. When writing Meta descriptions for a blog post, one has to limit it to certain characters. Otherwise, part of what you wrote in your Meta description won’t appear on Google’s snippet.

Students are also not left out, as essay writing including certain word count.

So, now let’s go back to the bone of contention.

How Many Words Do 1000 Characters Have?

This question has generated a lot of confusion and disagreement among many people. Some believe spaces shouldn’t be included when counting characters, while others have a contrary view.

Again, some people claim that spaces are not counted when asked to write an essay of certain words on a piece of paper. And yes, spaces are not counted in such a scenario.

However, the answer here includes when you’re using a Microsoft word or a similar platform online. It also includes social media posts, titles and captions, as they have character limits too.

Now here’s what you need to know. Without including the spaces, 1000 characters would produce 214 words. But with spaces, 1000 characters would have 177 words.

Alright, that is the answer to the question, but we have more to show you. So, continue reading.

Knowing Word Count And Characters: Why Does It Matter?

Writing is like driving an automobile or a bicycle. If you don’t apply the brakes or have a destination in mind, you could end up driving around town all day long.

The only thing that may cause you to slow down, is when your gas gets exhausted, or you feel super exhausted after riding a long distance on your bicycle. Anyway, this is just an illustration.

Now, why should word count matter in writing or to you as a writer or student?

Allows you to plan effectively:

Assuming your assignment is to write a three thousand words essay, and you were given a specific deadline. How can checking the word count or characters of what you’re writing help you accomplish this task?

Knowing the characters or, most importantly, the word count would help you project when you’ll most likely finish your assignment. It can also enable you to break down the assignment into various units and work on them individually.

On each day, you can decide to write a certain amount of words until the entire assignment is complete.

So, keeping tabs on the word count can help you plan effectively and not miss your deadlines.

Makes your writing precise:

When writing a blog post, social media post or essay for others to read, an experienced writer would want to make it as concise, readable, and informative as possible.

If you have a word count in mind, it would help you focus on including the essential details to make your write-up more engaging and exciting.

So, keeping tabs on word count can help to make your writings precise and more engaging. It would create that mentality that you have a word count to work with, and you have to use it judiciously.

Can influence you score in essay writing:

Do you know why there are words limit in essay writing? It’s to test your ability to adhere to instructions and to see how you can include all essential piece of information in your essays within the stipulated word count.

Some writers are great storytellers. And if given a chance, they can produce a bunch of words that you won’t even have the time to read. And honestly, professors and teachers don’t have that much time to spend reading an essay when they have tons of academic tasks piled up on their desks.

There is also a penalty for students that exceed word count by over 10 percent. Less than 10 percent won’t get you punished, but students should adhere to word count when writing an essay. It shows discipline and maturity.

A Handy Tip: Not all words are included in the word count in essay writing. Examples include footnotes, references, appendices, bibliography, and endnotes.

In essay writing, word count consists of everything that’s within the body of the text. Therefore, diagrams and tables are part of the word count.

Shows how matured you are as a writer:

Being a good writer isn’t a day’s job, as it requires constant practice, research, determination, and discipline.

However, being able to keep tabs of word count won’t make you the best writer. It just shows maturity on your path.

When a client requests you to write a one thousand words article, and you not only adhere to the instructions but deliver an engaging piece within the word limit, you may get a call back from that client.

So, being able to adhere to word counts or keeping tabs on word count is crucial in writing.

Enables you to produce killer social media posts:

Influencers and brands know that writing killer posts is an excellent way to keep an audience engaged. It could even help to increase one’s followers, reputation and create more awareness.

However, knowing the maximum characters each social network permits makes writing social media posts a breeze. It allows you to include all the relevant points, figures, and thought-provoking ideas that will make each post, title or caption captivating.

Twitter, for instance, now allows 280 characters for each tweet. Instagram allows 2,200 characters for captions. But bear in mind that the platform would only display 125 of those characters, with the rest truncated.

YouTube allows 70 characters for the title, while Facebook allows not more than 63,206 characters for a wall post.

The character limit for Facebook username is 50, while the comment is a maximum of 8000 characters.

Handy Tip: Note that space or punctuation is a character.

How To Determine Word Count And Characters

Imagine having to manually count the words and spaces to determine the word count of your essay or article. There is no way you won’t miss a word or space. It would also be such a time-consuming and stressful process.

Impressively, technology has advanced, and things that are supposed to be difficult aren’t any more.

Here are ways you can determine the word count or characters your essay or article has.

Using Microsoft Word:

If you’re drafting an article or completing an assignment on Microsoft Word, knowing how much you have done every step of the way can prove helpful.

Microsoft has an array of built-in tools that makes writing more enjoyable and easier. And checking word counts and characters on Microsoft Word is effortless.

You can check the word count or characters of the entire text or a couple of sentences.

All you need to do to check the entire text you have written is to highlight everything. Click on “CTRL A” to highlight them.

Now, click on the icon “Words” on the bottom left-hand corner, and a mini page showing word count, characters, paragraphs, lines, and other details of your write-up would pop up.

You would also find a small box requesting you to tick to add text boxes, endnotes, and footnotes to the total word count and characters.

If you want to figure out the word count or characters of a paragraph or sentence, follow the same process. All you need to do is highlight the text in that paragraph and click on “Words” at the bottom left-hand corner to get the result.

Note: This tip is for Microsoft Word 2017. The steps could be the same or different in other Microsoft Word versions.

Using Online Word Count Tools

There is a ton of tools out there for counting word count. And the good part is they are free and super easy to use.

You can copy and paste texts written on a different platform to any of these word count tools. You can also write directly on the word count tool online.

Most of these word count tools provide reports beyond word count. They give you information on things like characters, spaces, paragraphs, and the number of sentences.

For example, a tool like Character count.online will give you information on characters, words, sentences, paragraphs, and word count with or without spaces. Wordcounteronline and Keyword Tool also do the same thing. These tools will give you information on word count, characters, paragraphs, and the number of sentences.

Interestingly, Keyword Tool shows you the number of characters with or without spaces.

Conclusion

So that’s the number of words you can find in 1000 characters, given with and without spaces. Keeping tabs on word count can help you deliver quality articles, social media posts or essays. You’ll be able to plan your content effectively and include relevant information within the given word limit.

Again, word count is crucial when creating social media posts. It will help you include the needed information in your posts, titles and captions to engage your audience. We hope you enjoyed this article. Thanks for stopping by.